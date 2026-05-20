LOS ANGELES — The Prime Video series "The Boys" concluded its five-season run with the series finale episode "Blood and Bone," which screened in select 4DX theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, before streaming on Prime Video early Wednesday, May 20.

The theatrical showings took place at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT in 4DX-equipped venues at chains including Regal, AMC, B&B Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Cineplex, Cinema West, Cinepolis and Regency. Tickets required purchase of a concession voucher redeemable for food, drink or merchandise on the night of the screening.

Creator and showrunner Eric Kripke attended a 4DX test screening with the Prime Video team and described the experience on Instagram as "Holy fuck. A literal ride." He thanked those who secured tickets for what he called a memorable moment.

Season 5 depicted Homelander establishing a new world order with Supes deputized under martial law. The Boys, led by Billy Butcher and Starlight, worked to deploy a supe-killing virus while facing escalating threats. The season featured multiple major character deaths, including A-Train, Firecracker, Black Noir II and Frenchie.

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The finale episode carried a runtime of approximately one hour and five minutes. Kripke addressed viewer expectations in interviews, noting the decision against a supersized episode to avoid potential audience fatigue.

"The Boys" premiered in 2019 and ran for 40 episodes across five seasons. The satirical superhero series earned multiple Emmy Awards and inspired spin-offs, including "Gen V" and announced projects such as "The Boys: Mexico."

Season 5 became Prime Video's most-watched season to date, averaging 57 million global viewers per episode in its first five weeks. The finale received strong early audience scores, including a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from verified reviews.

In the final episode, key plot points included burial scenes, a national address by Homelander, confrontations at the White House, and resolutions involving core characters such as Butcher, Hughie, Annie, Kimiko, M.M. and Ryan. The story concluded with the disbanding of The Boys and various character arcs reaching completion.

Antony Starr's portrayal of Homelander remained a central focus throughout the series and finale. Fans shared reactions online celebrating the character's arc alongside memes about the episode's pacing and tropes.

The 4DX format amplified the episode's action sequences with motion seats, wind, water and other sensory effects. Additional showtimes were added at some Regal locations due to high demand for the initial 9:30 p.m. screening.

Prime Video announced the theatrical event on May 5 via the show's official X account: "In two weeks, we're going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin' the series finale in 4DX." The post directed fans to secure seats through concession vouchers.

Kripke emphasized character development across the season in response to online discussions about pacing. He stated that fleshing out characters remained essential even in later episodes, noting that major story moves occurred beyond constant action sequences.

The series, based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, followed a group of vigilantes confronting corrupt superheroes backed by the Vought corporation. Over five seasons, it built a narrative involving Compound V, political intrigue and moral conflicts.

Production involved Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. The finale directed by Phil Sgriccia featured a script by Judalina Neira and David Reed.

Viewers in theaters experienced the episode's intense sequences enhanced by 4DX technology. Many reported the immersive format suited the show's signature violent and chaotic style.

The Prime Video release occurred at the standard time for new episodes: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20. The episode became available globally at that time for subscribers.

Cast members including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and others delivered final performances in the series. Supporting roles by Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir and others wrapped their arcs.

The show's cultural impact included widespread memes, social media discussions and analysis of its satire on celebrity, politics and power. The finale trended heavily on platforms following its release.

Kripke maintained an active presence during the final season, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and responding to fan feedback. He described the writing process as focused on delivering payoffs while staying true to the series' tone.

Spin-off series and potential future projects remain in development. "The Boys" leaves behind a substantial library of episodes and a dedicated fan base that followed the story from its 2019 debut through its 2026 conclusion.

Theatrical screenings were limited to one night with no additional ticket charges beyond the concession voucher system. Availability varied by location, with some venues selling out quickly.

Official promotional materials highlighted the epic confrontation elements between key characters. The 4DX experience aimed to immerse audiences in the show's high-stakes action for its closing chapter.

As "The Boys" completed its run, recaps and reviews detailed the resolution of long-running plotlines involving Vought, Homelander's regime and The Boys' mission. The series maintained its reputation for bold storytelling and visual effects throughout its final season.

Fans who attended 4DX screenings shared immediate reactions online, describing heightened sensory engagement with the finale's key moments. The theatrical event provided an alternative communal viewing experience before the widespread streaming release.

The conclusion of "The Boys" marks the end of a seven-year television journey that began with its initial season premiere. Prime Video positioned the finale as a significant event with the dual release strategy.