NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent save-the-date cards announcing their wedding for Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York City, marking a notable shift from earlier speculation about a June ceremony in Rhode Island and setting the stage for what many are calling one of the most anticipated celebrity unions in years.

The power couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025 with a playful Instagram post captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," have kept planning details tightly under wraps. Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the save-the-dates recently went out, solidifying the midsummer date just ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The move represents a pivot from previous rumors that pointed to June 13 — Swift's lucky number — at the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where the singer owns a waterfront estate. Those reports were publicly debunked by celebrity wedding planner Tara Guérard, who confirmed she is handling a different event at the venue on that date.

Insiders say the couple opted for New York City to accommodate a larger guest list and leverage Swift's Tribeca residence and deep ties to the city. The July 3 timing aligns with Swift's well-known affection for Fourth of July celebrations and coincides with the U.S. semiquincentennial — America's 250th anniversary — adding patriotic flair to the nuptials.

From Engagement to Save-the-Dates

Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, first sparked romance rumors in 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of her Eras Tour shows and later appeared in her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" music video. Their relationship blossomed publicly with high-profile appearances, including game days at Arrowhead Stadium and glamorous nights out.

Kelce proposed in a garden setting in Lee's Summit, Missouri, in August 2025, an event captured in the couple's joyful Instagram announcement. The ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck, quickly became a topic of fascination among fans.

Since the engagement, the pair has balanced high-profile careers. Kelce signed a new contract with the Chiefs and has spoken about prioritizing personal milestones before the next NFL season. Swift wrapped major tour legs and focused on personal projects while maintaining a relatively low profile with her fiancé.

Details Emerging on the Big Day

Sources describe the wedding as glamorous yet relatively intimate by superstar standards, with expectations of around 150 guests including close family, friends and select celebrities. Jason Kelce is widely expected to serve as best man for his brother, while rumors swirl about Swift's inner circle — including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid — potentially standing as bridesmaids.

The exact venue in New York remains undisclosed, with the couple deliberately keeping specifics secret even from many invitees until closer to the date. Speculation ranges from iconic Manhattan locations to private estates, but Swift and Kelce have prioritized privacy and security amid their massive public profiles.

Reports indicate a no-gifts policy favoring charitable donations, reflecting the couple's philanthropic leanings. Pre-wedding events are already generating buzz: Kelce is reportedly planning a relaxed bachelor getaway to the Bahamas with friends including Patrick Mahomes and his brother Jason.

Cultural Phenomenon in the Making

The union of pop music's reigning queen and one of the NFL's most charismatic stars has captured global attention like few other celebrity romances. Fans dubbed them "TNT" for their explosive chemistry, and their relationship has bridged music and sports audiences in unprecedented ways.

Social media has lit up with reactions to the latest wedding update. Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom alike are dissecting every detail, from potential color schemes to how the event might influence Swift's upcoming creative output. Some speculate a surprise performance or special musical element could mark the celebration.

Industry observers note the logistical challenges of such a high-profile wedding. Security will be paramount, and the guest list — expected to mix A-list entertainers, athletes and longtime friends — requires careful coordination. Past Swift events, like her Fourth of July parties, have set a high bar for festive, star-studded gatherings.

Balancing Careers and Future Plans

Kelce's NFL commitments factored heavily into timing. With training camp typically starting in late July, a pre-season wedding allows time for a honeymoon before he returns to football duties. Swift, fresh off record-breaking tours, has flexibility to focus on the personal milestone.

Friends say the couple remains grounded despite the frenzy. They have emphasized enjoying their engagement period without rushing, spending quality time together away from the spotlight when possible. Kelce has joked in interviews about the wedding being "easy" compared to catching footballs under pressure.

What's Next

As July 3 approaches, more details are likely to emerge — though the couple's track record suggests they will reveal only what they choose. Whether the ceremony includes surprise musical guests, elaborate production or intimate vows, it promises to be a defining cultural moment of 2026.

For now, Swift and Kelce continue navigating their high-profile lives while preparing for their next chapter. The shift to a New York City wedding on July 3 adds another layer of excitement to an already fairy-tale romance that began with a friendship bracelet and has captivated millions.

As save-the-date recipients mark their calendars, the world watches with anticipation. In true Swift fashion, the details may evolve, but the love story at the center remains the main event.