LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic is back on the court for limited practice sessions as he continues recovering from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, displaying an upbeat and determined attitude that has encouraged Los Angeles Lakers teammates and coaches amid uncertainty about his availability for the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The 27-year-old superstar suffered the non-contact injury during a 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, forcing him to miss the remainder of the regular season. Initial MRI results confirmed the moderate strain, which typically requires three to six weeks of recovery, though Doncic and the Lakers have pursued an aggressive rehabilitation plan to expedite his return.

After consulting with team doctors and his personal medical staff, Doncic traveled to Europe for specialized treatment in Spain, including stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma injections aimed at accelerating healing. He returned to Los Angeles last week and has since resumed light on-court work, including non-running basketball activities, according to multiple reports.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick described Doncic's mood as "relatively good spirits" during a recent media availability, noting the Slovenian star's diligent approach to rehab and his positive interactions with teammates. Sources close to the team say Doncic remains optimistic about contributing in the postseason, even if his exact return date remains fluid. Some optimistic projections suggest he could be available as early as early May, potentially in the later stages of a first-round series or the conference semifinals.

The injury occurred at a critical juncture for the Lakers, who had secured a playoff spot but now face the postseason without their leading scorer and playmaker for the opening rounds. Doncic averaged a league-leading 33.5 points per game this season, along with strong assists and steals numbers, anchoring the offense with his signature step-back threes, vision and physicality.

Teammates have praised his leadership from the sidelines and during recovery sessions. Austin Reaves, also sidelined with his own injury, has been spotted supporting Doncic in practice. Veteran voices like James Worthy have provided updates, emphasizing patience while highlighting Doncic's work ethic.

The recovery timeline has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts. A standard Grade 2 hamstring strain often sidelines players for four to eight weeks, making an immediate return for the start of the playoffs — which began in mid-April — highly unlikely. However, the specialized European treatment and Doncic's history of resilience have fueled hopes for a quicker timeline. Reports indicate he has not yet resumed full running or high-intensity drills, with medical staff prioritizing complete healing to avoid re-injury.

Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy, confirmed the decision to seek treatment abroad, stating it was made to maximize chances of a strong playoff return. The move drew attention for its proactive nature, reflecting the high stakes for a star who has transformed the Lakers' fortunes since his arrival.

Public reaction to the injury was emotional. Video clips showed Doncic visibly upset as he left the court against Oklahoma City, underscoring the disappointment of missing key games at season's end. Yet recent updates from practice have shifted the narrative toward cautious optimism. Social media has filled with encouraging messages from fans, many expressing relief at seeing him back in Lakers gear, even if only for controlled sessions.

The Lakers have navigated the absence with a mix of veteran leadership and younger contributors stepping up. While the team has managed to stay competitive, the drop-off without Doncic's scoring and facilitation has been noticeable. Coach Redick has stressed a team-first mentality, but all eyes remain on when — or if — the franchise cornerstone can rejoin the rotation.

Doncic's mood has been a frequent topic in updates. Those around the team describe him as focused, competitive and eager to return rather than frustrated or withdrawn. He has used the downtime to study film, connect with teammates and maintain conditioning within the limits of his rehab protocol. Sources say the time spent in Europe, including moments with family in Slovenia, helped him stay mentally fresh and motivated.

Playoff implications are significant. The Lakers, already dealing with other injuries including to Reaves, could face an uphill battle in the opening round against a tough Western Conference opponent like the Houston Rockets. A potential Doncic return in the middle or later stages of a series could dramatically shift the outlook, giving Los Angeles a superstar boost when it matters most.

Medical experts caution against rushing the process. Hamstring strains are notorious for lingering effects and high re-injury risk if athletes return prematurely. The Lakers' medical staff, in coordination with Doncic's personal team, continues daily monitoring, with progress measured through strength tests, flexibility assessments and gradual on-court loading.

The broader NBA landscape has taken note. Rival executives and analysts have commented on the challenge of facing a healthy Doncic in the postseason, while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his status. His absence has also sparked discussions about load management, injury prevention and the physical toll of a long season on star players.

For Lakers fans, the saga has been a roller coaster of concern and hope. Social media buzzes daily with speculation about return timelines, with optimistic projections clashing against more conservative medical estimates. The sight of Doncic back at practice — even in limited capacity — has provided a morale boost, with videos and reports circulating widely.

Doncic's career has been defined by perseverance. From his early days in Europe to becoming an NBA MVP candidate and franchise cornerstone, he has overcome skepticism and physical challenges. This latest injury tests that resilience once more, but early signs point to a player committed to returning stronger and helping his team chase a championship.

As the playoffs progress without him in the immediate lineup, the focus remains on steady progress. Any advancement to jogging, sprinting or full-contact drills would signal a major step forward. Until then, the Lakers will lean on collective effort while keeping the door open for their superstar's potential heroics later in the postseason.

The coming weeks will clarify Doncic's availability. In the meantime, his positive mood and dedication to recovery offer reassurance to a franchise and fanbase eager to see him back on the court doing what he does best — dominating games with skill, flair and unshakeable confidence.