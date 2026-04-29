SALT LAKE CITY — Ed Smart, father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, has strongly condemned conspiracy theories swirling around the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, calling them "heartless," "disgusting," and deeply harmful to a family already enduring unimaginable pain nearly three months after the 84-year-old's disappearance from her Tucson home.

In an emotional interview Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Smart said the spread of baseless claims — including wild speculation that the family is involved, that the abduction was staged, or that it connects to larger conspiracies — has added unnecessary trauma to Savannah Guthrie and her siblings as they desperately search for their mother.

"Having lived through the nightmare of not knowing where your child is, I can tell you that these conspiracy theories are cruel beyond words," Smart said. "Nancy Guthrie is a real person, a mother, a grandmother. Her family is suffering terribly. To turn their tragedy into entertainment or some bizarre internet fantasy is disgusting."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after family members dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home following dinner. She was reported missing the next morning when she failed to appear at church. Surveillance footage showed a masked, armed intruder at her door, prompting authorities to treat the case as an abduction from the outset.

Blood droplets on the porch were confirmed to be Nancy's. No suspect has been named, and no arrests made in the actual kidnapping. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in early April while maintaining a low public profile on the case.

Despite the lack of evidence, online forums and social media have been flooded with conspiracy content. Some claim the family staged the abduction for publicity. Others link it to wild political or celebrity theories. A separate opportunist was arrested for sending a fake ransom text, but that case is unrelated to the actual perpetrator.

Ed Smart, whose daughter Elizabeth was abducted in 2002 at age 14 and held for nine months, said he recognizes the pattern. During his family's ordeal, conspiracy theories also proliferated, causing additional pain while they searched for answers.

"I remember people saying Elizabeth ran away, or that we were involved, or that it was all a hoax," Smart recalled. "It made an already horrific situation even worse. The Guthrie family doesn't deserve this. They need support, prayers and real information — not internet trolls spinning fantasies."

Forensic work continues. Hair samples and other evidence have been sent for advanced DNA testing, including genetic genealogy. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as active, with more than 4,000 tips received. However, the passage of nearly 90 days has led experts to temper hopes of finding Nancy alive.

Savannah Guthrie has not directly addressed the conspiracy theories but has asked for privacy as the family awaits answers. In earlier appeals, she emphasized their desperate need for information: "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive."

Child safety and missing persons advocates have joined Smart in condemning the online speculation. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and similar organizations note that conspiracy theories can hinder investigations by flooding tip lines with false leads and retraumatizing families.

Social media platforms have faced criticism for allowing the rapid spread of unverified claims. While some content has been removed, much remains, often framed as "just asking questions" to evade moderation policies.

Ed Smart, who has become an advocate for missing persons cases since his daughter's rescue, urged people to focus on facts and compassion. "Instead of inventing stories, share the official tip lines. Pray for Nancy and her family. Respect their privacy," he said.

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Savannah Guthrie's national platform, has kept it in the spotlight but also amplified misinformation. Law enforcement continues to ask the public to report only verified information and avoid speculating publicly in ways that could compromise the investigation.

As the search enters its third month, the Guthrie family, investigators and the public continue hoping for answers. Forensic analysis, neighborhood canvassing and digital records review remain active. The $1 million reward is still in place.

Ed Smart's strong rebuke of the conspiracy theories adds a powerful voice from someone who understands the pain of a missing loved one. His message is clear: focus on support, not speculation. For the Guthrie family, every day without answers is difficult enough without the added burden of online falsehoods.