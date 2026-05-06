WASHINGTON — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, alleged Tuesday that federal investigators were deliberately kept out of the early stages of the Nancy Guthrie abduction case, raising new questions about coordination between local authorities and the FBI in one of the year's most high-profile missing persons investigations.

In a wide-ranging interview, Patel claimed that Pima County Sheriff's Office officials initially resisted bringing in the FBI despite clear indicators of a federal crime, including the possibility of interstate movement of the victim. The comments come nearly 95 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona.

"There was a clear effort early on to keep the FBI sidelined," Patel said. "This was a textbook federal kidnapping case from day one — blood at the scene, masked intruder on camera, an elderly victim taken across potential state lines. Local politics should never interfere with justice."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back sharply against the accusation. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Nanos said the sheriff's office requested FBI assistance within 48 hours of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance on February 1 and has maintained close cooperation since. "Claims of deliberate exclusion are simply false," the statement read. "The FBI has been a valued partner from the beginning."

Case Background and Timeline

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after failing to appear for church services. Investigators found blood on the front porch, a back door propped open, and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with the device shortly before her pacemaker lost connection around 2:30 a.m.

The case quickly drew national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence. The family offered a $1 million reward, later supplemented by a $100,000 FBI reward. Despite thousands of tips, extensive searches, and ongoing DNA analysis, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly named.

The investigation has faced criticism from some quarters over its pace and transparency. Patel's comments appear to tap into those frustrations while aligning with broader Trump administration skepticism toward certain local law enforcement agencies.

FBI Involvement Timeline

According to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case, the FBI was formally invited to assist within the first week. Agents have since provided laboratory support for DNA testing, behavioral analysis, and interstate coordination. However, some federal officials have privately expressed frustration over initial access to certain evidence and crime scene details.

Patel, who has not yet been confirmed as FBI director, used the Guthrie case to highlight what he described as systemic problems in federal-local cooperation. "When politics or turf protection delays justice for an 84-year-old grandmother, something is deeply wrong," he said. "This is exactly why we need reform at the Bureau — to cut through bureaucracy and get results."

Savannah Guthrie has not publicly commented on Patel's remarks. In recent appearances on "Today," she has focused on pleading for information while expressing gratitude for ongoing law enforcement efforts.

Political Context

Patel's comments come as he awaits Senate confirmation to lead the FBI. His nomination has been controversial, with critics accusing him of politicizing law enforcement. Supporters view him as a reformer willing to challenge institutional resistance.

The Guthrie case has become politically charged in some circles. Conservative commentators have used it to criticize perceived failures in local Democratic-led jurisdictions, while others warn against turning a tragic missing persons case into a partisan issue.

Pima County, where the abduction occurred, is led by Democratic officials. Sheriff Nanos has faced previous scrutiny over unrelated matters, though he maintains his department acted appropriately from the outset.

Current Status of the Investigation

As the case approaches 100 days, DNA analysis from samples collected at the scene remains ongoing at FBI laboratories. Officials say advanced techniques are being used in hopes of generating a usable profile. Ground searches have largely concluded, but tips continue to be evaluated.

No ransom has been paid, and authorities have not confirmed the legitimacy of several notes sent to media outlets. The family continues to hold out hope for Nancy's safe return while preparing for the possibility that she may not be found alive.

The abduction has highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone, even in upscale neighborhoods. Security experts recommend enhanced home monitoring systems, regular check-ins with family, and strong neighborhood watch programs.

Broader Implications

Patel's intervention in the case, even before confirmation, raises questions about the appropriate role of a high-level nominee in ongoing investigations. Legal experts are divided on whether such public comments could complicate the probe or help generate new leads.

The Guthrie family has remained largely silent on the political dimensions, focusing instead on keeping Nancy's story in the public eye. Savannah Guthrie has occasionally shared emotional updates, reminding viewers that her mother is a real person, not just a headline.

As summer approaches in Arizona, concerns grow about evidence preservation if the case moves outdoors. Officials stress that the investigation remains active with dedicated resources from both local and federal agencies.

Looking Ahead

The coming weeks could prove critical. Final DNA results are expected soon, and any breakthroughs could dramatically shift the trajectory of the case. The $1.1 million combined reward remains one of the largest in Arizona history, providing strong incentive for information.

For now, Nancy Guthrie remains missing. Her family, law enforcement, and a nation watching through the eyes of her famous daughter continue hoping for resolution. Patel's comments have added a new layer of scrutiny to an already complex investigation, ensuring the case stays in the national spotlight.

Whether his allegations lead to meaningful reform in federal-local cooperation or simply fuel further political division remains to be seen. What is clear is that after nearly 100 days, the search for Nancy Guthrie is far from over.