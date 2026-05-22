Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hit With $2.1M Contractor Liens on New York Estate

NEW YORK — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds face more than $2.1 million in mechanics liens filed by five contractors and subcontractors over construction work on their estate in Lewisboro, New York.

The liens were filed in April 2026, according to documents reported by TMZ and the Daily Mail. The total amount claimed is $2,108,856.63.

Flower Construction, a luxury construction company, filed the largest claim for $1,356,157.54. The company performed framing, brickwork, electrical systems, plumbing, drywall installation and heating-cooling infrastructure on the property.

Four additional specialized subcontractors filed separate claims related to excavation work, drainage systems and environmentally sustainable heating installations.

The couple purchased nearly 110 acres of land in Lewisboro in 2018. Plans called for a 14,500-square-foot main residence, along with a pool house, gym facilities and eco-friendly heating infrastructure.

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Construction on the project slowed toward the end of 2025 and came to a complete stop earlier in 2026, according to reports. No official comment has been issued by representatives for Lively or Reynolds regarding the liens or the status of the project.

The timing of the construction pause overlaps with Lively's widely publicized legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film "It Ends With Us." Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a retaliatory smear campaign. Several counterclaims filed by Baldoni were dismissed, while multiple allegations from Lively did not proceed further in court.

Lively and Reynolds, who married in 2012, have kept details of their Lewisboro property largely private. The estate project was intended to create an ultra-luxury private compound.

Mechanics liens are legal claims against a property by contractors or suppliers who have not been paid for work performed. They must typically be resolved before the property can be sold or refinanced.

The couple has not publicly addressed the specific claims. No lawsuits have been reported as of May 22, 2026.

Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, are among Hollywood's highest-profile couples. They have four children together and frequently appear together at public events and on social media.

Reynolds has built a successful career in film, producing and owning stakes in businesses including Mint Mobile. Lively is known for roles in "Gossip Girl," "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "It Ends With Us."

The Lewisboro property is located in Westchester County, about 50 miles north of Manhattan. The area is known for large estates and privacy.

No building permits or construction updates have been made public since the slowdown was reported. Local authorities have not commented on the project's status.

The $2.1 million in liens represents a relatively small fraction of the couple's combined net worth, which is estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars. However, such disputes can delay projects and create legal complexities.

Lively and Reynolds have not listed the property for sale. The estate was envisioned as a long-term family home.

This is not the first time high-profile celebrities have faced contractor disputes during large-scale home builds. Similar cases often resolve through negotiation or settlement.

The couple continues to reside primarily in New York while maintaining properties in other locations. They have not altered their public schedule amid the reported construction issues.

Lively has remained active in business ventures, including her haircare line and film projects. Reynolds continues work on "Deadpool" and other productions.

No timeline has been provided for resolution of the liens or resumption of construction. The contractors involved have not issued public statements beyond the filings.

The Lewisboro estate project began after the couple's purchase in 2018. Early plans reportedly included sustainable features and extensive grounds development.

As of May 22, 2026, the property remains under the couple's ownership. Public records show no change in title or major legal actions beyond the mechanics liens.

The situation has drawn media attention due to the couple's high profile. Entertainment outlets continue to monitor developments related to the estate and any potential resolution.

Lively and Reynolds have historically maintained privacy around their real estate holdings. Details about the project's scope and cost have not been officially disclosed.

The liens do not necessarily indicate financial distress. They often arise from billing disputes, change orders or project delays common in large construction endeavors.

Further updates are expected as the parties involved work toward resolution. The couple has not commented publicly on the matter.