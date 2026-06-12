TORONTO — Canada will open its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field, with the home side entering as clear favorites in a Group B match that carries significant implications for advancement in the expanded 48-team tournament.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Canada is listed at -120 on the 90-minute money line, Bosnia and Herzegovina at +360 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. SportsLine expert Martin Green, who has gone 18-8 on recent Champions League picks, is leaning toward the Over 2.5 goals in this matchup.

Team Form and Key Players

Canada, ranked 30th in the FIFA standings, is eager to advance past the group stage for the first time in its history. The team boasts attacking talent including forwards Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. Larin has scored 30 goals in 90 appearances for the national team, while David has netted 39 times in 77 matches.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, ranked 64th, features veteran striker Edin Džeko as its standout performer. The 40-year-old has scored 73 goals in 148 appearances for his country. Despite the ranking difference, Bosnia has shown scoring capability, finding the net in six of its last seven matches, including multiple goals in recent friendlies and qualifiers.

Green highlighted the potential for goals. "The teams look evenly matched, and both of them should find the back of the net in this game, but home advantage may ultimately prove decisive for Canada," he said.

Group B Context

Group B also includes Mexico and Paraguay, making every point valuable in the expanded format. The top two teams from each group advance automatically to the round of 32, with the eight best third-place finishers also progressing. This structure provides more opportunities for teams like Canada to make history.

A strong result in the opener would set a positive tone for Canada, which benefits from home support in Toronto. Bosnia will need to be resilient on the road and capitalize on counterattacking opportunities against a motivated Canadian side.

Tactical Outlook and Betting Considerations

Canada is expected to control possession and press high, leveraging its home advantage and attacking depth. Bosnia may sit deeper and look for transitions through Džeko and midfield creators. The over/under line at 2.5 goals reflects expectations of an open contest, with Green favoring the Over based on recent scoring trends for both sides.

SportsLine's analysis suggests Canada should fare better overall this summer, but individual matches will test execution and adaptability. The 90-minute money line favors the hosts, though a draw remains a plausible outcome given Bosnia's experience.

Historical Significance for Canada

This marks Canada's return to the World Cup stage after previous appearances. Advancing from the group would represent a major achievement for the program and boost domestic football development. Home matches in the group stage provide a significant advantage, with passionate crowds expected at BMO Field.

Bosnia and Herzegovina aims to reach the knockout stage for the first time. The team's blend of veteran leadership and younger contributors offers a mix of stability and potential, though the road fixture against Canada presents an immediate challenge.

Broader Tournament Implications

The 2026 World Cup's expanded format has already delivered competitive early matches. Group B shapes up as balanced, with Canada and Mexico viewed as the primary contenders for top spots. Results in Friday's opener could influence tactical approaches in subsequent fixtures.

Global audiences will watch closely as co-host nations and traditional powers navigate the opening round. Canada's performance carries extra weight as one of the host countries, with national pride and long-term program goals on the line.

Preparation and Fan Expectations

Both teams have used recent friendlies and training camps to fine-tune strategies. Canada's home advantage includes familiarity with conditions and vocal supporter backing. Bosnia will rely on tactical discipline to neutralize Canada's attacking threats.

Fans in Toronto and across Canada are anticipated to create an electric atmosphere. Broadcast coverage will make the match accessible to domestic and international viewers, with streaming options available for those unable to attend in person.

What to Watch

Key storylines include Canada's ability to convert home pressure into goals, Bosnia's counterattacking efficiency, and individual performances from Larin, David and Džeko. Set-piece execution and midfield control could prove decisive in a match expected to feature end-to-end action.

Green's recommendation for the Over 2.5 goals aligns with both teams' recent scoring patterns. Bettors will monitor line movements and injury updates as kickoff approaches.

Conclusion and Series Outlook

Canada enters Friday's match as the favorite, supported by home soil and superior recent form. Bosnia and Herzegovina faces a difficult assignment but possesses the talent to cause problems on the counter. The result will shape Group B standings and set the tone for both teams' tournament ambitions.

As the 2026 World Cup continues, matches like this highlight the competitiveness of the expanded field. Canada has the opportunity to make a statement in front of its supporters, while Bosnia seeks a positive result to build momentum. The afternoon clash at BMO Field promises an intriguing start to Group B play with significant stakes for both nations.

The expanded tournament format rewards strong starts, making Friday's opener particularly important. Fans worldwide will tune in to see whether Canada can capitalize on home advantage or if Bosnia can pull off an upset in Toronto.