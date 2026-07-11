TUCSON, Ariz. — More than five months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home, a retired FBI agent says internal friction within the bureau continues to shape how the high-profile kidnapping investigation is being handled, with competing assessments over the case's core evidence still unresolved.

Retired FBI agent Steve Moore, who has emerged as one of the more outspoken commentators on the case, told NewsNation's Brian Entin that he believes investigators remain divided on fundamental questions about the evidence. "The more I see this, the more I think that there is some significant disagreement within the FBI investigation on what they're dealing with. Right down to the validity of certain pieces of evidence," Moore said. He noted that such disagreements are not unusual in complex investigations, explaining that "perspectives can differ between field offices and FBI headquarters, as well as between case agents and management."

Moore's comments followed earlier reporting from Reuters indicating that the FBI did not believe certain ransom notes tied to the case were legitimate, a characterization the bureau later appeared to walk back when it issued a statement saying the disappearance continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom. To outside observers, Moore said, that shift looked like an abrupt reversal, one he attributes to internal disagreement rather than a single settled conclusion. Even so, Moore said his understanding remains that the FBI continues to treat Guthrie's disappearance as an abduction regardless of how the ransom notes are ultimately assessed. "Regardless of whether or not ransom notes from the actual takers of Nancy ever existed, they still believe it remains a kidnapping," he said.

Moore also addressed a grimmer possibility tied to evidence found at the scene, pointing to blood previously reported on the porch of Guthrie's home. "With blood on the porch of Nancy's house, I think you have to put into play the very strong possibility that Nancy didn't survive long enough for them to even get a ransom note," Moore said, adding that in past cases he has observed, kidnappers have sometimes abandoned ransom demands after a victim died earlier than the perpetrators had planned. Investigators have said Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped from her Tucson property in early February, and a doorbell camera reportedly captured a masked individual on her porch earlier that day.

Beyond questions about the evidence, Moore also weighed in on the pace of the early investigation, suggesting Pima County deputies may have initially approached the case as a routine missing-person situation involving an elderly resident rather than immediately treating it as a violent crime. "Pima was slow in pivoting from a lost senior to a violent crime," Moore said.

The question of which agency is actually leading the investigation has itself become a point of tension. At various points, both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have directed inquiries to one another, with each agency at times declining to describe itself as the clear lead on the case. Moore said he believes it is plausible each side is wary of being blamed if significant missteps in the investigation are eventually confirmed.

That tension has played out publicly in recent months. FBI Director Kash Patel has said the Pima County Sheriff's Office delayed requesting federal assistance during the investigation's critical early days, telling NewsNation's Katie Pavlich, "We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that's their choice." Patel separately said the bureau has continued offering support throughout the case, including deploying roughly 150 agents and analysts to its Tucson office, and said the FBI had offered to test DNA evidence collected from the scene, though local authorities ultimately chose to use a private laboratory instead.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has pushed back directly against Patel's characterization. In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight. A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel." The statement added that the FBI was notified promptly by both local authorities and the Guthrie family, and that "while the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay." The sheriff's office has also said that decisions about evidence processing were made based on operational needs at the time, and that the private laboratory used by local investigators has continued working in close partnership with the FBI's Quantico laboratory throughout the case.

Separately, retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has focused less on internal bureau dynamics and more on what she describes as missed opportunities to generate public tips. She has said investigators need to make what she calls a "critical decision" to keep the case prominently in front of the public. "Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it, but the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases," Coffindaffer said. "So, keeping it in the media is critical." She has separately argued that public appeals should include Spanish-language messaging, citing reports that Guthrie may have been taken toward the U.S.-Mexico border area, and has described the kind of technical and linguistic analysis she expects investigators are applying to the various ransom communications received in the case, including comparing IP addresses and examining wording and syntax for consistency with genuine demands.

Coffindaffer has also pointed to ongoing DNA analysis as a potentially important avenue for the investigation, saying she believes the methodical forensic work being conducted represents the most promising path toward identifying who is responsible, even if it does not produce immediate results.

As of this report, there is no public confirmation that Guthrie is deceased, and no suspect has been formally named in connection with her disappearance. The FBI has said it received more than 13,000 tips from the public related to the case as of earlier this year, though those leads have not yet produced a breakthrough. With the investigation continuing to draw scrutiny over its pace, its handling of evidence, and the division of responsibility between federal and local authorities, both agencies say they remain committed to a coordinated, fact-based investigation as the search for answers in Guthrie's disappearance continues into its sixth month.