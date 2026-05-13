TUCSON, Ariz. — The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie took a sharp new turn Tuesday as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faced accusations that he scolded a county assessor for sharing information with the FBI, reigniting long-simmering questions about inter-agency cooperation more than 100 days after the high-profile abduction.

Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie told The Arizona Republic that Nanos contacted her in February after technicians in her office, which handles property records, forwarded data to the FBI at the bureau's request. Droubie said the sheriff expressed frustration, suggesting her office had created extra work for his department by generating additional leads that investigators then had to pursue.

"It was inferred that we were creating a lot of additional work for the sheriff's department," Droubie said in the interview published Tuesday. She added that Nanos ultimately acknowledged she had done the right thing by cooperating with the FBI but left her feeling reprimanded for the outreach.

The claim comes as the case — involving the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie — enters its fourth month with no arrest, no recovery of Nancy Guthrie and mounting public scrutiny over how local and federal authorities have worked together.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Says Nancy Guthrie Case Closer to Breakthrough as 100 Days Pass Without Answers Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Says Nancy Guthrie Case Closer to Breakthrough as 100 Days Pass Without Answers

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home north of Tucson on Feb. 1. Security footage showed a masked figure on her porch the night before, tampering with a doorbell camera. Blood was found on the porch, and investigators believe she was abducted. A Bitcoin ransom demand followed but yielded no results. The family offered a $1 million reward, and the FBI later increased its own to $100,000.

Tensions between the sheriff's office and the FBI surfaced early. In February, reports emerged that Nanos initially resisted sending key evidence — including a glove and DNA samples from the home — to the FBI's lab in Quantico, preferring a private Florida facility instead. FBI Director Kash Patel later publicly criticized the delay, claiming federal agents were kept out for four days. Nanos has repeatedly denied blocking the FBI and insisted collaboration began almost immediately.

On Tuesday, as Droubie's account circulated, Nanos provided a routine 100-day update but did not directly address the assessor's allegations. He described the investigation as active, with DNA analysis ongoing across multiple labs and tips still pouring in. "We are getting closer," he said in earlier remarks, though reporters have questioned the optimism given the lack of public breakthroughs.

The assessor's office became involved because property records can reveal ownership patterns, liens or connections potentially relevant to suspects. Droubie said her staff acted promptly when the FBI requested assistance, viewing it as standard inter-agency support in a major case.

Critics see the latest flap as symptomatic of deeper coordination problems. Former FBI agents and forensic experts have questioned the decision to route evidence through a private lab rather than leveraging federal resources from the start. Genealogy company Othram, known for high-profile cold cases, publicly called the move "devastating" for potentially slowing identification efforts.

Savannah Guthrie has maintained a low public profile on the investigation while continuing her work. On Mother's Day, she posted a poignant plea: "We will never stop looking for you." The family continues to offer the substantial reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery.

As of mid-May, more than 100 days have passed since the abduction. No suspects have been named publicly, though authorities have detained and released individuals for questioning. Volunteer search groups, including the United Cajun Navy, have offered assistance but reported being largely sidelined by the sheriff's office.

The case has drawn intense national attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's prominence. It has also highlighted challenges in missing persons investigations involving elderly victims in suburban areas. Digital evidence, enhanced video analysis and DNA remain central, with the FBI assisting on technical fronts despite reported friction.

Sheriff's officials maintain they are pursuing every lead methodically. In March, they highlighted possible activity around Jan. 11 — weeks before the reported disappearance — based on digital forensics. New neighborhood surveillance videos showing masked individuals have surfaced, though connections remain unclear.

Droubie's account adds a new layer of alleged internal discord. County officials typically defer to law enforcement in active cases, making her decision to speak publicly notable. She framed the interaction as professional but tense, emphasizing that her office sought only to help solve the mystery.

Legal observers say such inter-agency spats, while not uncommon, can erode public confidence when a case stalls. High rewards and celebrity ties amplify pressure on investigators to produce results or at least demonstrate seamless teamwork.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not issued a direct rebuttal to Droubie's specific claims as of Wednesday. A spokesperson reiterated commitment to the investigation and partnerships with the FBI. "This remains an active case," the department said in a statement. "We continue reviewing tips and analyzing evidence."

For the Guthrie family, each passing week without resolution deepens the anguish. Nancy, described as vibrant and independent, was last seen in her home of many years. Blood evidence suggested possible violence, yet authorities still operate under the hope she may be found alive.

Public tips continue to flood in, with the FBI's Phoenix office urging anyone with information to come forward anonymously. Neighborhood patrols have increased amid concerns over amateur sleuths disturbing potential evidence.

As the investigation stretches into summer, questions linger about resource allocation, lab choices and communication protocols. The latest controversy over the assessor's FBI tip underscores how even well-intentioned actions can complicate an already complex probe.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become one of Arizona's most watched cold cases in recent memory. Whether the sheriff's response to the new claims calms or further fuels speculation may determine if public trust — and crucial tips — continue flowing. For now, the search persists, with federal and local agencies publicly aligned even as private tensions surface.