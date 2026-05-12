NEW YORK — Wordle fans logging in Monday morning were greeted with a crisp, seasonal challenge as puzzle No. 1,788 delivered the solution FROST, a five-letter word that tested vocabulary and pattern recognition while evoking images of chilly mornings and frozen landscapes.

The New York Times' daily word game continues its cultural dominance, with millions of players worldwide attempting to crack the code in six guesses or fewer. For Monday, May 12, 2026, the answer FROST — defined as a thin layer of ice crystals formed by the freezing of water vapor — proved moderately challenging for many solvers.

Official hints and solving strategies

Players who prefer gentle guidance received several helpful nudges before the full reveal. The word contains the letters F, R, O, S and T, features common consonants in strong positions, and relates to weather phenomena. A contextual hint often shared in communities: "Something you might scrape off your car windshield on a cold morning."

Popular opening guesses like SLATE, CRANE and AUDIO helped narrow possibilities quickly. The presence of the relatively uncommon letter F combined with the common ending ST pattern proved decisive for sharp players who reached the answer in three or four attempts. Reddit's r/wordle and other communities lit up with shared grids showing everything from lucky two-guess solves to frustrating six-guess grinds.

Why 'FROST' felt tricky for many

Despite its everyday usage, FROST caught some players off guard because it features a less common starting consonant and lacks repeated letters. The O in the third position tripped up solvers fixated on more frequent vowel placements. Hard-mode players, who must use confirmed letters in subsequent guesses, reported higher difficulty today.

For context, Sunday's answer (No. 1,787) was NEWLY, continuing a recent run of adverb-heavy and weather-related words that have kept the game fresh and engaging. The algorithm ensures solutions remain fair yet varied, avoiding obscure terms while maintaining daily intrigue.

Proven strategies for consistent success

Veteran players recommend starting with words rich in vowels and common consonants — AUDIO, SLATE or CRANE remain popular openers. Tracking eliminated letters across attempts is crucial. On days like today, focusing on weather-related vocabulary or common consonant clusters can accelerate progress once partial matches appear.

Advanced solvers use tools like WordleBot (available on the official NYT site) for post-game analysis. These break down optimal guesses and reveal how many possibilities remained after each try. Today's bot favored early elimination of common letters before honing in on the F-R-ST structure.

The enduring appeal of Wordle

Since its 2021 debut and acquisition by The New York Times, Wordle has become a global phenomenon. Its simple green-yellow-gray feedback system, once-a-day format and shareable emoji grids foster community without addictive endless play. Families, workplaces and social media circles compete daily for bragging rights and streak preservation.

As of May 2026, the game shows no signs of slowing. The core experience remains pure, while occasional variant games and themed editions keep interest high. Celebrities, politicians and athletes regularly share results, cementing Wordle's place in pop culture.

Community reactions to today's puzzle

Monday's solve generated typical social media buzz. Many celebrated three- and four-guess victories, while others humorously lamented starting with words containing multiple eliminated letters. "FROST got me in 5 but I'll take the W," one player posted. Another noted the irony: "Solved FROST on a warm May morning... newly humbled by Wordle again."

Analytics from previous puzzles show May often features a balanced mix of common and slightly trickier words, helping maintain engagement without excessive frustration. The game's streak counter — some players boast hundreds of consecutive days — adds personal stakes that drive daily participation.

Educational and cognitive benefits

Beyond entertainment, educators and cognitive scientists highlight Wordle's value. It strengthens vocabulary, pattern recognition and deductive reasoning. Teachers incorporate it into classrooms, while older adults credit it with keeping minds sharp. Studies suggest daily word games may support long-term brain health.

Parents appreciate its family-friendly nature — no violence, no microtransactions, just pure linguistic fun suitable for all ages. Children often learn new words alongside adults, sparking conversations about definitions and usage.

Looking ahead in the Wordle calendar

With summer approaching, players can expect continued variety in upcoming puzzles. The NYT team carefully curates the solution list to avoid repeats and maintain freshness. No major changes are anticipated, preserving the beloved daily ritual that millions have come to rely on for a quick mental workout.

For those still hunting today's answer, the solution is FROST. If you haven't played yet, close this article and give it a fair shot — the satisfaction of cracking it independently remains the game's greatest reward.

Whether you're a casual player or a dedicated streak protector, Wordle continues delivering small daily victories that brighten routines. Congratulations to everyone who solved puzzle 1,788, and better luck tomorrow as the challenge resets at midnight.

The game's simple brilliance endures: one word, six tries, endless satisfaction.