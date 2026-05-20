TUCSON, Ariz. — Retired FBI Special Agent Steve Moore criticized the early handling of the Nancy Guthrie disappearance as "chaotic" on May 19, 2026, while offering a new theory about a single strand of hair recovered from the 84-year-old's Catalina Foothills home near Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. She failed to appear for a scheduled church livestream the next morning, prompting family members to report her missing on Feb. 1.

Investigators discovered signs of a violent confrontation at her residence, including an open door, blood near the entrance confirmed as belonging to Guthrie, and other physical evidence. A doorbell camera captured a masked individual armed with a handgun tampering with the device around 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Moore, speaking in recent interviews, questioned the initial response by local authorities. He highlighted communication gaps between Pima County deputies and federal investigators during the first week and stressed that kidnapping crime scenes require immediate perimeter control, organized evidence collection and separate interview teams.

Regarding the hair evidence, Moore suggested that the discovery of one strand implies additional trace material likely exists but has not been publicly disclosed. "If you find one hair, there are probably 10 more," he stated, noting that forensic evidence such as fingerprints, skin cells and microscopic fibers often requires specialized processing.

The hair sample recovered from inside the residence was initially tested at a private Florida lab with mixed or inconclusive results and no match in national databases. It has since been sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico for advanced DNA analysis, including potential genetic genealogy.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as active and ongoing, with the department working alongside the FBI. He has indicated that authorities possess information not being released publicly to protect the case and believes an arrest will be made "at some point in time."

As of May 20, 2026, the case has passed 109 days with no arrests or publicly identified suspects. The family offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Guthrie's recovery. Fake ransom demands involving cryptocurrency surfaced shortly after the disappearance, leading to the arrest of one individual on related charges.

Surveillance footage and digital evidence continue to be reviewed, including thousands of videos from traffic cameras and nearby Ring devices. Unidentified DNA profiles are under analysis, and public tips exceed 13,000.

Moore noted that locating Guthrie's remains, even months later, could still provide critical clues such as tire tracks, soil patterns or additional DNA. He suggested kidnappers rarely travel extreme distances to dispose of evidence.

The investigation involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, local law enforcement and forensic teams. Communication with the Guthrie family is now primarily handled through detectives and federal agencies.

Sheriff Nanos has faced calls for leadership changes amid the case, with separate perjury allegations from his past referred for review. Some local officials pushed for his removal around the 100-day mark, though those efforts did not immediately advance.

Guthrie lived independently despite mobility issues and was described as mentally sharp. She had no critical medications with her when she vanished, raising health concerns. Family members, including Savannah Guthrie, have made public pleas for information.

The Catalina Foothills neighborhood saw extensive early searches. Volunteer efforts and law enforcement activity focused on surrounding desert areas, though leads have dwindled over time.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence. Media coverage has included timelines, released doorbell camera images and discussions of possible motives.

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No vehicles or additional suspects have been publicly identified. Forensic processing, including advanced DNA techniques, remains ongoing at the FBI lab. Results from the hair sample could take months, though some cases see faster turnaround with new technology.

Community memorials have appeared near the home. Savannah Guthrie has shared occasional public messages honoring her mother, including around Mother's Day.

Tips continue to be accepted through the Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI. Authorities urge anyone with information from late January or early February, including unusual activity near the home, to come forward.

Nancy Guthrie's status remains listed as missing and endangered. The investigation has no confirmed motive or location for her current whereabouts. As days extend into the fourth month, the focus stays on forensic leads, surveillance review and community tips.

Pima County officials and the FBI have reiterated that the case is active. Official statements emphasize protecting investigative integrity while pursuing all avenues.