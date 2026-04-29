KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is operating on a limited basis today, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with Terminals 4 and 5 handling restricted commercial flights as part of a carefully managed phased reopening following nearly two months of closure due to regional conflict and security concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that national carriers Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways resumed operations from the two terminals on Sunday, April 26, under strict safety protocols and with a reduced daily schedule. Only around 40 flights — roughly 20 arrivals and 20 departures — are operating each day, primarily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Main Terminal 1 remains closed for repairs and comprehensive safety assessments after sustaining damage during earlier incidents linked to regional tensions. Passengers are strongly advised to check flight status directly with their airlines or the official airport website before traveling to the facility, as schedules can change with little notice.

Kuwait Airways is currently serving approximately 17 destinations from Terminal 4, including key routes to London, Riyadh, Jeddah, Delhi, Kochi and Manila with varying frequencies. Jazeera Airways operates from Terminal 5 to around nine destinations, focusing on regional and South Asian markets. Foreign carriers have not yet resumed full services, though authorities say additional routes and international airlines could be added in coming weeks as conditions stabilize.

The phased reopening follows the airspace reopening on April 23 after a suspension that began in late February amid heightened regional tensions. Officials describe the restart as smooth, with strong coordination across government agencies including the Ministry of Interior, Customs, Fire Force and Health Ministry. Early operations have shown high efficiency despite the reduced capacity.

Travelers using the airport today should expect enhanced security screening, potential delays and limited amenities. Ground handling, baggage services and basic passenger facilities in the active terminals are functioning, but some retail and dining options remain restricted. Al Maktoum International Airport in nearby Dubai has handled some overflow traffic during the closure period.

The prolonged closure had significant economic and social impacts. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways reported combined losses exceeding $450 million, with operations temporarily shifted to Saudi airports. Thousands of expatriate workers and citizens faced major travel disruptions, forcing reliance on overland routes or alternative hubs in the region.

Reopening brings relief to the aviation sector and broader economy. Kuwait serves as an important hub connecting South Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The return of even limited flights supports business continuity, family reunions and medical travel, all heavily affected during the suspension.

For international passengers, options remain constrained. Those planning travel to or from Kuwait should monitor updates closely. Airlines recommend arriving early and confirming terminal assignments, as only T4 and T5 are currently active. Full normalization, including the reopening of Terminal 1 and return of foreign carriers, depends on sustained regional stability and completion of infrastructure repairs.

The situation reflects ongoing regional dynamics. While a fragile ceasefire has allowed the phased restart, full recovery hinges on continued de-escalation. Kuwaiti authorities continue monitoring developments to safely expand operations in the coming weeks and months.

Travel experts advise flexibility. Passengers with bookings on Kuwait Airways or Jazeera should check for updates via official apps or websites. Those using other carriers may need to reroute through nearby hubs like Dubai, Doha or Riyadh until more services resume at Kuwait International Airport.

Airport officials have implemented strict safety protocols, including enhanced screening and close coordination with military and civil defense teams. The gradual reopening demonstrates Kuwait's commitment to balancing security with the need to restore vital connectivity.

For residents and visitors already in Kuwait, the partial reopening eases logistical challenges. Expatriate communities, which form a large portion of the population, particularly welcome resumed flights to key labor-sending countries like India, the Philippines and Egypt.

Looking ahead, authorities plan further expansions. Full terminal reactivation and broader international carrier returns could occur within weeks if security conditions remain favorable. The airport's recovery will play a critical role in Kuwait's economic rebound as regional tensions ease.

Travelers are reminded to follow all official guidance. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and airport management continue issuing regular updates through traditional and social media channels. In the meantime, today's limited operations mark meaningful progress after months of uncertainty.

Kuwait International Airport's phased reopening today offers cautious optimism for travelers and the aviation industry. While far from full capacity, the return of daily flights provides essential lifelines for commerce, families and an economy heavily dependent on global connections. Passengers should remain vigilant, confirm details and prepare for a gradually improving travel landscape in the days and weeks ahead.