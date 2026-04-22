LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has begun a controlled swing progression in his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, raising hopes that the Dallas Mavericks superstar could return to full strength well before the NBA Finals if his team advances deep into the 2026 playoffs.

The 27-year-old Slovenian sensation suffered the non-contact injury on April 2 during a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI confirmed the moderate strain, which typically sidelines players for three to six weeks. However, Doncic and the Mavericks have pursued an aggressive yet cautious rehabilitation plan, including specialized treatment in Europe, that has accelerated his timeline and boosted optimism inside the organization.

As of April 21, Doncic has returned to the practice court for limited, non-running basketball activities. He has started swinging a bat in controlled sessions — a positive sign that the hamstring is responding well to therapy. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters Monday that Doncic is in "good spirits" and remains highly motivated, describing his attitude as "focused and competitive."

Sources close to the team say Doncic has been symptom-free in daily activities for more than a week and is progressing through med ball throws and light throwing drills without hesitation. The next major milestones will be advancing to hitting off a tee, soft toss, and eventually full-speed running and game-like movements. A minor-league rehab assignment could follow if he clears those phases without setbacks.

Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains carry a high risk of re-injury if rushed, but early indicators for Doncic are encouraging. His decision to seek advanced treatment in Spain, including stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma injections, has been credited with speeding the healing process. The Mavericks medical staff, in coordination with Doncic's personal team, continues daily monitoring with strength tests, flexibility assessments and gradual loading.

Kidd has repeatedly emphasized patience. "We're not going to put him out there until he's 100% and ready to be the Luka we know," the coach said. "His long-term health is the priority." The earliest realistic return date appears to be early to mid-May, which could position him for the later stages of a first-round series or the start of the conference semifinals if the Mavericks advance.

The injury occurred at a critical moment for Dallas. Without Doncic, the Mavericks have relied on a mix of veteran leadership and younger contributors to stay competitive. His absence has been noticeable, particularly in scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility. However, the team's depth has allowed it to remain in playoff contention, keeping alive the possibility of a deep postseason run with their star back on the floor.

Doncic averaged a league-leading 33.5 points per game this season before the injury, showcasing his signature step-back threes, elite vision and physical dominance. His return, even at less than 100%, could dramatically shift a playoff series. Full recovery before the NBA Finals would give the Mavericks a legitimate chance to compete for the title, especially if other key players also regain health.

For now, Doncic's mood has been described as positive and determined. Teammates report he has stayed engaged in film study, team meetings and light practice sessions, maintaining his leadership role from the sidelines. His work ethic during rehab has impressed the coaching staff and medical team, reinforcing confidence that he will return stronger and smarter about load management.

The broader NBA community is watching closely. Rival executives and analysts have noted the challenge of facing a healthy Luka Doncic in the postseason. His absence has also sparked conversations about injury prevention, load management and the physical toll of a long season on superstar players who handle heavy minutes and multiple responsibilities.

Fantasy owners and bettors have closely monitored every update, with social media filled with speculation about return timelines. Optimistic projections suggest a possible return in early May, while more conservative estimates point to mid-to-late May. The Mavericks are expected to provide regular updates as Doncic progresses through hitting phases.

Doncic's history of resilience supports the hope for a full recovery. He has overcome previous injuries and skepticism throughout his career, consistently delivering elite production when healthy. This latest setback tests that resilience once more, but early signs of progress in swing progression suggest he is on track.

As the playoffs unfold without him in the immediate lineup, the Mavericks will lean on collective effort while keeping the door open for their superstar's potential heroics. A 100% healthy Luka Doncic before the NBA Finals remains a realistic possibility if the team advances and the rehab continues smoothly.

The coming weeks will be critical. Any advancement to full-speed running, sprinting or game-contact drills would signal a major step forward. Until then, the Mavericks and their fans will wait patiently, hoping the careful approach pays off with a fully recovered star ready to lead them deep into June.