TUCSON, Ariz. — John Ramsey urged Savannah Guthrie's family to closely monitor the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as the case reached 109 days without a confirmed suspect, public records and media interviews show.

The 84-year-old was last seen Jan. 31 and reported missing Feb. 1, and local, state and federal authorities have since collected thousands of hours of surveillance footage, submitted unidentified DNA for analysis and continued to process tips, according to statements from investigators and reporting from news organizations.

Ramsey, whose daughter JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996 in a case that remains unsolved, spoke publicly about the Guthrie investigation during an interview with journalist Brian Entin and urged relatives to ask detailed questions about forensic testing and investigative progress. In the interview, Ramsey said families should not assume investigators have exhausted every lead and encouraged them to press for information about DNA testing and genetic genealogy, according to published excerpts of the interview.

Officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and law enforcement partners have confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with no suspects named and no arrests announced. Investigators briefed the public at intervals after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance and said they have received assistance from federal agencies, collected thousands of videos from traffic and residential cameras, and submitted DNA samples to state and federal laboratories for comparison and advanced analysis.

Public interest in the case has been intense since the disappearance was reported, and online speculation has at times targeted the Guthrie family despite law enforcement statements that immediate family members were cleared early in the inquiry. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or charged anyone in the case, and Pima County officials have repeatedly urged the public to submit tips and to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Investigators have described a wide-ranging evidence collection effort. Authorities said they have analyzed video from intersections and doorbell cameras near the Catalina Foothills-area home where Nancy Guthrie lived, reviewed cellphone and digital records, and followed up on leads generated by public tips. Law enforcement also said in public briefings that a masked individual initially flagged by investigators was later determined to be unrelated to the case.

Genetic genealogy has been used in the investigation, law enforcement sources and media reports indicate. Officials acknowledged that unidentified DNA is under analysis and that results from advanced testing and genealogical comparisons can take time as samples are reviewed and matched through investigative techniques that often involve multiple laboratories and databases. Federal guidance and public reports note that genetic genealogy has helped solve hundreds of cold cases in recent years, but officials have cautioned that not every sample yields usable genealogical leads.

The timeline released by authorities shows that the investigation accelerated in the days after Nancy Guthrie was reported missing and has continued through subsequent months. In early February, search teams and police canvassed the neighborhood, gathered surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. By mid-February, authorities reported signs that suggested possible abduction and enlisted federal support, according to law enforcement statements. In March, investigators broadened forensic testing, including genetic genealogy work, and in April and May the probe expanded to analyze thousands of hours of video and additional digital records.

Family members and supporters have publicly appealed for information while also asking for privacy as investigators work through leads. Savannah Guthrie and her family have not provided frequent public updates beyond occasional social media posts and statements asking for assistance in locating Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie's husband posted a tribute on Mother's Day and thanked those who have shared tips and shown support.

Public pressure on the Pima County Sheriff's Department increased as the 109-day mark approached. Social media users and some local commentators questioned the pace of public updates, noting that routine department posts sometimes focused on traffic incidents and unrelated arrests rather than investigative developments in the Guthrie case. Pima County officials have said they will release information as it becomes verified and have urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

Investigators have described the case as complex. Law enforcement sources said the area's dense web of traffic cameras and residential doorbell systems has produced a large volume of footage that requires time-consuming review. Officials said they are cross-referencing timestamps and synchronizing multiple camera angles to reconstruct movements near the Guthrie residence and surrounding streets. Those efforts, law enforcement officials told reporters, are part of a methodical investigative process intended to ensure that leads are followed and evidence is properly documented.

Criminal justice experts who have commented in media coverage note that high-profile cases often attract intense public scrutiny and that families affected by such cases may seek outside advice or advocacy. John Ramsey's comments — drawing on his experience with an unsolved, high-profile case — were framed by him as guidance for families navigating long, uncertain investigations. Ramsey said that questioning investigators and seeking clarity about testing and evidence is a way for families to remain informed, according to published interview excerpts.

Law enforcement officials continue to appeal for the public's help. Authorities have asked anyone with information, no matter how small it may appear, to contact investigators through established tip lines. Investigators said leads continue to be evaluated and that the priority remains locating Nancy Guthrie and determining the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

As the investigation marks more than three months, forensic work continues. Officials confirmed to reporters that unidentified DNA from the scene and other samples remain under analysis in state and federal labs, a process that can include multiple rounds of testing, comparison against national databases and the application of investigative genetic genealogy where appropriate. Agencies involved in the probe emphasized that forensic timelines can vary widely depending on sample quality and the complexity of the comparisons.

Authorities also emphasized that open, accurate public communication is essential and that investigators will release information when it is verified and legally appropriate. Law enforcement officials reiterated that speculation and the spread of unconfirmed theories can hinder investigative efforts and complicate the work of locating missing persons.

The Guthrie disappearance has prompted renewed discussion in media and among advocacy groups about how missing-person investigations are conducted and how families are briefed. Some commentators highlighted the role of advanced forensic methods, including genetic genealogy, in providing new investigative avenues, while others stressed the need for careful handling of sensitive evidence and respect for privacy as inquiries progress.

For now, the investigation continues without a named suspect, and law enforcement agencies say they are pursuing all credible leads. John Ramsey's public remarks have amplified calls for transparency and for families to take an active role in seeking updates, but authorities cautioned that the investigative process requires time to ensure accuracy. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and partner agencies maintain that their work is ongoing and that tips from the public remain a critical component of the probe.

Anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or the FBI's Phoenix Division. Authorities say even seemingly minor details can assist investigators as they continue to review forensic results and thousands of hours of video evidence.