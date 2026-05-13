NEW YORK — Millions of daily puzzle enthusiasts tackled New York Times Connections No. 1067 on Wednesday, where categories ranging from long sandwiches to smartphone photo edits tested lateral thinking and pop culture knowledge in the addictive word-grouping game.

The solution featured four cleverly themed groups: long sandwich names, synonyms for pretext, smartphone photo editing tools, and words that follow "jelly." Players sorted 16 words — BEAN, CROP, GRINDER, DONUT, GROUNDS, ADJUST, ROLL, FILTERS, SUB, CAUSE, BELLY, BASIS, HERO, ARGUMENT, MARKUP, HOAGIE — into these connections, sparking widespread discussion on social media about tricky overlaps and satisfying "aha" moments.

Created by Josh Wardle and now a flagship New York Times game alongside Wordle, Connections challenges solvers to identify hidden links among 16 words. Yellow groups are easiest, followed by green, blue and purple as the most challenging. One mistake costs a life, with four mistakes ending the game. Today's puzzle earned mixed difficulty ratings, with many praising its fair but deceptive wordplay.

Today's Categories and Solutions

Yellow (Easiest): Long Sandwich GRINDER, HERO, HOAGIE, SUB These are regional names for the iconic submarine sandwich served on a long roll, popular in delis across the United States. "Hero" is common in New York, "hoagie" in Philadelphia, "grinder" in New England and "sub" nearly everywhere.

Green: Pretext ARGUMENT, BASIS, CAUSE, GROUNDS All serve as synonyms for justification or underlying reasons, often used when building a case or excuse in conversation or debate.

Blue: Smartphone Photo Editing Options ADJUST, CROP, FILTERS, MARKUP Common tools found in apps like Photos, Instagram or Snapseed that let users tweak images on their mobile devices.

Purple (Hardest): Jelly _____ BEAN, BELLY, DONUT, ROLL These complete the phrases "jelly bean," "jelly belly," "jelly donut" and "jelly roll," blending candy, nicknames, pastries and music references.

Hints That Helped Solvers Crack It

Early community hints focused on food themes and editing functions. Spotting sandwich varieties often unlocked the yellow group quickly. Pretext words required thinking about debate language, while photo edits stood out for tech-savvy players. The purple group proved trickiest, relying on compound word knowledge.

Many started by grouping obvious clusters like GRINDER, HERO, HOAGIE and SUB. Others noticed CROP and FILTERS pointing to photography. Social platforms lit up with shared grids, where perfect solves earned praise and near-misses prompted strategy debates.

Why Connections Continues to Captivate

Since launching in 2023, Connections has grown into a morning ritual for word game fans seeking more complexity than Wordle. Its mix of common knowledge, puns and lateral thinking appeals across ages and regions. In South Korea and other international markets, players share translated hints and celebrate cultural crossovers in categories.

The game's structure rewards pattern recognition while punishing random guesses through limited mistakes. NYT's Connections Companion and community sites offer post-solve analysis, helping players improve streaks. Today's puzzle followed yesterday's categories, maintaining the daily freshness that keeps millions returning.

Player Reactions and Strategies

Reddit's r/NYTConnections and X threads filled with emoji grids and score reports. "Nailed the sandwiches first then struggled with jelly — classic purple trap," one solver posted. Harder players who avoid mistakes celebrated "perfect" runs.

Experts recommend scanning for obvious pairs first, then testing broader themes. Starting with concrete nouns like food items or tech terms often reveals yellow and green groups. Purple categories frequently involve phrases or brand extensions, requiring creative leaps.

Tracking past puzzles helps spot recurring motifs, though NYT curates fresh combinations. The official bot and fan tools analyze performance, offering insights into common pitfalls like mistaking "grounds" for coffee instead of reasons.

Broader NYT Games Ecosystem

Connections joins Wordle, Spelling Bee, Mini Crossword, Strands and more in the NYT Games portfolio, creating an engaging daily habit. Subscription growth reflects their popularity, with families competing and workplaces sharing scores. Educational uses include vocabulary building and cognitive exercises for all ages.

Accessibility features and mobile optimization broaden reach, though colorblind modes and international word adaptations remain discussion points. The simple interface — no downloads needed — sustains its viral appeal even amid competing apps.

As puzzle No. 1067 wrapped up, solvers reflected on clever connections between sandwiches and photo tools. Whether boosting streaks or teaching new phrases like "jelly roll," the game delivered its signature blend of challenge and delight.

With tomorrow's grid already in preparation, enthusiasts prepare for fresh word battles. Connections proves daily puzzles foster community, sharpen minds and turn ordinary words into shared triumphs in our screen-filled world.