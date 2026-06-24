HOUSTON — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal aim to rebound from a disappointing opening draw when they face Uzbekistan in a pivotal Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at NRG Stadium.

Portugal, considered among the pre-tournament favorites, were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opener despite dominating possession. João Neves scored early, but Yoane Wissa equalized. Ronaldo was largely quiet, failing to register a shot on target.

Coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged the need for improvement after the match. "We are strong and focused," he said. "And our group is even more united than before. It is a process. Tension is not part of our team." He described Ronaldo as a "role model" for the squad amid calls for the 41-year-old to be benched.

Uzbekistan, making their World Cup debut, lost 3-1 to Colombia but showed promise with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring their first-ever tournament goal. Coach Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to the 2006 World Cup title, urged his youthful side to show more fight. "As I have always said, we have nothing to lose," Cannavaro said. "Portugal always like to control the game. They will start in a very good way; they want to play fast. We will be prepared for that."

The match carries high stakes. A Portugal win would revive their knockout hopes and likely put them atop the group ahead of a clash with Colombia. Uzbekistan needs at least a point to stay alive.

Predicted Lineups and Tactics

Portugal is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Diogo Costa in goal. The back line could feature João Cancelo, Rúben Dias (returning from injury), Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. João Neves and Vitinha anchor midfield, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Pedro Neto providing creativity. Ronaldo leads the attack.

Uzbekistan likely deploys a compact 3-4-2-1, with Utkir Yusupov in goal, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Abdulla Abdullaev at the back. Otabek Shukurov and others in midfield support attackers Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, and Eldor Shomurodov.

Analysts expect Portugal to control possession and press high, exploiting their superior midfield depth. Uzbekistan will look to absorb pressure, counter quickly, and capitalize on set pieces. Opta gives Portugal an 80 percent win probability.

Key Storylines

Ronaldo seeks his first goal of the tournament after an anonymous display against DR Congo. At 41, questions linger about his starting role, but Martinez has backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Uzbekistan's historic run to qualification under previous coach Timur Kapadze, followed by Cannavaro's appointment, adds intrigue. Their young squad brings energy but faces a massive step up.

Injuries and form will be monitored. Portugal's attack needs better final-third execution after just one shot on target versus DR Congo. Uzbekistan must improve defensively after conceding three to Colombia.

How to Watch

United States : FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (1 p.m. ET)

: FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (1 p.m. ET) Portugal : SPORT.TV, TVI

: SPORT.TV, TVI Uzbekistan : Local broadcasters

: Local broadcasters United Kingdom: ITV

A Portugal victory would align with expectations and steady their campaign. Anything less could intensify scrutiny on Martinez and Ronaldo as the group stage intensifies. Uzbekistan hopes to defy the odds and make history in their debut.