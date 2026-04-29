MELBOURNE — Skye Nicolson delivered a masterclass performance on Wednesday night, dominating Mariah Turner over 10 rounds to retain her IBF interim super bantamweight title at Rod Laver Arena and then immediately calling out undisputed champion Ellie Scotney for a unification fight that could define the division.

The 30-year-old Australian southpaw controlled the bout from the opening bell, using sharp footwork, precise jab work and stinging combinations to keep Turner on the back foot. All three judges scored the fight convincingly for Nicolson: 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92. The victory marked her 12th professional win without a loss and further cemented her status as one of the brightest talents in women's boxing.

Nicolson, who fights out of Brisbane, came into the fight with a clear game plan and executed it flawlessly. She mixed head and body shots effectively, rarely allowing Turner to establish any rhythm. The British challenger showed heart and resilience, particularly in the middle rounds, but struggled to deal with Nicolson's superior speed and ring generalship. Turner was deducted a point in the eighth round for holding, further tilting the scorecards.

After the final bell, Nicolson wasted no time addressing her next ambition. In a passionate post-fight interview inside the ring, she turned directly toward the camera and issued a bold challenge to Scotney, the British undisputed champion who currently holds all four major belts at 122 pounds.

"Ellie, I know you're watching. I'm the best in the world right now. Let's make this unification happen. Australia wants it. The fans want it. I want it," Nicolson declared to loud cheers from the home crowd. "I've earned this shot. No more waiting."

The call-out was met with immediate buzz on social media and among boxing insiders. Scotney, who has been vocal about wanting meaningful challenges, has not yet responded publicly, but sources close to her camp suggest a unification fight could be highly appealing if the financials and timing align.

Nicolson's performance was a significant statement. She has now won four straight fights since claiming the interim title in 2024, each victory more dominant than the last. Her technical evolution under trainer Vik Khadka has been impressive, blending slick defense with increasing power. Against Turner, she landed 48% of her power punches while limiting her opponent to just 22% connect rate.

The fight itself was a tactical masterclass rather than a slugfest. Nicolson dictated the pace, using lateral movement to frustrate Turner's pressure-based style. She consistently made her opponent miss and made her pay on the counter. In the later rounds, as Turner tired, Nicolson stepped up the pressure, landing clean combinations to both head and body.

Turner, a tough veteran from Manchester with a reputation for durability, simply could not find answers. She absorbed significant punishment but never stopped coming forward, earning respect from the crowd for her warrior spirit even in defeat. Her corner considered stopping the fight in the ninth round but allowed her to see the final bell.

Post-fight, Nicolson paid tribute to her opponent while making it clear she has bigger goals. "Mariah is tough as nails. She came to fight and I respect that. But I'm ready for the best. Ellie Scotney is the undisputed champ for a reason, but I believe I can beat her."

The potential unification bout would be one of the biggest in women's boxing in 2026. Scotney, undefeated and considered pound-for-pound elite, has expressed interest in facing top contenders. A fight between her and Nicolson would pit two of the division's most skilled operators against each other, likely drawing significant international interest.

For Nicolson, the victory continues a remarkable rise. Once primarily known in Australia, she has used the interim title as a platform to build her global profile. Her composed in-ring style, combined with an engaging personality outside the ring, has made her a fan favorite and a marketable figure in women's combat sports.

The win also strengthens her negotiating position. With momentum on her side and a clear call-out issued, Nicolson and her team can now push for the biggest possible fight. Promoters are already discussing potential dates later in 2026, possibly in Australia or the United Kingdom to maximize attendance and pay-per-view interest.

Boxing analysts praised Nicolson's maturity and ring intelligence. "She didn't just win tonight, she dominated," said former world champion and commentator Paulie Malignaggi. "Her jab was on point, her movement was elite. She's ready for the big stage."

The fight itself drew a strong crowd to Rod Laver Arena, with many fans traveling from interstate to support the hometown champion. The atmosphere was electric from start to finish, with Nicolson receiving loud chants throughout the bout.

As she celebrated in the ring with her team, Nicolson reflected on her journey. "This is for everyone who believed in me when others didn't. I've worked so hard for this moment. But I'm not done yet. I want that undisputed title."

The coming weeks will be critical as negotiations potentially begin for a unification clash. Both fighters' teams have expressed openness to the matchup, though details around venue, purse and date will require careful discussion. A fight in Australia would be a historic moment for women's boxing in the country.

For now, Skye Nicolson stands tall as the clear number one contender in the super bantamweight division. Her dominant performance against Turner, followed by a direct call-out to the undisputed champion, has set the stage for what could be one of the most significant fights in women's boxing this year.

As the boxing world digests tonight's result, one thing is clear: Skye Nicolson is ready for the biggest stage. The only question remaining is whether Ellie Scotney will accept the challenge and give fans the unification fight they are now demanding.