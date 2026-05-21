TUCSON, Ariz. — The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, entered its 109th day on May 20, 2026, with a retired FBI agent raising new questions about the amount of trace evidence recovered from her Catalina Foothills home.

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her residence. She failed to appear for a scheduled church livestream the next morning, prompting family members to report her missing on Feb. 1. Investigators found signs of a violent confrontation, including an open door, blood confirmed as belonging to Guthrie near the entrance, and other physical evidence. A doorbell camera captured a masked individual armed with a handgun tampering with the device around 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as active and ongoing, with the department working closely with the FBI. In recent comments to media outlets, Nanos stated that authorities continue to analyze biological and digital evidence. "We continue to work with our labs, whether it's on the digital end or the biological end: DNA," he said.

Nanos has expressed confidence that an arrest will eventually be made. "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest in this case," he told reporters.

Retired FBI Special Agent Steve Moore, who has commented publicly on the case, challenged aspects of the early investigation and the handling of trace evidence. In an interview with NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, Moore questioned claims that only a single hair was recovered from the home. He argued that if investigators found one hair, "there must be probably 10 more" that may have been overlooked or not yet discovered.

Moore emphasized that much of the physical evidence in violent abduction cases is "invisible" to the naked eye and requires specialized forensic processing. He suggested that fingerprints, skin cells, microscopic fibers and additional hair strands could still provide critical leads.

The single hair sample recovered from inside the residence was initially tested at a private laboratory with inconclusive results and no match in national databases. It has since been forwarded to the FBI laboratory in Quantico for advanced DNA analysis, including potential genetic genealogy testing.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return. Fake ransom demands involving cryptocurrency appeared shortly after the disappearance, resulting in the arrest of one individual on related charges.

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Surveillance footage and digital evidence continue to be reviewed, with thousands of videos from traffic cameras and nearby Ring devices analyzed. Public tips have exceeded 13,000. Unidentified DNA profiles from the scene remain under examination.

Moore has also criticized the initial response at the scene as chaotic, citing communication gaps between local deputies and federal investigators during the first week. He stressed that kidnapping cases require immediate perimeter control, organized evidence collection and separate interview teams for family members.

Sheriff Nanos has faced public criticism and calls for leadership changes as the case passed the 100-day mark without a breakthrough. Some local officials pushed for his removal, though those efforts did not advance immediately. Separate perjury allegations from his past have been referred for review.

Nancy Guthrie lived independently despite mobility issues and was described as mentally sharp. She had no critical medications with her when she vanished, raising health concerns for her well-being. Family members, including Savannah Guthrie, have made public appeals for information.

The Catalina Foothills neighborhood saw extensive early searches involving law enforcement, the FBI and volunteers. Efforts focused on surrounding desert areas, but leads have dwindled over time. Community memorials have appeared near the home.

No vehicles or additional suspects have been publicly identified. The investigation involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, local law enforcement and forensic teams. Communication with the Guthrie family is now primarily handled through detectives and federal agencies.

Moore noted that locating Guthrie's remains, even months later, could still yield important clues such as tire tracks, soil patterns or additional DNA. He suggested that kidnappers rarely travel extreme distances to dispose of evidence.

Tips continue to be accepted through the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI. Authorities urge anyone with information from late January or early February, including unusual activity near the home, to come forward.

Nancy Guthrie's status remains listed as missing and endangered. The investigation has no confirmed motive or location for her current whereabouts. As the case enters its fourth month, focus remains on forensic analysis, surveillance review and community tips.

Pima County officials and the FBI have reiterated that the case is active. Official statements emphasize protecting investigative integrity while pursuing all available avenues.

The Guthrie family has cooperated fully with investigators. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in early April after a period of absence and has shared occasional public messages honoring her mother.

Forensic processing, including advanced DNA techniques, continues at the FBI laboratory. Results from the hair sample and other evidence could take additional months, though some cases have seen faster turnaround with new technology.

The high-profile nature of the case has generated widespread media coverage and public interest. As days extend without resolution, pressure mounts on investigators to deliver answers in one of Arizona's most closely watched missing persons investigations.