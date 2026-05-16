TUCSON, Ariz. — Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has drawn fresh attention to the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case by publicly questioning why Tommaso Cioni's name no longer appears on the teacher roster at the BASIS Oro Valley charter school where he taught sixth-grade biology, raising new online speculation more than 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

Coffindaffer, who has closely followed the high-profile case, posted on X this week after checking the school's website. "Some have reported that Annie & Tommaso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tommaso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher..." she wrote, adding that the absence could indicate he is on leave or that the school is avoiding listing him amid intense public scrutiny and accusations.

The comments have reignited online discussions and conspiracy theories surrounding Cioni, Nancy's son-in-law, who was the last known person to see her alive. Authorities have repeatedly stated that Cioni and his wife Annie Guthrie have been fully cooperative, passed polygraphs and are not considered suspects. Yet Coffindaffer noted the potential damage from persistent online narratives, warning that millions remain convinced of his involvement despite official clearances.

Case Background and Lingering Questions

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on January 31, 2026, after Cioni dropped her off at her home following a family dinner. She was reported missing the next morning when she failed to appear for a scheduled church livestream. Blood evidence and signs of forced entry were discovered inside the residence, prompting an intense investigation involving local deputies and the FBI.

A masked individual captured on doorbell footage remains a person of interest, though no arrests have been made. Early cryptocurrency ransom demands were investigated and dismissed. DNA evidence has been sent for advanced analysis, with some results still pending. The case crossed the 100-day mark this week, shifting focus from rescue to potential recovery and prosecution.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has expressed confidence that answers will come, while acknowledging the intense public interest and the emotional toll on the Guthrie family. Savannah Guthrie, Nancy's daughter and co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, has offered unwavering support for her sister and brother-in-law while making occasional public pleas for information.

Coffindaffer's Observations Draw Attention

Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent known for her commentary on true-crime cases, has been vocal about the Nancy Guthrie mystery for weeks. She previously called online targeting of Cioni "absurd" and attributed part of it to confirmation bias and how he "looks the part" in armchair detective theories. Her latest post about the missing teacher listing has amplified those discussions, with many users speculating about why Cioni might no longer be listed.

School officials have not commented publicly on Cioni's employment status. Neighbors reportedly told amateur investigators that Annie and Tommaso have not been seen at their home for over a week, with their vehicle also absent, though these claims remain unconfirmed by law enforcement.

Coffindaffer emphasized the human cost. "Millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years," she wrote, suggesting possible impacts on reputation, employment and family life. She raised the prospect of future defamation actions if the couple proves innocent, citing Arizona law on proving falsehoods and resulting harm.

Family Cleared but Scrutiny Endures

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and deputies have repeatedly stated that Annie and Tommaso passed scrutiny early in the investigation. Polygraphs, vehicle seizures for forensic testing and interviews cleared them. Early media reports labeling Cioni a "prime suspect" based on unnamed sources were swiftly walked back.

Despite official clearances, public fixation lingers. Cioni's Italian heritage, appearance and role as the last confirmed person to see Nancy have made him a lightning rod for online speculation. Coffindaffer has called such targeting unfair, noting the couple's low profile may reflect trauma and strategic caution rather than guilt.

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Savannah Guthrie has described her sister and brother-in-law as loving family members devastated by the loss. In a recent Mother's Day tribute, she pleaded for answers while sharing warm memories of her mother.

Investigation Timeline and Challenges

Nancy was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on January 31 after Cioni verified she entered her home safely. Her phone, belongings and vehicle remained at the residence. Deputies found blood drops and evidence of disturbance when family members checked the next morning.

A masked individual on doorbell footage became a person of interest, though no arrests have followed. DNA evidence has been sent for analysis. Critics have questioned the sheriff's office handling, including initial delays in involving the FBI.

As the case passed the 100-day mark, experts noted the shift from rescue to potential recovery mission. No proof of life has emerged since the night she disappeared. Sheriff Nanos expressed confidence that answers will come.

Broader Context and Public Fascination

The case has drawn widespread attention, from true-crime podcasts to celebrity commentary. Khloé Kardashian recently called it "mind-blowing" on her podcast, expressing obsession with the lack of leads. Online communities dissect every detail, from alleged home surveys before the disappearance to Cioni's past activities.

Cioni, who moved from Tuscany to the U.S. over two decades ago, married Annie in 2008. He built a reputation as an engaging educator known for hands-on projects. Annie teaches poetry at the University of Arizona. The couple has a son navigating the intense spotlight.

Coffindaffer highlighted the human toll. Public ridicule, job uncertainties and strain on their child represent significant damages if the family pursues legal recourse against false accusations.

What Lies Ahead

Investigators continue analyzing forensic evidence, pursuing tips and monitoring digital trails. The $1 million family reward remains active.

For the Guthrie family, the wait stretches on amid grief and speculation. As one former agent observed, the couple's low profile may reflect trauma rather than guilt.

Pima County officials urge the public to focus on verified facts while submitting credible tips. The mystery of Nancy Guthrie's fate — and the collateral questions surrounding her son-in-law's job and the family's whereabouts — endures as a stark reminder of how a single night can upend lives and fuel endless online inquiry.

Authorities emphasize that while public interest is understandable, baseless accusations can hinder investigations and harm innocents. As day 105 dawns with no resolution, the search for truth continues in Tucson and beyond.