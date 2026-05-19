RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar Jr. is back with the Brazilian national team, and the entire country is celebrating.

The Brazilian Football Confederation officially confirmed Tuesday that the 34-year-old superstar has been included in the squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, ending months of speculation about his international future. The announcement sent shockwaves of joy through Brazil, with fans flooding the streets of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and beyond in spontaneous celebrations.

Neymar posted a simple message on Instagram alongside the news: "I'm back. Let's write new history together." The post garnered millions of likes within hours, reflecting the deep emotional connection Brazilian supporters still feel toward their most talented player of a generation.

The return marks a significant turning point for Neymar, who has battled serious injuries and inconsistent club form over the past two years. After a difficult period at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and a subsequent move back to Santos in Brazil, questions lingered about whether he could regain the fitness and sharpness required at international level. His selection signals that head coach Dorival Júnior believes he is ready to contribute meaningfully as Brazil prepares for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

"This is not just about one player," Dorival said at a news conference. "Neymar brings experience, creativity and leadership that this young squad needs. We are building something special, and having him back gives us all more belief."

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Brazilian media described the decision as a "national reunion." For many fans, Neymar represents more than football talent — he embodies the flair, joy and unpredictability that defines the country's soccer identity. His absence during key campaigns had left a noticeable void, both on the pitch and in the hearts of supporters.

The excitement is palpable across Brazil. In Neymar's hometown of Santos, fans gathered outside Vila Belmiro stadium waving flags and chanting his name. In Rio, large screens in public squares broadcast the announcement as people danced and sang classic samba songs mixed with football chants. Social media exploded with the hashtag #NeymarNaSelecao trending at number one worldwide.

Former teammates and Brazilian football legends welcomed the news. Ronaldo Nazário, the two-time World Cup winner, posted: "The magician is back. Brazil is smiling again." Pelé's family also shared supportive messages, noting how much the late king of football would have loved seeing Neymar return for another World Cup campaign.

At 34, Neymar is no longer the fresh-faced prodigy who dazzled the world at the 2014 World Cup. Yet those close to him say his passion for playing for Brazil remains as strong as ever. Despite recurring ankle issues and criticism over his lifestyle, Neymar has worked diligently on his fitness in recent months. His performances for Santos have shown glimpses of his former brilliance, particularly in vision and playmaking.

Analysts believe his return could be transformative for Brazil's chances in 2026. The team already possesses a talented young core featuring players like Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick and Bruno Guimarães. Adding Neymar's creativity and big-game experience creates a formidable attacking unit capable of challenging any opponent on home soil.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some critics argue that Neymar's inclusion could disrupt team chemistry or take playing time away from younger stars. Others worry about his durability, noting that Brazil must carefully manage his minutes to avoid new injuries during the long qualifying campaign and friendlies.

Neymar addressed these concerns directly in a recent interview. "I know my body better than anyone," he said. "I'm here to help the team, not to be the main character. If the coach needs me for 30 minutes, I'll give 100%. This is about the national team, not me."

The timing of his return is particularly significant. Brazil sits in a strong position in South American qualifying but faces stiff competition from rivals like Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia. With the 2026 World Cup being hosted across North America, including matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Brazil is under pressure to deliver a strong performance and potentially end a long wait since their last title in 2002.

Neymar's presence also carries enormous commercial and cultural weight. His global popularity remains massive, especially in Asia and the Middle East, where his club career took him. His return is expected to boost sponsorship opportunities and international viewership for Brazil's matches.

For Brazilian society, the news offers a welcome distraction amid economic challenges and political divisions. Football has long served as a unifying force in the country, and Neymar's return feels like a moment of collective hope. Street parties continued late into the night in major cities, with many comparing the atmosphere to the excitement before past World Cup triumphs.

Young fans in particular are thrilled. At grassroots academies across the country, children wearing Neymar jerseys practiced his signature tricks and celebrated as if Brazil had already won the tournament. "He's my hero," said 12-year-old Lucas Oliveira in São Paulo. "When Neymar plays, Brazil plays with magic."

As Brazil prepares for its next qualifier, all eyes will be on Neymar's integration into the squad. Coach Dorival has emphasized a balanced approach, blending youth and experience. Neymar is expected to feature prominently but not exclusively, allowing emerging talents space to shine while benefiting from his leadership.

The comeback story adds another compelling chapter to Neymar's already remarkable career. From boy wonder to global superstar, injury struggles to national redemption — his journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Whether he can lead Brazil to glory in 2026 remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the country is united behind him once again.

For now, Brazil is simply enjoying the moment. In a football-mad nation that has waited years for this news, Neymar's return feels like the start of something special. The party has begun, and the dreams of a sixth World Cup title have been reignited across the country.

As one fan banner in Rio perfectly captured the mood: "Neymar is back. Brazil is complete."