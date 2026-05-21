KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open today, with commercial flights continuing their phased recovery after an eight-week suspension triggered by regional security tensions and drone strikes that damaged parts of the facility.

The airport reopened its airspace on April 23, 2026, with commercial passenger flights resuming April 26 from Terminals 4 and 5, according to the state-run news agency Kuna and the General Civil Aviation Authority. The closure began February 28 amid regional developments and came after the airport was targeted by multiple Iranian drones and missiles.

Kuwait Airways announced May 9 a gradual restoration of services from Terminal 4, with plans to resume flights to 29 destinations as part of a structured, phased recovery plan. Jazeera Airways restarted full operations from Terminal 5 on May 3, serving 27 destinations after temporarily relocating to hubs in Saudi Arabia and Egypt during the shutdown.

The airline said the rollout will be carried out in stages and in close coordination with national authorities. "We are working to gradually raise flights from Kuwait International Airport, in accordance with a phased operational plan, taken into consideration security requirements and continuous coordination with relevant authorities," Kuwait Airways said in a statement.

This marks a significant step following an eight-week suspension of commercial air services to and from Kuwait International Airport, which came after the airport was targeted by multiple Iranian drones and missiles.

Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resume in line with the highest safety and security standards. He added that the reopening forms part of a carefully planned, gradual approach to restoring air traffic, with full operations expected to resume in due course.

Authorities said damage assessments had been completed following what they described as an Iranian attack and actions by affiliated armed groups, with technical teams undertaking maintenance and repairs to restore operational readiness. Initial operations were limited to selected destinations based on operational priorities, with each phase subject to ongoing evaluation before broader expansion.

Kuwait Airways began phased services from Terminal 4, initially serving select destinations and expanding to roughly 29 routes by mid-May. Jazeera Airways operates 27 destinations from Terminal 5, according to travel industry tracking data.

Read more Kuwait International Airport Resumes Partial Operations After Months-Long Closure Kuwait International Airport Resumes Partial Operations After Months-Long Closure

The airport has not yet returned to pre-crisis capacity. Officials describe the current phase as a controlled ramp-up that prioritizes safety over speed, emphasizing rigorous protocols before expanding operations further.

The closure severely disrupted Kuwait's connectivity during the peak spring travel period. More than 200,000 passengers were affected during the suspension, with many travelers rerouted through Dubai, Doha and Riyadh while Kuwait Airways operated a temporary dual-hub model from bases in other Gulf states.

Terminal 1 sustained damage during the drone strikes and has remained closed for repairs with no official reopening timeline announced. Technical teams have completed essential repairs on runways, fuel systems and security infrastructure, though full restoration depends on ongoing assessments.

Travelers currently face operational challenges. Many report delays and cancellations as airlines work through compressed schedules that strain crew rotations and ground handling. Foreign carriers are operating cautiously, with some routes rerouted or scaled back during the recovery period.

Passengers are advised to check flight status frequently and arrive early at the airport. Check-in processes have been streamlined for security reasons, contributing to longer processing times for travelers.

The economic impact of the closure has been significant. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways reported revenue losses during the suspension, with stranded passengers and disrupted supply chains affecting regional connectivity. Businesses reliant on air cargo and tourism also suffered during the shutdown.

Enhanced security measures remain in place at both active terminals, including stricter inspections and coordination with the Ministry of Interior. Travel experts recommend verifying terminal assignments, as most international flights currently use Terminal 4 or Terminal 5.

Kuwait Airways added routes incrementally in recent weeks, including new services to Cairo. Jazeera Airways is focused on restoring its low-cost network, with passenger numbers rising steadily as confidence returns.

International carriers including Emirates have resumed limited services, though many long-haul routes remain curtailed. Emirates resumed Kuwait flights on May 1 with up to five daily services by late May.

The long-term modernization project continues despite the disruption. Kuwait's new Terminal 2, designed by Foster + Partners and built by Limak İnşaat, remains on track for a late 2026 opening. The facility will boost capacity to 27 million passengers annually once operational.

Looking ahead, airport authorities aim for progressive expansion in the coming weeks and months. Officials hope to increase daily flight numbers and operating hours as confidence in infrastructure stability grows.

As the summer travel season approaches, demand for flights through Kuwait is expected to surge. Authorities and airlines have pledged continued coordination to minimize disruptions while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The skies above Kuwait are once again seeing increasing activity, symbolizing a cautious but determined return to connectivity after a difficult two-month period. Officials and airlines alike are committed to restoring full service as safely and quickly as conditions allow.