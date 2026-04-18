CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone is generating intense excitement as fresh leaks and analyst reports point to a premium book-style device potentially named the iPhone Ultra, set to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026.

The device, long rumored but now backed by dummy models and supply chain details, promises a near-crease-free 7.8-inch inner display, a compact 5.5-inch outer screen when closed, ultra-thin design and cutting-edge durability features that could finally bring foldable technology to Apple's mainstream audience.

With production reportedly in advanced testing stages, the foldable iPhone represents Apple's boldest hardware gamble in years, aiming to blend iPhone and iPad experiences in a passport-like form factor while commanding a premium price tag north of $2,000.

Design: Book-Style Fold with Minimal Crease

Recent leaks from Sonny Dickson and others have revealed alleged dummy models showing a wider-than-tall book-style foldable that opens like a small tablet. When closed, the device measures roughly the size of a compact smartphone with a 5.5-inch external display — Apple's smallest modern iPhone screen. Opened, it expands to a 7.8-inch inner OLED panel with an aspect ratio close to the iPad mini.

Apple has prioritized crease reduction, reportedly achieving a nearly invisible fold through advanced hinge technology and specialized display layers. The hinge is expected to use a titanium alloy and liquid metal combination for durability, allowing the phone to fold flat while maintaining structural integrity. Unfolded thickness could dip as low as 4.5 to 4.8 millimeters, making it one of Apple's thinnest devices ever.

A titanium-aluminum hybrid frame is anticipated for strength in the thin chassis. Leaks suggest a redesigned button layout, possibly moving volume controls, and a shift away from Face ID toward under-display Touch ID or side-mounted fingerprint sensing to accommodate the folding mechanism.

Dummy images show a clean, premium aesthetic with minimal bezels and what appears to be a dual or triple rear camera setup on the back panel.

Display and Multitasking Features

The inner 7.8-inch screen is rumored to support high refresh rates, peak brightness rivaling current Pro models and specialized iOS 27 features optimized for foldables. Apple is expected to introduce native multitasking, split-screen apps, and seamless continuity between folded and unfolded states — turning the device into a pocketable productivity tool.

The outer display will handle notifications, quick replies and basic apps without unfolding, similar to Samsung's cover screens but with Apple's signature polish. Rumors indicate Apple has invested heavily in self-healing or more resilient cover layers to combat crease visibility and durability concerns.

Performance, Camera and Battery

Powering the foldable will likely be the A20 Pro chip on a 2-nanometer process, paired with up to 12GB or more of RAM for demanding AI features and multitasking. Storage options could start at 256GB and scale to 1TB or higher.

Camera rumors point to a dual 48MP system rather than the triple setup on Pro models, optimized for the folding form factor. An under-display front camera is expected for uninterrupted screen real estate when open.

Battery life could be a standout, with reports suggesting a massive 5,400 to 5,800 mAh cell — potentially the largest in any iPhone — enabled by efficient components and the larger chassis. Fast charging and improved MagSafe compatibility are also anticipated.

Pricing and Availability

Analysts including Ming-Chi Kuo forecast a starting price between $2,000 and $2,500, positioning it as a true ultra-premium device above even the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Some estimates reach $2,399 or higher depending on configuration.

While initial production faces challenges, Bloomberg and other sources maintain the device remains on track for a September 2026 announcement alongside iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. Shipping could begin shortly after, though some analysts like those at DigiTimes and Barclays suggest possible delays pushing wider availability into late 2026 or early 2027.

Apple is reportedly planning limited initial volumes of 3 to 5 million units in the first year, ramping up significantly in 2027.

Market Impact and Competition

The foldable iPhone arrives as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has matured and competitors like Google, OnePlus and Chinese brands push aggressive pricing and features. Apple's delayed entry allows it to learn from rivals' mistakes while leveraging its ecosystem strength.

Success could redefine premium smartphones, appealing to users seeking a device that replaces both phone and small tablet. However, high pricing and potential supply constraints may limit early adoption to enthusiasts and professionals.

What It Means for Apple Fans

For consumers holding out for Apple's take on foldables, the rumors paint an exciting picture: a refined, crease-minimizing design that prioritizes durability, battery life and seamless software integration over rushed innovation. The shift to book-style over clamshell suggests Apple is targeting productivity and media consumption rather than pure pocketability.

Skeptics note that manufacturing complexities with foldables remain high, and Apple's perfectionist standards could lead to last-minute tweaks. Yet the convergence of dummy leaks, consistent analyst reports and production updates signals the project is real and nearing fruition.

As excitement builds in the lead-up to fall 2026, the foldable iPhone — whether branded Ultra or something entirely new — could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Apple's iconic smartphone line. It promises to blend the best of iPhone heritage with forward-looking form factors, potentially setting the standard for premium foldables in the years ahead.

With more details expected in the coming months as testing progresses, anticipation continues to mount for what many are calling Apple's most ambitious iPhone yet.