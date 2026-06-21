A retired FBI agent is raising new questions about the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, explaining why certain details could make the case especially difficult for law enforcement to solve if the abduction was tied to a cryptocurrency-motivated scheme rather than a more conventional crime.

Coffindaffer's Latest Analysis

Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to share her latest thoughts on the case, outlining several elements she believes would point to a sophisticated and deliberately calculated operation if her theory proves accurate. Coffindaffer outlined several elements that she believes would point to a complex operation, writing, "This attack was sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months. Send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced. Set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified. Hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent."

Questioning How Guthrie Was Targeted

Coffindaffer also raised pointed questions about how Guthrie, as an individual, would have come to be selected for this type of crime in the first place. "How was Nancy targeted if it was a Wrench by Proxy?" she wondered. "It just has to be someone familiar with [Tucson] and one of their most famous celebrities-Savannah. Someone they knew would pay, until mope messed up like mopes do."

That line of reasoning suggests Coffindaffer believes whoever orchestrated the crime, if her theory holds, would have needed specific local knowledge of the Tucson area combined with an awareness of Savannah Guthrie's public profile and presumed financial means — a combination that narrows, at least theoretically, the pool of people who might have had both the motive and the information necessary to plan such an operation.

A Hope for Resolution, Tempered by Realism

Despite the complexity she described, Coffindaffer expressed continued hope that the case will ultimately be solved, while acknowledging the specific theory she has raised would complicate that path considerably. "I just hope Nancy will be found and those responsible will face justice. If it is a Wrench by Proxy, the case will be much tougher to solve," Coffindaffer added.

What a "Wrench Attack" Actually Means

Coffindaffer has previously discussed the possibility that Guthrie's disappearance could involve a "wrench attack," which involves "the use of physical force or intimidation to gain access to a victim's cryptocurrency holdings," according to blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs. The term has become an established piece of vocabulary within the cryptocurrency security industry, used to describe crimes in which physical coercion — rather than technical hacking — is used to force a victim or their associates to hand over digital currency holdings.

The "by proxy" variation of the theory that Coffindaffer has raised specifically would involve targeting a victim's family member or associate as leverage, rather than the cryptocurrency holder directly — a scenario that would apply to Guthrie's case given that any presumed digital asset wealth would more plausibly be tied to her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, rather than to Nancy Guthrie herself.

Law Enforcement's Response to the Theory

Although investigators have not said whether they believe Guthrie's disappearance involved a "wrench attack," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that he had "flagged it to the investigation team," according to Fox News Digital's Mike Ruiz. That acknowledgment from the sheriff represents one of the more direct, if still measured, responses from law enforcement to the cryptocurrency-related theory that has continued circulating in connection with the case.

The sheriff's confirmation that the theory has at least been formally noted by investigators does not constitute an endorsement of the theory itself, nor does it indicate that detectives have shifted the overall direction of the investigation toward a cryptocurrency-focused motive. It does, however, suggest that the possibility has not been dismissed outright by the team leading the inquiry.

The Case So Far

Guthrie, 84, has been missing since Sunday, February 1. Investigators believe that she was abducted from her Arizona home in the middle of the night. Despite receiving thousands of tips — and obtaining video footage of a possible suspect on Guthrie's front stoop — authorities have not publicly named a person of interest in the case.

That combination of an active, evidence-rich investigation that has nonetheless failed to produce a named suspect after more than four and a half months has fueled much of the ongoing public speculation surrounding the case, including the various theories Coffindaffer and other retired law enforcement professionals have continued to put forward in the absence of an official resolution.

A Pattern of Public Commentary From Retired Investigators

Coffindaffer's latest remarks continue a broader pattern that has developed throughout the case, with multiple former law enforcement officials offering their own analysis and, at times, pointed criticism of how the investigation has been handled and communicated to the public. That ongoing public discourse reflects both the intense national interest in the case, given Savannah Guthrie's profile as a national television anchor, and a degree of frustration among some retired investigators over what they perceive as a lack of transparency from the agencies leading the inquiry.

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With no official suspect named and the case now stretching well past the four-month mark, the path forward remains uncertain. If Coffindaffer's "wrench by proxy" theory does reflect the underlying motive behind Guthrie's disappearance, her own assessment suggests investigators may be facing one of the more challenging categories of crime to solve, given the deliberate use of untraceable communication methods, anonymous cryptocurrency wallets, and intermediaries hired specifically to carry out the abduction while insulating those who ordered it from direct exposure.

Whether law enforcement ultimately confirms or rules out that theory, Coffindaffer's continued public engagement with the case underscores how much remains unresolved — and how significantly the eventual explanation for Guthrie's disappearance could shape both the difficulty of bringing those responsible to justice and the public's understanding of what happened to her on the night she vanished from her Tucson home.