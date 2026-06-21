MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Uruguay head to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, desperate to secure their first victory of the tournament. La Celeste controlled early possession against Saudi Arabia but struggled to convert that dominance into meaningful chances, ultimately settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw. Marcelo Bielsa will demand a far more ruthless attacking display against Cape Verde. With European champions Spain waiting on matchday three, maximum points here are not just important — they are essential.

Two Surprise Results Have Left the Group Wide Open

Read more (VIDEO) Curaçao Keeper Eloy Room Equals World Cup Save Record as Debutants Earn Historic Point (VIDEO) Curaçao Keeper Eloy Room Equals World Cup Save Record as Debutants Earn Historic Point

A pair of surprise opening results for Uruguay and Cape Verde, albeit for differing reasons, leaves Group H wide open before they meet in Sunday's World Cup clash. Cape Verde held Spain to a shock goalless draw in their debut at FIFA's top event, despite facing 27 shots from the European champions across almost 100 minutes. Coincidentally, Uruguay also attempted 27 efforts in their tournament opener but were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

With all four Group H teams currently tied on one point, Cape Verde may be sensing another opportunity to move closer to an unlikely progression. Their chances of featuring in the last 32 have jumped to 47.6% from the 32.9% the Opta supercomputer gave them before a ball was kicked in North America.

Cape Verde's Disciplined Defensive Blueprint

Cape Verde will likely sit deep again in Miami against Bielsa's side, given how that blueprint worked against La Roja. Coach Bubista will have been delighted with how disciplined his side were off the ball. Cape Verde conceded only one foul — the fewest by any team in a World Cup match on record since 1966 — despite Spain having over 74% of possession.

Much of that defensive resilience traced back to a standout individual performance in goal. Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha delivered an inspired display for Cape Verde. His seven saves was the most by a goalkeeper keeping a clean sheet against Spain in any competition since October 2020, when Ukraine's Georgiy Bushchan managed eight. Vozinha was aided by a resilient backline in front of him, led by Pico Lopes, whose 11 clearances on matchday one was the most by a debutant in the World Cup for an African team since Tunisia's Karim Haggui against Saudi Arabia in 2006.

Uruguay's Two Critical Absences

Bielsa is without two key players ahead of this fixture. Ronald Araújo is ruled out with a calf injury, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta is also sidelined with a calf problem of his own. The absence of De Arrascaeta in particular strips Uruguay of their most creative passer.

Losing Ronald Araújo reshapes the defense, with Sebastián Cáceres alongside Mathías Olivera. The absence of De Arrascaeta leaves a creative hole against a team that just kept a clean sheet against Spain. Uruguay may need to be more direct and lean harder on Vinas and the runners from deep.

Uruguay's Likely Lineup

Fernando Muslera retains his place in goal after a record-breaking appearance against Saudi Arabia. Sebastián Cáceres partners Mathías Olivera in central defense, with Guillermo Varela and Juan Manuel Sanabria as the full-backs. Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur provide the creative drive in midfield, with Manuel Ugarte offering defensive cover behind them.

In attack, Bielsa faces a decision over Darwin Núñez, who struggled against Saudi Arabia and was substituted at halftime. Federico Vinas is the likely replacement should Bielsa opt for a change. Agustín Canobbio offers pace and directness from the flank. Maximiliano Araújo, who scored the late equalizer against Saudi Arabia, is expected to retain his place.

Uruguay's possible starting XI: Muslera; Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araújo; Canobbio, Núñez.

A Statistical Edge in Set Pieces

Maximiliano Araújo is expected to again be central to any creative exploits for Uruguay given his recent form from dead-ball situations. As well as equalizing, his five chances created — all from set-pieces — was the most by a Uruguay player in a World Cup game since Diego Forlán managed as many against Mexico in 2010. Cape Verde's defense should expect a heavy aerial workload given Uruguay attempted 34 crosses from open play on matchday one, the most of any team across Groups A to H, and also their most on record in a World Cup match since 1966, though only nine were successful.

Uruguay's Encouraging Recent History

Despite the missing personnel, Uruguay's broader recent record at the World Cup offers some reassurance. Uruguay have only lost one of their last nine group games on FIFA's global stage, with six wins and two draws, that lone defeat coming 2-0 to Portugal at Qatar 2022. Those nine matches have seen just 15 goals scored overall, 11 for and four against, at an average of 1.7 per game.

Cape Verde, by contrast, have struggled specifically against South American opposition in their limited history. Bubista's team have lost their only two matches against CONMEBOL sides — they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador four years ago and a 4-2 loss to Chile in March this year.

Match Details and How to Watch

The Group H fixture kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The match will be broadcast on FS1, Telemundo, and FOX One in the United States. UK viewers can watch the match live and free-to-air on BBC One, with a live stream available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The Betting and Statistical Outlook

The numbers point heavily toward Uruguay despite their personnel concerns. The Opta supercomputer struggled to see past a win for Uruguay, who claimed all three points in a massive 67.2% of 25,000 pre-match simulations. Cape Verde are afforded just a 12.2% chance of victory in the same data-led simulations, while the draw accounted for 20.6% of scenarios. Separate market pricing from Kalshi traders shows a similar lean, with Uruguay priced at 67% to win, the draw at 23%, and Cape Verde at 11%.

With Spain looming on matchday three and all four Group H sides level on points after the opening round, Sunday's result carries outsized importance for both nations' paths through the remainder of the group. A Uruguay win would put Bielsa's side in firm control of their own destiny heading into the decisive final fixture, while another surprise result for Cape Verde would mark a second remarkable result in as many matches for the tournament's smallest participating nation, and would meaningfully boost their already-improved odds of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.