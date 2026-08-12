Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a limited-edition PlayStation 5 console bundle themed around Marvel's Wolverine on Tuesday, alongside matching controllers and console covers, timed to coincide with the September launch of Insomniac Games' upcoming action title.

The centerpiece of the reveal is the PS5 Digital Edition — Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle, which pairs a yellow-and-black PS5 Digital Edition console with a matching DualSense wireless controller and a download code for the game itself. The design draws directly from the Battle Reborn suit and claws featured in Insomniac's upcoming title, with exposed claw-mark cutouts across the console's body and artwork of a roaring Wolverine displayed on its upper third.

The bundle and accompanying accessories will be available globally starting September 15, the same day Marvel's Wolverine launches on PS5, with pre-orders opening earlier, on August 19 at 10 a.m. local time through the PlayStation Direct website and select retailers while supplies last. Sony said eligible pre-orders placed directly through PlayStation Direct will qualify for free delivery on launch day.

For players who already own a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro and don't want to purchase an entirely new console, Sony is also offering standalone console covers featuring the same Battle Yellow design, available for both disc and digital versions of the hardware. PS5 Pro owners have an additional option: a silver "Adamantium" console cover, referencing the metal alloy fused to Wolverine's skeleton in Marvel lore, paired with a matching silver DualSense controller sold separately. Sony has not announced a disc-based console bundle or a dedicated PS5 Pro bundle, limiting the full console package to the PS5 Digital Edition.

Pricing for the collection was set at $649.99 for the console bundle, $84.99 for each standalone DualSense controller, and $74.99 for each set of console covers, with regional pricing also confirmed for the United Kingdom, the eurozone and Japan.

The design was created in partnership with Jock, the Scottish graphic artist known for his work on Marvel's Wolverine key art. Jock described his goal as capturing the character's ferocity in physical form. "I wanted to show Wolverine at his fiercest," Jock said in a statement accompanying the reveal, adding that translating his traditionally hand-drawn artwork onto modern console hardware was an exciting creative challenge.

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Erika Peterson, senior director of product marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, framed the release as a way to build anticipation ahead of the game's debut. "We can't wait for players to experience Marvel's Wolverine on PS5," Peterson said, following on from a wave of new details and reveals about the game shared by Insomniac Games and Marvel Games at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

Marvel's Wolverine is Insomniac's latest original title developed for PlayStation, following the studio's commercially successful Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. The game centers on an emotionally driven story following the character as he searches for answers about his past, and continues Sony's pattern of releasing themed hardware to coincide with major first-party exclusives, following similar console and controller bundles tied to previous Spider-Man releases.

The announcement arrived amid renewed attention to Sony's broader physical media strategy, an issue that has generated friction with parts of the PlayStation community following the company's previously announced plan to phase out disc-based releases for new PS5 games beginning in January 2028. While Insomniac has confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine itself will ship with a disc in its standard retail box, Tuesday's console bundle reveal reignited some of that frustration, since the yellow-themed console is being offered only in a digital edition rather than a disc-drive version.

Commenters reacting to the announcement on YouTube pointed to the irony of pairing a disc-free flagship console with a character known for his combative, uncompromising nature. "Wolverine would have fought for physical media rights," one fan wrote in response to the trailer. Another commenter echoed the sentiment more simply, writing, "Wolverine loves to get Physical."

Despite that pushback over the console's digital-only format, the console covers being sold separately do include versions compatible with disc-drive PS5 models, offering an option for players who want the Wolverine aesthetic without giving up physical media support on their existing hardware.

Sony has increasingly leaned on licensed, character-themed hardware as a marketing tool for its biggest first-party exclusives in recent years, a strategy that has extended across multiple console generations and franchises. The Marvel's Wolverine bundle continues that approach heading into what is expected to be one of Insomniac's most closely watched releases since the original Marvel's Spider-Man launched in 2018.

With pre-orders set to open in the coming days and the console, controllers and covers all scheduled to ship alongside the game itself on September 15, Sony and Insomniac appear to be positioning the hardware reveal as a key marketing beat in the lead-up to Marvel's Wolverine's launch, giving fans a tangible collectible to anticipate alongside the game itself.