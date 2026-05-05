MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves provided a cautious but optimistic update Monday on superstar Anthony Edwards' left knee injury, confirming he remains week-to-week with a hyperextension and bone bruise as the team prepares for its Western Conference semifinal series against the San Antonio Spurs without its leading scorer. Edwards has begun light on-court activity but has not yet participated in full-contact practice, leaving his availability for the series opener uncertain and placing added pressure on a Timberwolves roster already missing key depth.

Edwards suffered the injury in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on April 26 when he landed awkwardly contesting a shot. An MRI the following day revealed no ligament damage — significant relief for a franchise with championship aspirations — but confirmed the hyperextension and bone bruise that typically require two to six weeks of recovery. Head coach Chris Finch reiterated the week-to-week designation after Monday's practice, noting Edwards had completed non-contact shooting and movement work but remained sidelined from scrimmages.

"We're being smart with Ant," Finch said. "He's progressing well, but we're not rushing anything. The bone bruise needs time to calm down. We'll evaluate daily and see where he's at." Finch added that Edwards has been "itching" to return and has been an active presence on the sideline, offering leadership and insight to teammates during film sessions and practices.

The Timberwolves advanced past Denver in six games without Edwards, relying on strong defensive efforts and contributions from Julius Randle, Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards' replacement in the starting lineup. However, facing Victor Wembanyama and a dangerous Spurs team presents a significantly tougher test. Edwards averaged 28.8 points per game during the regular season and remains the Timberwolves' primary offensive engine, particularly in transition and isolation situations.

Medical experts note that bone bruises can cause lingering soreness and reduced explosiveness, especially for explosive athletes like Edwards. The 24-year-old All-Star has dealt with lower-body issues throughout the season, including patellar tendinitis in his right knee earlier in the year, making the medical staff particularly cautious. Edwards has earned the nickname "the Wolverine" for his reputation as a quick healer, but the organization is prioritizing long-term health over a rushed playoff return.

Edwards himself expressed optimism in limited comments to reporters. "I'm doing everything they ask me to do," he said. "I want to be out there with my brothers, but I've got to trust the process." He has been engaged in daily rehabilitation, including blood flow restriction training, mobility work and progressive strength exercises focused on quadriceps activation and joint stability.

The timing could not be more critical for Minnesota. The Spurs series tips off Tuesday in San Antonio, with Game 2 on Thursday. If Edwards misses the first two games, the Timberwolves must find ways to slow Wembanyama while generating enough offense to stay competitive. Randle has stepped up in Edwards' absence, but replacing the All-Star's scoring punch and playmaking remains a tall order against San Antonio's length and versatility.

Finch has not ruled out a mid-series return. Optimistic scenarios point to Games 3 or 4 in Minneapolis if Edwards progresses rapidly in the coming days. Pessimistic timelines could see him sidelined for the entire series, testing the Timberwolves' depth in what many analysts view as a challenging matchup. The organization continues to provide daily availability updates while shielding specific medical details to maintain a competitive edge.

The injury adds complexity to an already demanding postseason. Edwards missed time earlier in the year with right knee issues but returned strongly. His current left knee protocol balances aggressive treatment with caution, incorporating advanced recovery modalities and daily monitoring of swelling and strength metrics. The Timberwolves have access to top sports medicine resources, including functional testing and imaging to guide progression.

Fans and analysts have reacted with a mixture of concern and hope. Social media buzzed with support for Edwards and calls for patience from the organization. Many point to Minnesota's resilience without him in the closing games against Denver as a positive sign, though sustaining that level against the Spurs will be difficult. Edwards' explosiveness and scoring ability remain vital for the Timberwolves' championship aspirations.

Playoff history shows that star injuries can swing series outcomes. Teams like the 2023 Nuggets proved resilient without key pieces at times, but consistent elite production usually proves decisive in later rounds. For Minnesota, the goal is to stay competitive early in the series while positioning Edwards for an impactful return if the matchup extends. Finch has emphasized patience but acknowledged the challenge of replacing Edwards' unique skill set.

As Game 1 approaches, the basketball world watches closely. Edwards' knee injury, while not season-ending, forces strategic adjustments and tests team depth at the worst possible time. His potential mid-series return could shift momentum, but the Timberwolves must first prove they can compete without their All-Star. The coming days will reveal much about the franchise's resilience and Edwards' recovery timeline.