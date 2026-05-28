TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, investigators are confronting fresh questions about the motive behind what they believe was her abduction, as new public analysis highlights more than $1 million in untouched cash and challenges the assumption of a straightforward ransom plot.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen on January 31, 2026. She was reported missing the following day. Blood evidence believed to be hers and a removed doorbell camera fueled immediate concerns of foul play. As of May 27, marking the 118th day since her disappearance, no arrests have been made and her whereabouts remain unknown.

A new public theory introduced this week by former law enforcement officer Charles Brewer has shifted some focus away from the celebrity-adjacent ransom narrative that dominated early speculation. In a 21-minute YouTube video posted on May 24, Brewer questioned whether financial gain was ever the primary driver.

"If this truly was a celebrity-targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?" Brewer asked in the video. He pointed to reports that substantial cash remained untouched and that the few ransom-style messages reportedly made little sense. "Why leave over a million dollars untouched?" he continued. "Why create ransom-style messages that reportedly make little sense? Why no sustained negotiations or proof of life, no sophisticated extortion strategy?"

Brewer suggested the behavior surrounding the case appeared "chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed." He was careful not to directly accuse any family members, instead raising the possibility of someone in the family's broader circle — a friend, associate or acquaintance — potentially being involved.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has acknowledged progress in the investigation but has not publicly endorsed Brewer's theory. In recent comments, Nanos expressed confidence that the case was advancing. When asked by reporters whether authorities were getting closer to a resolution, he replied simply, "We are."

FBI and Local Police Tensions

The case has also exposed underlying tensions between local authorities and the FBI over early evidence handling. In a May 5 podcast interview, FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the bureau was "kept out" of the first four days of the investigation. He suggested that sending DNA evidence to a private laboratory in Florida rather than the FBI's facility in Quantico may have slowed progress.

Sheriff Nanos responded in a written statement, insisting the FBI was promptly notified and that coordination began without delay. He defended the decision to use a private lab based on operational needs and noted ongoing collaboration with the FBI's Quantico facility.

Forensic analysis of mixed DNA recovered from the scene continues. Detectives maintain that a masked man captured on Nancy Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera was responsible for the abduction.

Online Speculation and Family Strain

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Savannah Guthrie's national television role, has fueled intense online interest. Amateur investigators and true-crime content creators have scrutinized family members, including daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, sometimes crossing into harassment.

Sheriff Nanos has pushed back against such activity. "We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy — but this work is best left to professionals," he told The New York Times.

Brewer's video reflects growing frustration with the lack of public breakthroughs. While his claims remain unverified by law enforcement, they have resonated with some observers who question the ransom motive after more than 100 days without clear demands or proof-of-life communications.

Savannah Guthrie has continued balancing her professional duties with private advocacy for her mother. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return, in addition to the FBI's $50,000 reward.

Investigation Challenges

The prolonged search has tested resources and patience. Volunteers have assisted in organized efforts, including the recent discovery of clothing possibly linked to Nancy Guthrie along Highway 79. Forensic testing on that item and other evidence remains ongoing.

Pima County authorities have received thousands of tips. While many have been ruled out, officials say active leads persist. The mixed DNA sample is considered particularly important, though processing delays have frustrated some observers.

The case highlights broader challenges in missing persons investigations involving elderly victims. Rapid response is critical, yet initial evidence can sometimes lead investigations in multiple directions before a clearer picture emerges.

Community and National Attention

Tucson-area residents have expressed continued concern and solidarity. Local organizations have offered support resources for the family and community members affected by the prolonged uncertainty.

Nationally, the case has maintained visibility due to Savannah Guthrie's public platform. Her occasional on-air appeals and social media messages have kept attention focused on the need for information.

As the investigation moves largely behind the scenes, authorities continue urging anyone with relevant details to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become one of the most closely watched missing persons cases of 2026. The combination of an elderly victim, a prominent family member, and the absence of quick resolution has created a vacuum filled by both professional investigators and public speculation.

While Brewer's theory introduces new questions about motive, official efforts remain centered on forensic evidence, digital analysis, and traditional detective work. The untouched cash, if confirmed, does add a puzzling element that investigators must now reconcile with other findings.

For the Guthrie family, the wait continues. Savannah and her siblings have asked for privacy while expressing gratitude for ongoing public support and prayers. Their hope for Nancy's safe return remains, even as the investigation explores increasingly complex possibilities.

The coming weeks may bring further forensic results or new tips spurred by sustained media coverage. Until then, the search for Nancy Guthrie stands as both a personal family ordeal and a public mystery that continues to unfold in Tucson and beyond.