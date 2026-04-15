CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's long-awaited first foldable iPhone remains on track for a September 2026 launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with the device entering trial production and featuring a striking wide, tablet-like design that promises the most significant form-factor overhaul in iPhone history, according to the latest reports from supply chain sources and analysts.

The book-style foldable, widely referred to in rumors as the iPhone Fold or potentially iPhone Ultra, is expected to feature a roughly 5.5-inch outer display when closed and a expansive 7.8-inch inner OLED screen when unfolded, delivering an iPad mini-like experience in a compact package. Recent dummy model leaks shared by reliable sources show the device with a notably wide aspect ratio, thin profile and minimal crease — a key engineering goal that sets it apart from competitors like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on April 7 that development is progressing smoothly, rebutting earlier concerns from Nikkei Asia about engineering test phase snags that could have delayed shipments into 2027. Apple has not communicated any launch delays to suppliers, and the company continues planning for an announcement in the first half of September. While mass production was originally eyed for June, a DigiTimes report cited by MacRumors indicates a one- to two-month slip to early August, resulting in a tighter schedule but still targeting a 2026 debut.

Foxconn has begun trial production of the foldable iPhone, a critical step before full mass production ramps up in July or August if testing goes smoothly. Leaker Instant Digital and others confirm the device is advancing through late-stage validation, with Apple aiming to introduce it alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models at its annual fall event. Some speculation suggests actual customer shipments could slip slightly to October, November or even December due to the device's complexity, but the consensus from credible voices like Gurman points to availability close to the traditional iPhone launch window.

Design details emerging in recent weeks paint an ambitious picture. Dummy models leaked by Sonny Dickson reveal a wide, almost square unfolded form factor reminiscent of an iPad mini laid horizontally. When closed, the device measures around 5.5 inches on the outer display; when opened, it expands to 7.8 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio optimized for multitasking. Apple has reportedly achieved a near-crease-free display through advanced hinge technology, possibly incorporating liquid metal or titanium alloy components for durability and flatness. Thickness is rumored at approximately 9.5mm when folded and a remarkably slim 4.5mm when unfolded, making it one of the thinnest foldables on the market.

To achieve this slim profile, Apple is expected to make compromises. The rear camera system may be limited to two 48-megapixel lenses instead of the triple setup on Pro models, with no dedicated telephoto. Face ID could give way to a Touch ID side button due to space constraints for the TrueDepth system. The chassis will likely use titanium for strength while keeping weight manageable. Battery capacity is projected at a robust 5,400–5,800mAh using high-density cells, helping power the larger unfolded screen and demanding AI features.

Powering the device will be Apple's A20 chip built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. This setup promises improved efficiency and performance for on-device AI tasks, with iOS 27 expected to include foldable-specific optimizations such as side-by-side app multitasking, enhanced productivity tools and a reimagined interface that takes full advantage of the larger canvas. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has highlighted Apple's focus on minimizing the crease through laser-drilled metal plates and stress-distribution techniques.

Pricing remains one of the biggest unknowns and potential hurdles. Gurman and Kuo suggest the foldable iPhone could start between $1,800 and $2,500, significantly higher than current Pro Max models. UBS and other analysts forecast a range of $1,800–$2,000, positioning it as a premium device aimed at early adopters and professionals seeking tablet-like productivity in phone form. The higher cost could limit initial volumes but is expected to boost Apple's average selling price and margins.

The launch strategy reflects a shift in Apple's iPhone rollout. The September 2026 event will focus on the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and the new foldable, with standard iPhone 18 models and possibly an iPhone Air variant reportedly delayed until spring 2027. This staggered approach allows Apple to spotlight its most advanced hardware without overwhelming supply chains.

Recent leaks have generated significant excitement. Dummy models and CAD files show a hybrid design blending elements of the iPhone 17 Pro and rumored iPhone Air, with a raised rectangular camera platform and flush Apple logo. The hinge is a focal point, with Apple investing heavily to ensure durability and a premium feel that matches the brand's reputation for build quality.

Challenges persist. Foldable technology remains complex, with issues around hinge reliability, screen durability and yield rates common across the industry. Apple's insistence on a near-crease-free experience and ultra-thin profile has reportedly extended development time. Competition from Samsung, Google, Huawei and Chinese manufacturers is fierce, but Apple's ecosystem integration, software optimizations and brand power could help it capture a meaningful share of the growing foldable market.

Consumer reaction to the rumors has been largely positive, with many expressing eagerness for a device that bridges phone and tablet experiences. Productivity users envision split-screen multitasking for emails, documents and video calls, while entertainment fans look forward to immersive media consumption on the larger inner display. Critics worry about the high price tag and potential durability concerns typical of early foldables.

As trial production continues, supply chain observers will watch closely for any further signals on timelines or technical hurdles. Apple has maintained its usual silence on unannounced products, leaving analysts and leakers to fill the information void.

The foldable iPhone represents more than just a new form factor for Apple — it marks the company's entry into a category that has matured significantly since Samsung's early efforts. If executed well, it could drive a new super cycle of iPhone upgrades and reinforce Apple's innovation leadership.

With roughly five months until the expected September unveiling, anticipation continues to build. Whether the device ultimately ships in September, October or later in 2026, the latest updates suggest Apple is committed to delivering a polished, premium foldable that lives up to the iPhone's storied reputation.

For now, the foldable iPhone story is one of cautious optimism: on track for launch, pushing technological boundaries and poised to redefine what an iPhone can be in an increasingly versatile mobile landscape.