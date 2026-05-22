John Ramsey, father of murdered child JonBenét Ramsey, advised the family of missing Nancy Guthrie to closely monitor law enforcement efforts and ask detailed questions as the investigation continues, drawing from his experience with his daughter's unsolved 1996 homicide.

Ramsey shared the recommendation during a May 20, 2026, episode of "Brian Entin Investigates." He told the Guthries, including NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, not to assume authorities are pursuing every lead effectively.

"Don't assume the police are doing everything they can do," Ramsey said. "They may be, but don't assume that. Don't assume they know what they're doing. They may, but don't assume that. And really scrutinize what they're doing. Ask questions."

He compared the situation to having an advocate in a hospital. "It's like they say when you're in a hospital, you got to have an advocate. Make sure the hospital and the nurses and the doctors are doing everything that can be done for your person."

Ramsey described police departments as multi-purpose agencies handling tasks from traffic tickets to complex murders. "You can't do everything well," he said. "And it's imperative they bring in all the resources they can bring in."

He specifically urged questions about DNA evidence. "DNA—what's the status of the DNA? Do you have DNA that doesn't match anybody in the family? What are you doing with it? Just putting in CODIS—that's obsolete. That's not going to result. That worked for 30 years ago, that's all we had. But now you can employ IGG [investigative genetic genealogy], and create a family tree, and with pretty good probability, get a name on the killer."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2026, after family dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, following dinner and a game night. She failed to appear for a virtual church service the next day.

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators believe she was taken against her will. Evidence at her home, including blood on the porch, supported that conclusion. Surveillance footage showed a masked individual approaching the door and removing SIM cards from security cameras.

Her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker disconnected around 2:30 a.m., indicating it went out of range. The family offered a $1 million reward in February. Multiple purported ransom notes were sent to media outlets.

As of May 21, 2026, more than 109 days have passed since the disappearance. No arrests have been made. The Guthrie family, including all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as suspects.

Sheriff Chris Nanos stated in early May that the investigation remains active. "We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days," he told local station KOLD. DNA analysis and video review continue with FBI assistance and labs across the country.

More than 30,000 tips have been received. In recent weeks, the sheriff noted his department no longer communicates directly with the family, with the FBI handling liaison duties.

The JonBenét Ramsey case has remained unsolved since Dec. 26, 1996, when the 6-year-old was found dead in the family's Boulder, Colorado, home. John and his late wife Patsy Ramsey faced intense public scrutiny. The case drew global attention and criticism of the original investigation.

DNA evidence found in 2003 belonged to an unidentified male, and the Ramseys were excluded as suspects. The case remains open.

Brian Entin, a NewsNation correspondent, hosts the investigative series featuring the interview. The episode highlighted parallels in high-profile missing persons cases involving prominent families.

Savannah Guthrie has made public appeals for her mother's return. She briefly stepped away from "Today" duties earlier in the case. The family continues cooperating with investigators.

John Ramsey, now in his 80s, has spoken publicly over the years about lessons from his daughter's case. He has advocated for independent reviews and external expertise in complex investigations.

The Guthrie disappearance involved door-to-door searches, sniffer dogs and analysis of thousands of hours of video. A man was detained early but released without charges.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos expressed optimism in mid-May, saying daily DNA lab work generates new ideas. "Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they're coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us," he told People. "How can we do more with what we have? And so that's why I say it is — I think we're getting closer."

FBI Director Kash Patel previously criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department for not giving the Bureau enough room to collaborate early in the case.

The advice from Ramsey comes as the Guthrie case nears its four-month mark. Pima County authorities continue DNA work on evidence, including a hair sample. No suspect has been publicly identified.

The full interview with John Ramsey is available on the "Brian Entin Investigates" YouTube channel and podcast platforms. It runs approximately 44 minutes.

Nancy Guthrie, née Long, was born in 1941. She was married to Charles Guthrie, who died in 1988. She had three children, including Savannah. She lived independently in the Tucson area.

Investigators continue processing leads. Advances in technology are aiding efforts on DNA and footage. The sheriff's department emphasized commitment to the case on the three-month mark.

Public interest has generated extensive media coverage and online discussion. Elizabeth Smart, a kidnapping survivor, expressed belief that Guthrie could still be alive based on her own experience.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department maintains a dedicated line for tips related to the disappearance. The FBI has joined to provide additional resources.

No new major evidence has been publicly disclosed in recent weeks beyond ongoing analysis. The investigation remains active with no indication it has been scaled back.

Guthrie required assistance with mobility and could not walk long distances independently. She was taken without shoes, wearing pajamas.

The case has highlighted challenges in high-profile missing persons investigations involving elderly victims. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.