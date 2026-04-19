CUPERTINO, California — Fresh leaks have provided the clearest look yet at Apple's long-rumored first foldable smartphone, reportedly named the iPhone Ultra, featuring a distinctive "passport-style" book fold, an ultra-thin profile and a premium price tag expected to start above $2,000.

Dummy models and CAD renders circulating online in recent days show a device that departs dramatically from traditional iPhone designs and existing foldables such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. When closed, the iPhone Ultra appears wider and more compact than typical smartphones, resembling a modern take on the old BlackBerry Passport. When unfolded, it opens into a near-square tablet-like experience with a reported 7.8-inch inner display boasting a 4:3 aspect ratio similar to an iPad mini.

The new form factor aims to deliver a more usable unfolded screen for productivity, reading and media consumption while keeping the folded device pocket-friendly. Leaks suggest the outer cover screen measures around 5.5 inches, providing a functional experience without needing to unfold constantly. The overall thickness when folded is rumored to be just 4.5 to 9.6 millimeters depending on the source, achieved through advanced materials including a titanium-aluminum hybrid frame and ultra-thin glass that promises a nearly invisible crease.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and multiple supply-chain leakers have pointed to these design choices as Apple's attempt to solve common foldable pain points: visible creases, awkward aspect ratios and limited outer-screen utility. The passport shape reportedly offers better video viewing and reduced black bars compared to the taller, narrower Galaxy Z Fold models, while the wider unfolded layout could improve multitasking in a future version of iOS optimized for the device.

Dummy units shared by leaker Sonny Dickson show the foldable alongside standard iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, highlighting its unique proportions. The back features a horizontal dual-camera array rather than the familiar vertical or square bump, and volume buttons appear relocated to the top edge when folded. Color options are expected to be minimalist, likely limited to black and white at launch, consistent with Apple's premium aesthetic.

Pricing rumors have drawn significant attention. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported the device will "cross the $2,000 threshold," with some analysts projecting a starting price of $1,999 to $2,399 depending on storage configuration. Higher-capacity models could approach $2,800. That would make the iPhone Ultra significantly more expensive than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max and far above competing foldables, reflecting the high cost of advanced folding displays, durable hinges and custom components.

Supply-chain reports indicate Apple has ramped up orders for foldable panels, though some whispers suggest minor engineering validation delays that could push initial shipments into late 2026 or early 2027. Most credible forecasts still point to a September 2026 debut alongside the standard iPhone 18 lineup, with the foldable positioned as the new flagship "Ultra" model rather than simply an iPhone Fold.

Beyond the form factor, leaks point to several technical innovations. The inner display is expected to use advanced ultra-thin glass technology for crease reduction, possibly as low as 0.15 millimeters in depth. A titanium alloy hinge is said to provide durability while keeping weight manageable. Some reports suggest the device may replace Face ID with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, freeing up space in the slim folded design.

Camera specifications remain under wraps, but early indications point to a dual 48-megapixel rear setup focused on computational photography strengths rather than raw hardware competition. The device is also expected to integrate deeply with Apple Intelligence features, offering enhanced multitasking, Stage Manager-style window management and seamless continuity with other Apple devices such as MacBooks and iPads.

The iPhone Ultra represents Apple's most significant iPhone redesign in years, according to analysts. While the company has explored foldable concepts for nearly a decade, including early clamshell prototypes, recent momentum appears driven by maturing supply chains and competitive pressure from Samsung, Google, Huawei and Chinese manufacturers experimenting with wide-fold designs.

Consumer reaction to the leaked passport-style concept has been mixed. Some enthusiasts praise the wider aspect ratio for productivity and media, calling it a true iPhone-iPad hybrid. Others worry the unconventional shape when closed may feel bulky or unfamiliar in the hand. Social media and forums have seen heated debates, with renders and dummy models going viral and sparking comparisons to everything from the BlackBerry Passport to Microsoft's Surface Duo.

If the leaks hold true, the iPhone Ultra could accelerate mainstream adoption of foldables by bringing Apple's legendary software polish and ecosystem integration to the category. Features such as Universal Control, Handoff and deep iPad app optimization could make the device far more practical than current Android foldables, where app support sometimes lags.

Challenges remain. Production yields for large foldable panels are notoriously difficult, and Apple is known for demanding near-perfect quality. Durability testing, hinge longevity and real-world battery life in the larger unfolded form will face intense scrutiny upon release. Battery capacity rumors suggest Apple aims for all-day use despite the power-hungry display, potentially aided by efficient A-series or M-series chips tailored for the new design.

The high price tag raises questions about market size. While Apple's premium customers have shown willingness to pay top dollar for Pro Max models, a $2,000-plus foldable would target an even narrower segment initially. Analysts expect strong interest from professionals, creators and tech enthusiasts, with volume potentially growing in subsequent generations as costs decline.

Samsung is already rumored to be developing a "Wide Fold" variant of its own to counter Apple's approach, signaling how the iPhone Ultra could reshape the entire foldable landscape. Google and other players may accelerate their own innovations in response.

For now, the leaks provide the most concrete glimpse yet of Apple's ambitious entry into foldables. The passport-style design, ultra-thin build and premium positioning suggest the company is not merely catching up but aiming to redefine what a foldable phone can be.

As development continues toward a likely 2026 launch, more details on final specifications, software features and exact pricing are expected to emerge. In the meantime, the iPhone Ultra has already ignited excitement and debate across the tech world, proving that even after nearly two decades, the iPhone can still surprise.

Whether the passport form factor becomes a beloved new standard or a polarizing experiment will only be known once the device reaches consumers. For Apple fans and foldable skeptics alike, the coming months promise to be among the most intriguing in recent smartphone history.