Kuwait International Airport remains open and operational today, with commercial flights continuing to run through the facility's Terminal 4 and Terminal 5, even as Terminal 1 stays closed indefinitely while repair work continues following damage sustained during regional strikes earlier this year.

The airport, located roughly 16 kilometers south of Kuwait City in the Farwaniya Governorate, serves as the primary aviation hub for the country, handling more than 15 million passengers annually and offering connections to more than 100 destinations worldwide. Kuwait Airways, the country's national carrier, is currently operating out of Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways, the country's largest budget carrier by departure volume, continues to operate from Terminal 5. Both terminals have absorbed additional traffic that would normally flow through Terminal 1 while that facility remains offline.

Terminal 1's continued closure traces back to a series of attacks earlier this year tied to broader regional conflict in the Gulf. Between late February and June 2026, Kuwait International Airport was targeted multiple times by drone and missile strikes linked to Iran's broader campaign against Persian Gulf states, causing damage to the airport's infrastructure, including its radar installation. All flights to and from the airport were suspended starting February 28 following the closure of Kuwaiti airspace amid the escalating conflict, forcing carriers such as Jazeera Airways to temporarily divert operations to Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, located roughly two and a half hours from Kuwait by road.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways resumed operations from Terminals 4 and 5 on April 26, and Terminal 1 briefly reopened on June 1, allowing some non-Kuwaiti carriers to resume service through the facility. That reopening proved short-lived. Terminal 1 suffered more serious structural damage, including a partial roof collapse, during a subsequent strike on June 3, 2026, rendering the facility unsafe for passenger operations and prompting officials to close it once again. That second closure has remained in effect since, with no confirmed reopening date currently available.

Kuwait's civil aviation authorities have emphasized a cautious, staged approach to restoring full operations across the airport. Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, chairman of Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority, said earlier this year that the phased reopening process was coordinated closely with domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resumed in line with the highest safety and security standards. He credited the political leadership's support with helping expedite the airport's broader recovery and separately thanked Saudi Arabia for facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports during the disruption, while also highlighting coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries aimed at maintaining regional air traffic continuity throughout the crisis.

International carriers have gradually resumed service to Kuwait in the weeks since Terminal 1's second closure, routing their operations temporarily through Terminal 4. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia relaunched service to Kuwait on July 2 as part of that phased resumption, following an earlier wave of returning Gulf carriers. Oman Air resumed scheduled flight operations on June 25, also operating through Terminal 4 rather than its usual gates in Terminal 1. Other regional carriers, including Saudia, Etihad, Qatar Airways and Gulf Air, have continued restoring service in progressive stages, while international carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Turkish Airlines, British Airways and EgyptAir have been preparing schedule filings to resume their own Kuwait routes. Not every airline has returned on the same timeline; budget carrier Pegasus Airlines has maintained a suspension of its Kuwait routes through August 3, according to airline scheduling data.

Read more Kuwait International Airport Open Today As Phased Flights Continue After Reopening Kuwait International Airport Open Today As Phased Flights Continue After Reopening

Kuwait Airways, which operates a network of roughly 30 destinations, has offered complimentary flight rebookings to passengers whose itineraries were disrupted by the earlier closures, part of a broader effort by the country's national carrier to preserve essential air connectivity throughout the shutdown period. Terminal 4 has effectively become the primary operational base for both Kuwait Airways and returning international carriers during Terminal 1's closure, requiring ground crews to carefully manage scheduling in order to avoid bottlenecks during peak transfer hours as multiple airlines share the facility's gate capacity.

Beyond the immediate recovery effort, Kuwait continues work on a broader long-term expansion of the airport's infrastructure. A new Terminal 2, designed by the architecture firm Foster + Partners, remains under construction and is targeted for completion in late 2026. Once finished, the new terminal is expected to expand the airport's overall passenger handling capacity to more than 25 million travelers annually, helping absorb the traffic that Terminal 4 has had to accommodate in Terminal 1's continued absence.

Regional airspace conditions have also continued to influence bilateral flight scheduling in and around Kuwait. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency maintained a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin covering Gulf airspace through late June, reflecting ongoing caution among international aviation regulators even as conditions on the ground in Kuwait have continued to stabilize. Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said it continues to monitor the broader security situation around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities both inside and outside the country, in order to maintain the highest levels of safety across Kuwaiti airspace.

For travelers planning trips through Kuwait in the near term, aviation officials and travel advisories have consistently cautioned that flight schedules remain subject to change based on evolving regional conditions, even as day-to-day operations at the airport continue without disruption. Passengers are generally advised to confirm the current status of their specific flights directly with their airline, or through the airport's official flight status channels, rather than assuming full pre-conflict operational capacity has been restored across all of the airport's facilities.

Overall, while Kuwait International Airport remains open and functioning today, with steady flight activity continuing through Terminals 4 and 5, the continued closure of Terminal 1 stands as a visible reminder of the lingering effects of this year's regional conflict on the country's aviation infrastructure, even as officials describe the broader recovery process as continuing along a positive trajectory.