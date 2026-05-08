Apple's First Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for September 2026 Launch at $2,000+ with Crease-Free Design

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is on track to launch its long-awaited first foldable iPhone in fall 2026, with the device potentially carrying the premium "iPhone Ultra" name and a price tag exceeding $2,000, according to the latest supply chain reports and analyst predictions circulating as of May 2026.

The foldable, widely referred to in rumors as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, though some reports suggest shipments could slip to December due to production adjustments. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and other credible sources indicate Apple remains committed to a 2026 launch despite earlier engineering challenges.

This marks Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market long dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. Industry watchers view the device as potentially the most significant iPhone redesign since the iPhone X in 2017, promising a book-style form factor with minimal crease and seamless integration into Apple's ecosystem.

Design and Display Rumors

Leaked dummy models and renders suggest a wider, shorter book-style foldable that unfolds into a tablet-like experience reminiscent of an iPad mini. The internal display is rumored to measure 7.7 to 7.8 inches with a near-square 4:3 aspect ratio, while the external cover screen could span 5.3 to 5.5 inches for quick tasks when closed.

A standout feature in recent leaks is Apple's reported success in minimizing or eliminating the visible crease common in competing foldables. The company is said to be using advanced hinge technology, possibly involving liquid metal components, to achieve a smoother fold and greater durability. When closed, the device is expected to be roughly the thickness of two standard iPhones stacked together.

Design renders shared by leaker Sonny Dickson show the foldable positioned between standard iPhone models in size comparisons, emphasizing its hybrid phone-tablet nature. The wider aspect ratio when open aims to deliver superior multitasking and productivity features optimized for iOS 27 or later.

Pricing, Specs and Features

Pricing speculation centers around $2,000 to $2,500, positioning it as Apple's most expensive iPhone ever and a true Ultra-tier device. This premium tag reflects the complex hinge mechanics, larger displays and advanced materials.

Under the hood, the foldable is expected to feature Apple's latest A20-series chip on a 2nm process, up to 12GB of RAM, and a large battery potentially reaching 5,400 to 5,800 mAh to support the bigger screens. Camera setups may include dual 48MP sensors, with possibilities of an under-display front camera for a notch-free experience.

Rumors also point to a return of Touch ID, potentially integrated into the power button or under the display, as Face ID compatibility with folding mechanisms remains challenging. Titanium-aluminum construction could keep weight manageable while maintaining premium build quality.

Software optimizations are expected to shine, with enhanced multitasking, Stage Manager improvements and fold-specific gestures that leverage the larger canvas for productivity apps, creative tools and entertainment.

Production Timeline and Potential Delays

Mass production was originally slated for June but has reportedly slipped to early August, according to DigiTimes. Despite the delay, Apple has not signaled any change to its September launch window for the broader iPhone 18 lineup, with the foldable potentially joining shortly after or in December for initial availability.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and supply chain reports indicate trial production has begun at Foxconn, with Apple addressing hinge and display durability issues. While some earlier concerns suggested a 2027 push, recent updates from Gurman and others affirm the 2026 target remains intact.

Limited initial supply is a strong possibility given the complexity of foldable manufacturing, which could create high demand and long wait times similar to past Ultra product launches.

Market Context and Competition

Apple enters the foldable space years after Samsung, Google and Chinese manufacturers have refined the category. The company's approach emphasizes reliability and ecosystem integration over being first, a strategy that has succeeded with other product categories.

If successful, the iPhone Ultra could validate the foldable format for mainstream consumers wary of durability and software issues in existing models. A follow-up clamshell-style "iPhone Flip" could arrive later, expanding Apple's presence in the segment.

What It Means for Consumers

For users, a crease-free foldable with iPad-like capabilities could transform how they use their primary device for work, media consumption and creativity. However, the high price point may limit it to enthusiasts and professionals initially.

As excitement builds, leaks and renders continue fueling speculation. Apple has remained characteristically silent, maintaining its tradition of secrecy until official announcement. The coming months will likely bring more concrete details as production ramps up.

Whether dubbed iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable represents a bold step into new territory. With its rumored premium build, innovative display technology and tight software-hardware integration, it could redefine expectations for what a smartphone can be when it finally reaches consumers in late 2026.