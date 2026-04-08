A prominent luxury wedding planner has directly debunked viral speculation that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot at Rhode Island's exclusive Ocean House resort on June 13, delivering a clear message to eager fans and tabloids: "Taylor is not my bride this weekend!"

Tara Guérard, owner and creative director of Tara Guérard Soirée and a Vogue-recognized top wedding planner, posted the blunt denial in the comments section of an Instagram post from Wedding Chicks that had fueled fresh excitement around the couple's rumored nuptials. "I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island ! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!" Guérard wrote, adding a lighthearted "Kindest" sign-off.

The comment, posted April 5 or 6, quickly spread across social media and entertainment outlets, putting an abrupt end to the latest wave of speculation that had placed Swift and Kelce at the luxurious seaside property in Watch Hill for a midsummer ceremony. Ocean House, a five-star resort perched on cliffs overlooking the Atlantic, had emerged as a favorite fan theory due to its proximity to Swift's $18 million Rhode Island mansion in nearby Westerly and its reputation for hosting high-profile events in elegant, private settings.

Guérard's statement marks the second public denial involving the venue. In December 2025, Ocean House's area director of sales and marketing, Stephanie Leavitt, told TMZ that the resort would never allow one couple to buy out another's contracted wedding date, directly addressing rumors that Swift's team had paid off a previously booked bride to secure the June 13 slot.

Despite the clarifications, rumors about Swift and Kelce's wedding have persisted for months, reflecting the intense public fascination with the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The couple, both 36, have been together since late 2023, with their relationship blossoming into one of the most high-profile romances in entertainment and sports. Kelce has frequently appeared at Swift's Eras Tour shows, while Swift has cheered him on from NFL sidelines, creating a cultural phenomenon that blends music, football and celebrity.

Speculation intensified in recent weeks after online sleuths and gossip accounts pointed to June 13 as a potential date, citing everything from astrological alignments favored by Swift to the couple's busy schedules. Some reports suggested a multi-day celebration split between Swift's Rhode Island estate — famously featured in her "The Last Great American Dynasty" video — and the nearby Ocean House. Others imagined a star-studded guest list including Swift's close friends from the music industry, Kelce's NFL teammates and family members from both sides.

The Ocean House theory gained traction because of the venue's exclusivity and scenic beauty. The resort offers dramatic ocean views, elegant ballrooms and private beach access, making it an ideal backdrop for a celebrity wedding that would likely require tight security and significant privacy measures. However, Guérard's direct involvement as the planner for the actual June 13 event at the property leaves little room for doubt: whatever celebration is happening that weekend does not involve the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on marriage plans, maintaining their usual discretion on personal matters despite the constant media spotlight. Swift, who wrapped the record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, has focused on new music projects and personal time, while Kelce continues his NFL career with the Chiefs. The couple has been photographed together at various events in 2025 and early 2026, but wedding rumors have remained firmly in the realm of speculation.

Guérard's denial highlights the challenges celebrities face when private life details become public fodder. Wedding planners for high-profile clients often operate under strict confidentiality agreements, but in this case, the planner used her platform to gently correct the record without revealing details about her actual clients.

The episode fits a broader pattern of Swift-related wedding speculation that has circulated since she and Kelce went public. Earlier rumors have placed potential ceremonies in locations ranging from Nashville and Kansas City to international destinations. Some fans have even analyzed lyrics from Swift's albums for hidden clues about engagement or marriage timelines, a testament to the devoted Swiftie community's detective work.

Industry observers note that if and when Swift and Kelce do marry, the event is likely to be tightly controlled, with limited guest lists, strict no-phone policies and possibly multiple locations to accommodate family, friends and security needs. Swift's history of keeping major life moments relatively private — despite her very public career — suggests any wedding would prioritize intimacy over spectacle, even as the world watches.

For now, the June 13 Ocean House slot belongs to an unnamed couple whose special day will unfold without the global spotlight that would accompany a Swift-Kelce union. Guérard's comment, ending with a playful "Boo!", injected a touch of humor into the situation while reminding fans and media that not every rumor holds water.

The clarification comes as Swift continues work on new music following the Eras Tour era, with reports of potential re-recordings or fresh projects in development. Kelce, meanwhile, prepares for the 2026 NFL season after another strong year with the Chiefs. Their relationship has been marked by mutual support, shared public appearances and a down-to-earth dynamic that contrasts with the intense scrutiny they face.

As speculation cools on the Rhode Island venue, attention may shift to other rumored dates or locations — or simply to respecting the couple's privacy as they navigate life together. Swift has long emphasized the importance of personal boundaries in her songwriting and public statements, themes that resonate with fans who celebrate her authenticity.

Ocean House itself has remained silent on the matter beyond its earlier statement about honoring existing bookings. The resort, known for its historic charm and luxury accommodations, continues to host events without confirming or denying high-profile inquiries, a standard practice for elite venues.

Guérard, based in South Carolina and New York, has built a reputation for crafting sophisticated, personalized weddings for discerning clients. Her Instagram comment served as both a professional clarification and a light rebuke to the rumor mill, earning praise from some observers for its directness and humor.

While Swifties and sports fans may feel a twinge of disappointment at the debunking, many expressed admiration for the planner's candor and renewed excitement for whatever the couple's future holds. In the world of celebrity romance, where every sighting and social media post is dissected, definitive statements like Guérard's remain rare.

Whether Swift and Kelce ultimately choose a seaside Rhode Island setting, a Midwest venue near Kelce's roots, or something entirely different remains unknown. For the moment, the only confirmed June 13 wedding at Ocean House is the one without Taylor Swift as the bride.

As the calendar inches closer to summer 2026, the public's fascination with one of entertainment's most-watched couples shows no signs of fading. Fans will likely continue scanning for clues, but Guérard's straightforward words serve as a reminder: sometimes a wedding is just a wedding — and not every love story needs an immediate fairy-tale ending in the headlines.