Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup will feature a redesigned foldable display architecture aimed at significantly reducing the visibility of the crease that forms down the center of foldable phone screens, the company announced this week.

The new display structure, which Samsung is calling "Flex Titanium," will be used across the company's next generation of Galaxy foldable devices, referring specifically to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The announcement comes just over a week before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the devices are expected to be formally introduced.

A New Approach to Display Durability

According to Samsung, Flex Titanium is designed to deliver an improved viewing experience for foldable phone owners, combining enhanced durability with what the company describes as reduced crease visibility. The technology incorporates a titanium-alloy film positioned beneath the device's OLED display panel, replacing the plastic components used in earlier foldable generations.

Samsung said the titanium-alloy film offers 20 times greater mechanical stiffness compared with the plastic films used in previous models, while measuring less than 30% the thickness of a human hair. That combination allows the film to provide added structural rigidity without adding meaningful thickness to the overall display panel, according to the company.

The titanium film is paired with a separate titanium plate that supports the display module from underneath. According to Samsung, this plate helps eliminate air gaps between the display module and the adhesive layer beneath it, resulting in more stable support when the device is unfolded, while still preserving the flexibility required for repeated folding over the phone's lifespan.

Leaked Footage Suggests a Major Visual Improvement

Ahead of Samsung's official announcement, leaked video footage purporting to show the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in action circulated online, revealing what appeared to be a nearly invisible display crease even after the device had been folded and unfolded multiple times during the demonstration. If accurate, the footage suggests Flex Titanium could represent one of the more meaningful visual improvements to Samsung's foldable lineup since the company began addressing the crease issue in earlier device generations.

No New Fold-Cycle Rating Announced

Despite the structural changes, Samsung's announcement did not include any updated claims regarding the device's overall fold-cycle durability rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung's previous flagship foldable, carried a rated lifespan of 500,000 folds, a figure achieved using some plastic components rather than the titanium parts now being introduced in the Fold 8 series.

Given the shift to titanium-based components, industry observers will likely be watching closely to see whether Samsung's testing eventually reveals an improved fold-cycle rating for the new devices, even though the company has not made any specific claims on that front as part of this week's announcement.

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Other Specs Detailed Through Leaks

Beyond the new display architecture, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra have already been extensively detailed through a series of leaks ahead of Samsung's official reveal. Those leaks have pointed to a larger battery capacity compared with previous models, along with upgraded charging capabilities, including 45-watt wired charging and 20-watt wireless charging, both improvements over the charging speeds offered by earlier Fold generations.

Leaks have also suggested the new devices could carry a higher price tag than their predecessors, reflecting the added manufacturing costs associated with the new titanium-based display components, though official pricing has not yet been confirmed by Samsung.

Samsung Launches Pre-Reservation Campaign

Ahead of the official July 22 announcement, Samsung has already begun a reservation campaign for the upcoming devices. The promotion includes a $30 credit for customers who reserve early, along with the potential for savings of up to $1,230 through trade-in and promotional offers. Samsung is also distributing a number of $500 gift cards as part of the pre-launch campaign, a marketing strategy the company has used in past product cycles to build early interest and reduce the risk of production shortages at launch.

Part of a Broader Samsung Strategy

The introduction of Flex Titanium reflects Samsung's continued effort to refine its foldable phone lineup as the product category matures. Since introducing foldable phones to the mainstream market several years ago, Samsung has steadily worked to address the two most persistent criticisms of the format: durability concerns and the visible crease that forms on foldable displays over repeated use.

While Samsung's most recent foldable generations had already made progress reducing the crease issue compared with earlier models, the introduction of a titanium-based support structure suggests the company is aiming to push that improvement further rather than treating the problem as fully resolved.

With Galaxy Unpacked now just over a week away, Samsung is expected to formally unveil full specifications, pricing and availability details for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on July 22. Until then, the company's Flex Titanium announcement offers the clearest official confirmation yet of what consumers can expect from the display technology powering its next generation of foldable devices, even as many additional details continue to circulate through pre-launch leaks and reports.