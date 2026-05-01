As the 2026 NBA playoffs enter their critical second week, injuries continue to reshape series outcomes and force coaches into difficult lineup decisions across both conferences. From superstar absences like Luka Dončić and Anthony Edwards to nagging issues affecting depth players, the injury report remains one of the biggest storylines of the postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers Luka Dončić (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) remains on a slow recovery path. The Slovenian star has progressed to light on-court movement but is not yet doing one-on-one work or full-speed activities. Multiple reports indicate he is likely to miss the remainder of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets and could be unavailable at the start of the Western Conference semifinals. Austin Reaves (oblique strain) has shown better progress and was recently cleared for Game 5, providing a timely boost.

Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards (left knee hyperextension and bone bruise) is listed as week-to-week after avoiding ligament damage. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, ruling him out for the rest of the first-round series against Denver and potentially sidelining him into the conference semifinals. Donte DiVincenzo (torn right Achilles) is out for the remainder of the postseason. These blows test Minnesota's depth despite their series lead.

Houston Rockets Kevin Durant has missed multiple games with an ankle injury (bone bruise/sprain). His availability remains uncertain, forcing Houston to rely heavily on younger talent in their series against the Lakers. Other minor issues have been reported but Durant's status is the most significant.

Other Notable Playoff Injuries Michael Porter Jr. (Denver) is out for the season with a hamstring injury. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City) is dealing with a hamstring issue that could linger. Several teams report day-to-day concerns with players like Kevin Huerter (adductor), Tobias Harris (ankle), and Brandon Ingram (heel). Joel Embiid (abdomen) and others remain questionable in Eastern Conference matchups.

The volume of significant injuries this postseason has drawn widespread commentary. Analysts note that the physical toll of a long regular season combined with early playoff intensity has created more uncertainty than usual. Teams like the Timberwolves and Lakers have been forced to adapt on the fly, with role players stepping up in high-stakes environments.

Coaches and medical staffs emphasize conservative management. For stars like Dončić and Edwards, rushing back from soft-tissue or knee injuries risks long-term setbacks. Medical experts highlight that bone bruises and hyperextensions, while not structural tears, can cause lingering pain and reduced explosiveness. Recovery protocols focus on swelling reduction, strength rebuilding and gradual return-to-play testing.

The injury landscape has already altered bracket expectations. Minnesota's ability to advance without Edwards for an extended period would rank among the more impressive achievements of the playoffs. Conversely, the Lakers' path becomes significantly steeper without Dončić's playmaking and scoring gravity.

Front offices across the league are monitoring these situations closely as they prepare for offseason planning. Teams eliminated early may accelerate roster changes, while advancing clubs must balance short-term health with long-term contention windows. Jokić's Nuggets, despite the exit, illustrate how even elite individual talent struggles without complementary pieces.

Fans and media continue tracking every update through official reports, insider sources and daily injury filings required by NBA protocols. The league's injury reporting system ensures transparency, though exact return timelines often remain fluid until players demonstrate full readiness in practice.

As series progress, the injury list will evolve rapidly. Some players may return sooner than expected with strong rehabilitation, while others face longer absences. For contenders still alive, managing the current roster while planning for reinforcements remains the ultimate challenge in a physically demanding postseason.

The 2026 playoffs have already produced memorable moments born from adversity. Whether teams overcome their injury issues or see their seasons end prematurely, the current list underscores one playoff truth: health often dictates destiny more than talent alone. With several series still undecided, every available player and smart load management decision could prove decisive in the coming weeks.