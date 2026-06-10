KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — Kuwait International Airport was open on Tuesday, June 10, with flights operating after a phased reopening that has gradually restored service at the country's main aviation hub. Official departures information remained live, and flight-status pages showed active departures along with some delays and cancellations.

The reopening marks a return to service after the airport was disrupted by regional conflict and then brought back online in stages. Terminal 1 reopened June 1, according to an Associated Press video report, while other terminals had already resumed limited traffic before that. The result is an airport that is functioning again, though not all operations appear to have returned to pre-disruption levels.

AP's June 1 report quoted Mansour Al-Hashemi, director of operation at Kuwait airport civil aviation, saying: "Kuwait Airport has resumed flights from terminal one". He also said, "Flights will resume today, with each airline operating one flight per day," as the airport moved to restart service under tighter conditions. The same report said passengers were seen checking in and moving through the terminal as the airport resumed operations.

Live flight listings on Tuesday showed departures from Kuwait International Airport, including Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways flights, along with some canceled and delayed services. That mix suggests the airport is open today, but airline operations remain somewhat uneven as the system normalizes. Travelers with flights through Kuwait should verify terminal and gate details directly with their carrier before heading to the airport.

Airport officials had earlier said service would return in phases, and the current flight boards reflect that approach. The airport's official departures page is currently active, reinforcing that operations are ongoing. For now, the clearest answer for travelers is straightforward: Kuwait International Airport is open today, but passengers should still expect schedule changes and airline-specific restrictions.