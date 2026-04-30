DALLAS — Luka Doncic has begun a structured recovery protocol after missing significant time with a right calf strain, giving the Dallas Mavericks cautious optimism that their superstar could return for the Western Conference semifinals as the team prepares for a deep playoff run in 2026.

The Mavericks confirmed Wednesday that the 27-year-old Slovenian sensation is progressing well through daily rehabilitation sessions, strength training and on-court work under the supervision of the team's medical staff. While no firm timeline has been set, sources close to the situation indicate Doncic is targeting a potential return in the second round if Dallas advances past the first round.

Doncic suffered the injury in late March during a regular-season game against the Houston Rockets. He has missed the final stretch of the regular season and the early portion of the playoffs, forcing the Mavericks to rely heavily on Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and a revamped supporting cast. Despite his absence, Dallas has shown resilience, advancing through the play-in tournament and securing a first-round matchup.

Head coach Jason Kidd provided the most detailed update yet during a Wednesday morning availability. "Luka is doing everything right," Kidd said. "He's been locked in on his rehab, working extremely hard every day. We're being smart with this — we want him back when he's truly ready, not a day sooner. But he's trending in the right direction."

The Mavericks are currently leading their first-round series and could wrap it up as early as this weekend. A series-clinching victory would give Doncic additional days to ramp up before a likely second-round clash against either the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves. Western Conference semifinals are scheduled to begin in early May.

Doncic's injury has been a major storyline throughout the postseason. The two-time MVP and perennial All-NBA selection is averaging career-high numbers when healthy, and his absence has been felt in Dallas' half-court offense and playmaking. However, the team has adapted, with Irving stepping up as the primary ball-handler and Davis providing elite rim protection and scoring inside.

Team officials have emphasized caution. The Mavericks have a history of carefully managing star player injuries, particularly with Doncic's history of lower-body issues. Medical experts note that calf strains can be tricky — rushing back too soon risks re-injury and a longer absence, while giving the injury proper time to heal often leads to a stronger return.

In his limited public comments, Doncic has remained positive. During a recent team media session, he said he is "feeling better every day" and is "excited to get back out there with my brothers." His work ethic during rehabilitation has impressed coaching staff and teammates alike, with reports of extra sessions focused on mobility, strength and basketball-specific movements.

The Mavericks' front office has been active on the margins, making roster adjustments to bolster depth while Doncic recovers. The addition of key veterans has helped stabilize the rotation, allowing the team to remain competitive even without its franchise cornerstone.

If Doncic returns for the semifinals, it would dramatically shift the Western Conference landscape. His combination of size, skill and basketball IQ makes him one of the most dangerous playoff performers in the league. Past postseason heroics, including memorable series against the Clippers and Suns, have shown his ability to elevate in high-stakes moments.

For Dallas fans, the possibility of a healthy Doncic leading the charge deeper into the playoffs has generated significant excitement. The team has not reached the Western Conference finals since 2011, when they won the NBA championship. A strong showing this year, especially with Doncic back on the court, could mark the beginning of a new contending window.

The broader NBA community continues watching the situation closely. Rival executives acknowledge that a fully healthy Mavericks team with Doncic, Irving and Davis represents a serious threat in a wide-open Western Conference. Betting markets have already begun adjusting odds for future series based on speculation about Doncic's return timeline.

Doncic's recovery will likely remain a daily story throughout the first round. The Mavericks are expected to provide regular updates on his progress, balancing transparency with the need to protect competitive advantages and the player's health.

As the playoffs intensify, all eyes remain on Dallas. A successful recovery and timely return for Luka Doncic could transform the Mavericks from a dangerous first-round team into legitimate title contenders. For now, the focus stays on smart, measured rehabilitation with the ultimate goal of having their superstar available when it matters most.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether Doncic can realistically suit up for the Western Conference semifinals. If the current trajectory holds, Mavericks fans may soon be cheering the return of one of the league's most dynamic and beloved players.