LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has begun light on-court activities as he rehabilitates from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered in early April, but the Slovenian sensation remains far from full basketball activity with running still considered weeks away, according to the latest updates from the team and medical experts.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided the most recent positive development Tuesday, confirming that Doncic has started "some court work" after weeks of off-court rehabilitation. "Most of his stuff before had been standstill," Redick said. "Luka is going to start some court work here soon." However, the coach emphasized there is no firm timeline for his return to competitive play.

The injury occurred on April 2 during a game against an opponent, forcing Doncic to miss the remainder of the regular season. Medical evaluations confirmed a Grade 2 strain — a partial tear involving moderate damage to muscle fibers — which typically requires four to eight weeks of recovery depending on severity, individual healing rates and re-injury risk management.

As of late April 2026, the Lakers trail in their first-round playoff series but have shown resilience without their MVP-caliber leader. Doncic has been ruled out for the entire first round against the Houston Rockets, with a realistic target for return potentially in the Western Conference semifinals if the Lakers advance. Rushing the Slovenian star back too early carries significant risk of re-aggravation or a more serious injury.

Physical therapists and sports medicine experts monitoring the situation note that while on-court movement is a positive step, true running and change-of-direction work remain critical milestones that are still weeks away. "This does not look like a player that would be back in a week from the hamstring strain," one analyst observed after reviewing recent footage of Doncic's controlled activities.

The Lakers have taken a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term health over short-term playoff heroics. Specialised treatment in Europe, including advanced therapies, has reportedly accelerated early healing phases, but the organization continues to manage expectations carefully. Austin Reaves, dealing with his own oblique strain, has begun a return-to-play process but also lacks a firm timeline.

Doncic's absence has created a significant power vacuum in the Lakers' offense. LeBron James has shouldered a heavier load, while role players like Luke Kennard have stepped up with career performances. The team's ability to compete without their primary ball-handler and scorer has surprised many observers and kept playoff hopes alive heading into critical games.

Medical experts explain that Grade 2 hamstring strains involve significant pain, swelling and weakness, with recovery timelines influenced by the player's age, prior injury history and position demands. As a 27-year-old guard/forward who relies heavily on explosive movements, deceleration and change of direction, Doncic's return requires careful ramp-up to avoid chronic issues.

Fan reaction on social media has been a mix of optimism and impatience. Many Lakers supporters celebrate the on-court work update as a sign of progress, while others express concern that rushing his return could jeopardize both the current postseason and next season. The injury has dominated basketball discourse, with daily speculation about potential timelines.

The broader implications for the Lakers' playoff run are substantial. Without Doncic, the team has relied on collective effort and defensive intensity. Should they advance, his potential return in the second round would dramatically shift series dynamics against stronger Western Conference opponents. However, medical staff will likely err on the side of caution to protect one of the NBA's most valuable assets.

Doncic has been a transformative figure since joining the Lakers, elevating the franchise's contention window. His injury highlights the physical toll of the modern NBA schedule and playoff intensity. The Slovenian star's work ethic and competitive fire have been evident during his recovery, with teammates and coaches praising his dedication to rehabilitation protocols.

Looking ahead, the Lakers face pivotal decisions. Game 5 against the Rockets looms large, with Austin Reaves potentially nearing a return. For Doncic, the focus remains on progressive loading — moving from controlled on-court drills to eventual running, cutting and full-contact scrimmages. Any setback could push his return into the Western Conference Finals or beyond.

Sports medicine professionals stress the importance of patience with hamstring injuries. Premature return often leads to recurrent strains that can sideline players for months. The Lakers' medical team, known for its conservative management of star players, appears committed to a measured approach that prioritizes long-term availability.

As April 2026 draws to a close, Luka Doncic's recovery represents both hope and uncertainty for Lakers fans. While on-court work marks meaningful progress, full basketball readiness — including unrestricted running — remains weeks away. The coming days will bring more clarity as the team balances competitive urgency with medical prudence.

For now, the message from the Lakers organization is one of cautious optimism. Doncic continues progressing through his rehabilitation protocol, and while he is not yet running at full speed, each step forward brings him closer to rejoining his teammates on the court when it matters most.