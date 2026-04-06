RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. faces a potential lengthy suspension and widespread backlash after making a sexist remark about referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio following Santos' 2-0 victory over Remo in the Brazilian league on Saturday, April 3, 2026.

In post-match comments, the 34-year-old forward, who returned to boyhood club Santos after stints in Europe and Saudi Arabia, criticized the official's decisions and reportedly said the referee "woke up on his period" or used a colloquial Brazilian slang phrase equivalent to suggesting the referee was menstruating and therefore officiated poorly. The comment, widely interpreted as misogynistic for linking emotional instability or bad judgment to women's menstrual cycles, quickly sparked outrage on social media and among women's rights advocates, players and officials.

Neymar expressed frustration during the interview, complaining that he was fouled unnecessarily from behind late in the match and that communication with the referee was lacking. "It's the same every time. It's unfair," he said before adding the controversial remark about the referee's supposed "period." The phrase in Brazilian Portuguese slang carries strong sexist undertones and has been condemned as discriminatory.

The Brazilian Football Confederation's disciplinary body, under the Código Brasileiro de Justiça Desportiva, is investigating the incident. Precedents suggest Neymar could face a ban of up to 12 matches, which would sideline him for a significant portion of the domestic season and potentially derail any remaining hopes of selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has already expressed reservations about Neymar's fitness and consistency. The former Real Madrid and Everton manager has emphasized that only fully fit players will be considered for the Seleção squad, and Neymar has not featured in recent call-ups for friendlies. Reports indicate Ancelotti views the squad as largely defined, with younger, more reliable attackers prioritized amid Neymar's recurring injury issues that have limited him to just five appearances for Santos in 2026 so far.

The controversy adds another layer to Neymar's turbulent recent years. Once hailed as the heir to Pelé in Brazilian soccer, the five-time Ballon d'Or nominee has battled serious knee and ankle injuries since 2023, spending more than 600 days on the sidelines at times. His return to Santos was seen as a chance for redemption and a final push toward the 2026 World Cup, but fitness doubts and off-field incidents continue to cloud his prospects.

Women's groups and female referees in Brazil reacted swiftly. The Brazilian Association of Women's Soccer and several prominent players denounced the remark as reinforcing harmful stereotypes. Social media platforms filled with calls for accountability, with hashtags highlighting misogyny in Brazilian football trending within hours. Some commentators noted that similar sexist comments by other players, such as a defender from Red Bull Bragantino who received a 12-match ban last month, set a clear precedent for punishment.

Neymar's representatives have not issued a formal apology as of Sunday, though sources close to the player suggested he may address the matter in coming days. In past controversies, Neymar has sometimes downplayed remarks as "heat of the moment" or attempted to clarify intent, but the explicit nature of this comment has left little room for deflection.

The incident occurred after Santos secured the win, with Neymar involved in the buildup play despite receiving a yellow card late in the match for dissent or a foul. The referee's decisions became a flashpoint for Neymar, who has a history of clashing with officials throughout his career, including tunnel incidents and on-field disputes.

Brazilian media outlets like Chosun Biz, GOAL and Marca reported extensively on the backlash, with some labeling it a "disgraceful" moment that could define the twilight of Neymar's international career. Former players and pundits weighed in, with many urging the Brazilian Football Confederation to act decisively to protect the sport's image.

The timing is particularly damaging. With the 2026 World Cup less than three months away, Brazil sits among the favorites but has shown vulnerability in recent friendlies. Ancelotti has favored a squad built around fit, in-form players rather than relying on past glory. Neymar's limited playing time and this latest off-field issue make a recall increasingly unlikely, even if he avoids the maximum suspension.

If handed a lengthy ban, Neymar would miss key matches for Santos, further hampering his match sharpness and physical condition. Brazilian league rules and potential appeals could stretch the process, but a suspension starting in the coming weeks would effectively end his domestic season early.

Neymar has 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil, making him one of the nation's all-time leading scorers behind only Pelé. He played a key role in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups but has yet to lift the trophy, with Brazil exiting in the quarterfinals in 2018 and suffering early disappointment in 2022 under different circumstances.

The forward has spoken in the past about his desire to compete in 2026 and potentially retire afterward, but persistent fitness struggles and now this disciplinary cloud have dimmed those prospects. Supporters point to flashes of brilliance in recent Santos appearances, including assists and creative play, as evidence he could still contribute if selected.

Critics, however, argue that Neymar's off-field behavior and injury history make him a liability for a high-stakes tournament. Ancelotti has been frank in assessments, noting the need for reliability in a squad preparing for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

FIFA and CONMEBOL have not commented directly, but the case falls under national disciplinary procedures unless it escalates to international level. The Brazilian Football Confederation faces pressure to demonstrate zero tolerance for discriminatory language, aligning with global campaigns against sexism and discrimination in soccer.

Women's soccer advocates in Brazil have used the moment to call for broader education and cultural change within the men's game. Referees' unions echoed concerns that such remarks undermine officials' authority and create a hostile environment, particularly when directed at male referees using misogynistic tropes.

As the investigation proceeds, Neymar remains with Santos, where he serves as captain and a symbolic figure for the club. Club officials have stayed largely silent, focusing on on-field matters while the disciplinary process unfolds.

The episode highlights ongoing challenges in Brazilian football regarding player conduct, respect for officials and gender sensitivity. Previous high-profile cases have resulted in bans and fines, setting expectations for a firm response.

For Neymar, the stakes extend beyond one match or season. At 34, with a history of dazzling talent tempered by injuries and controversies, this latest incident risks cementing a narrative of unfulfilled potential on the international stage. Brazil's 2026 campaign, hosted in part on familiar American soil for many Brazilian fans, represents what could be his final realistic shot at World Cup glory.

Whether Neymar issues a meaningful apology, receives a reduced sanction or faces the full weight of disciplinary action remains to be seen. In the meantime, the football world watches as one of the game's most gifted players navigates yet another self-inflicted obstacle on the road to what was once considered his destiny.

Analysts suggest that even a shorter ban could disrupt momentum at Santos and further erode trust from national team selectors. With Ancelotti prioritizing squad harmony and fitness, the path back to the Seleção appears narrower than ever.

As April 2026 progresses, Brazilian soccer fans and global observers await the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. The remark has already damaged Neymar's public image, reigniting debates about accountability for star athletes and the need for cultural shifts in how players express frustration.

Neymar's talent remains undeniable when fit, but consistency and conduct have become defining questions as the World Cup draws near. For a player who once carried the hopes of a nation, this controversy adds a painful chapter to a career marked by brilliance, injury and now, potentially, self-sabotage.