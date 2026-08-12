Man Who Took Steroids Without Lifting Finishes Last in Bodybuilding Debut After Missing Finals

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A social media personality who built his physique primarily through anabolic steroids and heavy alcohol consumption while avoiding weight training competed in his first bodybuilding contest this past weekend and finished last in his class.

Peter Mossfield, known online through the BoozeBagFitness account, entered the Men's Classic Physique Open Class B division at the 2026 NPC East Coast Mecca Classic on Aug. 8 in Flushing, New York. Official results listed him in eighth place, the final position among competitors who received a ranking.

The order of finish was Gavin Connelly in first, followed by Ahmed Eid, Fedor Zhurov, Enrique Bonilla, Joshua Nabbie, Diego Da Silva, Joseph Mauceri and Mossfield.

Mossfield's preparation stood out for its unconventional methods. He previously described taking steroids while consuming as many as 24 alcoholic drinks per day during parts of the process and largely skipping resistance training. During a cutting phase he switched from beer to vodka mixed with diet soda in an effort to lower calories. The approach drew significant online attention and criticism over potential health risks.

In a post-competition video, Mossfield expressed a more optimistic view of his stage presentation. "In my mind, it was me or one other guy had the best package out there," he said.

After prejudging, several hours remained before the evening finals. Mossfield said he used the interval to drink. He noted that his tolerance had decreased after reducing alcohol intake in the final weeks of preparation, when he averaged fewer than 12 drinks per day. "I kinda lost track of time," he admitted. By the time he realized the schedule, he had missed the finals and the individual posing portion of the event.

He also suggested that failing to shave may have affected his placement. "I didn't expect to get disqualified that hard or docked that hard for it," Mossfield said. The official results nevertheless placed him eighth.

The competition itself is a National Physique Committee national qualifier held at the Goldstein Theatre at Queens College. Prejudging typically occurs in the afternoon, with finals later in the evening, a structure that left a window of free time many competitors use for rest, meals or final preparations.

Mossfield's experiment had begun months earlier as a high-stakes personal challenge, at times tied to substantial bets. He had previously completed a wager involving developing and then quitting an alcohol addiction. The bodybuilding version evolved after he decided against consistent gym work and turned to performance-enhancing drugs as the primary means of building muscle.

Despite the unusual methods and public backlash, he followed through on competing. The result provided a clear ranking against athletes who had trained conventionally.

Following the show, Mossfield announced a shift in approach. He said he stopped taking steroids after the competition and planned to begin lifting weights without them. "I'm a born again natural," he joked. "I'm excited to start lifting as a natty."

His stated goal is to determine whether the muscle developed during the steroid phase can be maintained or improved through resistance training alone. He indicated he wants to allow his body time to reset, specifically monitoring sleep patterns and sexual function, before considering any future use of performance-enhancing substances.

Additional unconventional challenges remain under consideration. Mossfield has expressed interest in MMA training focused on securing a first-round knockout rather than building endurance for longer fights. He also plans to rehabilitate a previously injured shoulder and attempt to throw a 90-mph fastball, with the aim of trying out for a professional baseball team outside Major League Baseball in the spring of 2027. Other ideas include a "cigarette marathon" and a progressive push-up challenge that would involve adding weight daily until performing the movement with roughly 365 pounds on his back.

Whether those projects materialize is uncertain. What is established is that Mossfield completed the bodybuilding preparation and competition he had publicly documented. He consumed large quantities of alcohol, used steroids, largely avoided traditional training, stepped on stage and received an eighth-place finish.

The episode has fueled discussion within fitness communities about the relative contributions of pharmacology, training stimulus, nutrition and recovery. Conventional bodybuilding emphasizes progressive resistance training as a foundational driver of muscle growth, with diet and recovery as supporting elements. Mossfield's approach inverted that hierarchy for the duration of his experiment.

Health professionals generally caution against unsupervised steroid use and heavy alcohol consumption, citing risks to cardiovascular, hormonal and liver function among other systems. Mossfield has acknowledged experiencing various side effects during the process yet continued to the contest.

His decision to step away from steroids and introduce weight training marks a reversal of the methods that generated his online following. The next phase will test whether the visible changes achieved under the previous protocol can be sustained or improved through more standard practices.

The NPC East Coast Mecca Classic attracts regional competitors seeking national qualification opportunities. Placing last in a class does not preclude future entries, and many athletes use early contests as learning experiences regarding presentation, conditioning and stage protocol.

Mossfield's post-show comments focused on both the immediate result and longer-term plans. He maintained that his physique compared favorably in his own assessment while accepting the official ranking. The missed finals portion removed any opportunity for additional scoring or audience presentation that evening.

As of the days following the event, Mossfield has framed the competition as the conclusion of one experiment and the beginning of another centered on natural training. The public documentation of both phases continues through his social media channels, where earlier posts detailed daily alcohol intake, steroid protocols and visual progress without corresponding training footage.

The story illustrates the extremes some individuals pursue for online visibility and personal wagers. It also underscores the structured nature of sanctioned bodybuilding events, where competitors are judged on specific criteria of muscularity, conditioning, symmetry and presentation within defined classes. Mossfield met the entry requirements, appeared on stage for prejudging and received a placing, even if the overall process departed sharply from traditional preparation methods.

His next stated steps involve establishing a consistent lifting routine while monitoring physiological recovery from the prior cycle. Future challenges, if pursued, would again test unconventional limits. For now, the record shows an eighth-place finish in a debut Classic Physique class after a preparation defined by steroids, alcohol and the near absence of weight training.