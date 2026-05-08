AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk on Thursday praised the Tesla Cybertruck as a "bulletproof tank that moves like a million dollar sports car" after one of his most vocal online critics, Brian Krassenstein, announced he had purchased the angular electric pickup solely for its unmatched safety ratings. The exchange, which quickly went viral on X, underscored a growing narrative that the Cybertruck's real-world performance is winning over even longtime skeptics who once clashed with Musk on politics and business.

Krassenstein, a prominent political commentator who has publicly sparred with Musk for years, posted Wednesday that he bought the Cybertruck because it is the only pickup truck in America to simultaneously earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick+ award and a perfect 5-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. With a young family to protect, Krassenstein said data — not politics — drove his decision.

Only when you drive the Cybertruck do you realize how incredible it is: a bulletproof tank that moves like a million dollar sports car!



Reason for the angular shape is that the thick, ultra-hard stainless steel body panels cannot be stamped like the thin, feeble, paper-strength… https://t.co/mc4YRbe4J4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2026

Musk replied directly to the post, writing: "Only when you drive the Cybertruck do you realize how incredible it is: a bulletproof tank that moves like a million dollar sports car!" He went on to explain the vehicle's distinctive angular design, noting that the thick, ultra-hard stainless steel body panels cannot be stamped like the thinner mild steel used in conventional trucks. "Cybertruck body panels would break 5000 ton stamping machines," Musk added.

The comment, which garnered nearly 87,000 likes and 10 million views within hours, reignited debate over the Cybertruck's polarizing looks while highlighting its engineering strengths. Safety advocates and Tesla owners praised the moment as proof that objective data can transcend political divides, while critics on social media mocked Krassenstein for what they called a hypocritical purchase.

Cybertruck's Safety Credentials Draw Attention

The Cybertruck's top-tier safety ratings have become a key selling point as Tesla pushes to expand its presence in the competitive pickup segment. The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is the highest honor from the nonprofit insurance-funded organization, awarded only to vehicles that excel in crashworthiness, crash avoidance and headlight performance. NHTSA's 5-star overall rating further bolsters claims that the vehicle's exoskeleton-style stainless steel construction provides exceptional occupant protection.

Krassenstein emphasized in his original post that the purchase had "nothing to do with politics." He noted the Cybertruck's ability to accommodate his family safely was the deciding factor. The admission resonated with parents and safety-conscious buyers who have overlooked the truck's futuristic styling in favor of its protective capabilities.

Musk's explanation of the angular design offered fresh insight into a feature that has drawn both admiration and ridicule since the Cybertruck's 2019 unveiling. The ultra-hard stainless steel, Musk has long argued, delivers superior durability and dent resistance compared to traditional automotive steel, but it requires the sharp angles because it cannot be formed using conventional stamping presses. The result is a vehicle Musk has repeatedly described as nearly indestructible.

Reactions Pour In on X

The thread exploded with mixed reactions. Supporters posted videos of Cybertrucks performing impressive feats, including bullet-resistance demonstrations and rapid acceleration tests. Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shared footage showing the truck's armored capabilities, while Whole Mars Catalog simply commented, "it's so good."

Skeptics remained unmoved. Some users called the Cybertruck "the fugliest thing" they had ever seen, while others questioned its towing capacity or joked about backlash Krassenstein might face from his own political circle. One commenter predicted the critic would eventually sell the vehicle due to pressure from his audience.

Krassenstein responded to Musk's post, adding that the truck had already made him "a hero with my 9-year old son," further humanizing the decision and showing the vehicle's appeal beyond ideological lines.

Broader Context for Tesla and Cybertruck

The exchange comes as Tesla continues ramping up Cybertruck production and deliveries in 2026. The vehicle has faced early challenges including recalls for accelerator pedal and wiper issues, yet demand remains strong among buyers prioritizing safety, performance and uniqueness. Tesla has positioned the Cybertruck as a flagship product that showcases its engineering prowess, with features like steer-by-wire, 48-volt architecture and massive battery capacity setting it apart from legacy pickup trucks.

Industry analysts note that high-profile conversions like Krassenstein's could help normalize the Cybertruck among mainstream buyers who previously dismissed it as a niche or political statement. The truck's safety data provides a compelling counter-narrative to aesthetic criticisms, potentially broadening its market beyond early adopters.

Tesla reported strong Cybertruck sales momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with production scaling at the Austin Gigafactory. Musk has repeatedly stated that the vehicle represents a leap forward in both safety and performance, claims now echoed by an unlikely new owner.

What It Means for Consumers and the Industry

For families like Krassenstein's, the Cybertruck's safety credentials offer peace of mind in an era of increasingly distracted driving and larger vehicles on the road. The combination of top ratings and electric powertrain benefits — instant torque, lower center of gravity and advanced driver-assistance systems — makes a persuasive case for buyers prioritizing protection.

The episode also illustrates how product quality can sometimes override personal or political differences. Krassenstein's decision, framed purely around data and family needs, aligns with Musk's long-standing argument that Tesla vehicles should be judged on merit rather than the CEO's public persona.

As the Cybertruck gains more real-world miles and data, Tesla hopes more buyers — even former skeptics — will experience what Musk describes as its transformative driving dynamics. Whether the angular design eventually wins over the masses or remains a love-it-or-hate-it feature, the conversation sparked by one critic's purchase demonstrates the vehicle's ability to generate headlines and shift perceptions.

For now, Musk's enthusiastic response serves as both product endorsement and subtle victory lap. In a polarized cultural landscape, the fact that a longtime critic chose the Cybertruck for the safest ride possible speaks volumes about the engineering behind the stainless-steel exoskeleton. As more owners share their experiences, the "bulletproof tank" narrative may prove more powerful than any online feud.