NEW YORK — In a fittingly chaotic farewell to a 33-year late-night institution, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman climbed to the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday and hurled guest chairs, a desk seat and other set pieces onto the giant CBS logo below, capping Letterman's emotional return to the show exactly one week before its final episode on May 21, 2026.

The stunt, broadcast during Thursday's episode, blended slapstick comedy with poignant symbolism as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert enters its last week. After CBS announced the cancellation last year amid financial pressures, the landmark theater that housed both Letterman's and Colbert's versions of the program is preparing for an uncertain future.

Letterman, 79, made his long-awaited return to the Ed Sullivan stage on May 14 as Colbert's guest. The two hosts, who bookended the modern Late Show era, shared laughs, reflections and a clear sense of closure. Their rooftop antics Thursday turned nostalgia into spectacle, with watermelons and a cake joining the furniture in dramatic descents onto the network's iconic eye logo.

"I never did it, but we're at the end here, so all bets are off," Letterman quipped before launching items, according to accounts of the segment.

A Full-Circle Moment for Late Night

Read more Full List Of NBC Cancelled Shows In 2026: NBC Cancels Multiple Shows as Network Reshapes Lineup for New Season Full List Of NBC Cancelled Shows In 2026: NBC Cancels Multiple Shows as Network Reshapes Lineup for New Season

Letterman hosted Late Show from 1993 until handing the reins to Colbert in 2015. His return Thursday marked the first time he had appeared on the program since stepping down. The episode drew strong anticipation, arriving one week before Colbert's finale.

Earlier in the week, Colbert reunited the "Strike Force Five" — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver — for a star-studded Monday episode. The group originally formed during the 2023 Writers Guild strike to support staff through a podcast. Their on-stage reunion highlighted camaraderie among late-night hosts even as the format faces industry headwinds.

CBS cited declining ad revenue and rising production costs for ending the show, despite Colbert consistently leading late-night ratings. The network plans to replace it with the syndicated Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, a lower-cost clip show.

The Ed Sullivan Theater's Storied History

The 400-seat Broadway landmark has hosted television history since Ed Sullivan's variety show in the 1950s and '60s. Letterman moved Late Show there in 1993, transforming it into a hub for topical comedy and memorable musical performances. Colbert continued the tradition after taking over, blending sharp political satire with celebrity interviews and viral segments.

Speculation swirls about the theater's next chapter. Some industry insiders suggest a return to Broadway productions, while others wonder if it could host new television ventures. For now, it stands as a monument to three decades of late-night television.

Emotional Reflections on an Ending Era

In interviews leading up to the finale, Letterman expressed disbelief at the cancellation and doubts about late night's future. He described the landscape as "shaky" and questioned whether current shows could survive much longer.

Colbert has approached the final weeks with humor and grace, using the platform to celebrate the show's legacy while poking fun at its demise. The furniture-tossing segment embodied that spirit — irreverent, cathartic and unmistakably late-night.

Fans reacted with a mix of amusement and melancholy on social media. Clips of chairs and watermelons smashing onto the CBS logo spread rapidly, generating both laughs and tributes to the show's creative risk-taking. Many viewers noted the poetic justice of CBS "getting" its own logo damaged in the sendoff.

Broader Challenges Facing Late Night

The Late Show's end reflects larger shifts in television. Streaming fragmentation, shorter attention spans and changing advertising models have squeezed traditional late-night programming. While digital clips and social moments keep hosts relevant, the full-hour broadcast faces mounting economic pressure.

Colbert's run, though shorter than Letterman's, left a distinct mark. His sharp political commentary, celebrity interviews and segments like "Meanwhile" and musical performances helped define a more activist era of late night. Ratings leadership could not overcome broader industry trends.

Letterman, often called the godfather of modern late night, built the show's irreverent DNA with stunts, lists and boundary-pushing humor. His return and rooftop collaboration with Colbert offered a graceful passing of the torch — even if the torch is now being thrown off a building.

What Lies Ahead

Colbert's final episode on May 21 promises high-profile guests and emotional tributes. Network executives have remained largely silent on future plans beyond the Byron Allen replacement, leaving staff and fans in transition.

For the Ed Sullivan Theater, the lights will dim on one chapter but the landmark endures. Its future may involve new productions, events or even preservation efforts celebrating its television heritage.

As Colbert and Letterman's stunt demonstrated, sometimes the best way to say goodbye is with a dramatic flourish. Chairs flying, watermelons exploding and a shared laugh between two comedy giants offered a memorable coda to a beloved show. In its final week, The Late Show reminded viewers why it mattered — not just for the jokes, but for the unpredictable spirit that defined it.

The images of furniture raining onto the CBS logo will likely endure as one of the most indelible visuals in the program's history. In an industry often accused of playing it safe, Colbert and Letterman chose spectacle and symbolism — a fitting end for a show that thrived on both. As the final credits roll next week, late-night fans will watch closely to see how the era's closing act unfolds.