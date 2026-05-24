KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with commercial flights operating from Terminals 4 and 5 as the airport continues its phased recovery after earlier disruptions this year.

Kuwait Airways is using Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways is operating from Terminal 5. The airport reopened its airspace in late April and resumed passenger flights in stages, marking a gradual return to service rather than a sudden return to full pre-disruption capacity.

Recent reporting says the recovery remains ongoing, with airlines rebuilding schedules and airport authorities coordinating operations carefully across the active terminals. The airport's reopening has been managed in phases, with the focus on restoring service safely and steadily.

Terminal 1 remains under repair, and the airport has not yet returned to fully normal operations across all terminals. The current setup keeps most passenger traffic concentrated in Terminals 4 and 5 as the broader recovery continues.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been the primary carriers operating through the airport during the transition. Their return helped restore much of Kuwait's direct air connectivity after the earlier closure and operational disruption.

Travelers using the airport are being advised to check flight status directly with airlines before departure. Because the airport is still in a phased recovery, schedules can change as carriers adjust frequencies and routes.

Read more Kuwait International Airport Fully Open Today as Phased Recovery Continues After Two-Month Regional Closure Kuwait International Airport Fully Open Today as Phased Recovery Continues After Two-Month Regional Closure

The reopening has been welcomed as an important step for Kuwait's air travel network and broader connectivity to the region. Commercial flights are once again moving through the airport, but the recovery process is still underway and not all facilities are operating at full capacity.

Officials have said the airport's return to service is being handled carefully, with safety and coordination guiding the reopening process. For now, the airport is functioning and serving passengers, but the situation remains transitional rather than fully normalized.