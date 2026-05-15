Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Says They're 'Getting Closer' to Solving Guthrie Abduction as Case Hits 100 Days Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Says They're 'Getting Closer' to Solving Guthrie Abduction as Case Hits 100 Days

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators are meticulously reviewing "thousands and thousands of videos" and multiple pieces of DNA evidence as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second phase more than 100 days after the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

In a detailed briefing Thursday, Nanos described a massive digital and forensic effort underway, shifting emphasis from active search and rescue to a comprehensive evidence trail that could lead to charges. "We have thousands and thousands of videos," he said, referring to doorbell camera footage, traffic cameras, business security systems and private home recordings collected from the greater Tucson area. DNA analysis from blood evidence found inside Nancy's home is also advancing through multiple labs, with some results still pending.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 31 after her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off following a family dinner. When family members checked the next morning, they found signs of forced entry and blood. Her phone, car and personal belongings remained at the residence. A masked individual captured on doorbell footage has been identified as a person of interest, though no arrests have been made.

Massive Evidence Review Underway

Sheriff Nanos emphasized the scale of the investigation. Detectives have canvassed neighborhoods, interviewed dozens of potential witnesses and processed hundreds of tips. The FBI continues to assist with forensic resources and behavioral analysis. "This is one of the most complex cases we've handled," Nanos said, noting the volume of digital evidence requires specialized software and significant manpower to review.

Forensic teams are examining blood spatter patterns, potential touch DNA and trace evidence from the home. Some samples have been sent for advanced genetic genealogy testing, a technique that helped crack other high-profile cold cases. Officials declined to specify how many DNA profiles are being compared or whether any partial matches have emerged.

The sheriff acknowledged the emotional toll on the Guthrie family while praising their cooperation. Savannah Guthrie has made occasional public appeals for information, most recently during a Mother's Day tribute, while maintaining a relatively low profile on her "Today" show duties. Nancy's daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni have also been cleared as suspects multiple times, though online speculation persists.

Celebrity Attention Keeps Case in Spotlight

Recent comments by Khloé Kardashian on her podcast reignited public interest, with the reality star expressing skepticism about the lack of breakthroughs and questioning whether all information has been released. Her remarks generated millions of views and renewed online discussions, including conspiracy threads that law enforcement has repeatedly urged the public to avoid.

A $1 million family reward remains active for information leading to Nancy's recovery or the identification of those responsible. Tips continue to arrive daily, though officials stress the need for credible, verifiable leads over speculation.

Challenges in a High-Profile Case

Investigators face the classic difficulties of a case with no clear motive and limited physical evidence beyond the initial crime scene. The masked suspect on video has not been identified despite widespread circulation of the footage. Cryptocurrency ransom demands received early in the investigation were deemed non-credible.

The passage of more than 100 days shifts the focus from possible rescue to evidence-based prosecution. Experts note that many abduction cases resolve through persistent digital forensics, witness cooperation or suspect mistakes over time. Sheriff Nanos expressed cautious optimism, saying the team is "methodically building a case that will hold up in court."

Community support in Tucson has been strong, with vigils, ribbon campaigns and volunteer searches in the early weeks. The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, turning a local mystery into a national conversation about elder safety and investigative transparency.

Family's Ongoing Ordeal

For the Guthrie family, the wait has been agonizing. Savannah has described her mother as the heart of the family, sharing warm memories while pleading for anyone with information to come forward. Annie and Tommaso have maintained a low profile, focusing on caring for their young son amid the intense public scrutiny.

Nancy Guthrie was known as an active community member involved in church activities and family gatherings. Her sudden disappearance has left a void felt deeply by relatives and friends in the Tucson area.

What Investigators Are Seeking

Sheriff Nanos encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity from late January in the Catalina Foothills and surrounding areas. Specific areas of interest include unusual vehicle movements, individuals attempting to sell or discard items belonging to an older woman, or anyone with unexplained knowledge of the crime scene. Digital tips, particularly additional video footage from private residences or businesses, remain highly valuable.

The investigation continues to receive resources from federal partners, including forensic accountants and cyber specialists examining potential financial motives or digital footprints. No timeline for resolution has been offered, but officials say the case remains very active.

As spring turns to summer in the Arizona desert, the Nancy Guthrie investigation stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly lives can change. While the volume of evidence is substantial, turning that raw data into answers requires patience, technology and persistence. For the Guthrie family and the Tucson community, the hope for resolution endures even as the investigation enters a more deliberate, evidence-focused phase.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The $1 million reward underscores the priority this case holds for both law enforcement and the family still waiting for answers more than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie walked through her front door for the last time.