TUCSON, Ariz. — Investigators have obtained a partial DNA profile from the suspected kidnapper in the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, offering a potential breakthrough as the case reaches the painful 100-day milestone with her family still pleading for answers and holding onto hope that she remains alive.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed Monday that advanced forensic testing on evidence recovered from the Catalina Foothills home has yielded a usable male DNA profile. While not enough for an immediate database match, officials say it represents the most significant forensic development since the Feb. 1 abduction. The DNA was found on a bloodstained cloth near the front porch where signs of a struggle were first discovered.

Nancy, mother of NBC's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken in the early morning hours after a masked intruder was captured on her doorbell camera tampering with the device around 1:47 a.m. Blood confirmed to be Nancy's was found both inside and outside the residence. Her pacemaker lost signal shortly after the estimated time of abduction, and she left behind critical medications for her heart condition and mobility issues.

Family's continued anguish

Savannah Guthrie marked the somber milestone with a quiet but powerful social media post, sharing a photo of her mother with the simple caption: "100 days. Still fighting. Still hoping. Please keep praying for Mom." The family reiterated that the $1 million reward remains active and urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward anonymously.

In a brief statement released through her representatives, Savannah said the family is "grateful for every lead investigators are pursuing" but acknowledged the emotional toll of the prolonged uncertainty. "Every day without answers is harder than the last," she added. "Mom needs her medication. She needs to come home."

Medical concerns intensify

Experts continue to stress the extreme vulnerability of the 84-year-old. Nancy requires daily medications for high blood pressure, blood thinners, and heart rhythm regulation. Without them, doctors warn of risks including stroke, heart failure, or dangerous blood clots due to her pacemaker and limited mobility. The desert environment and potential lack of proper food and water add further life-threatening complications.

Forensic psychologists have suggested that if Nancy is still alive, her captor may be struggling to manage her medical needs, increasing the urgency for a resolution. Some investigators privately fear she may have been released or abandoned when her health deteriorated, though no concrete evidence supports that theory.

Investigation status

Despite the new DNA development, no suspect has been publicly identified. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office continue processing thousands of tips. Enhanced doorbell footage and neighborhood surveillance videos have been re-analyzed with new AI tools, but officials say they are still piecing together the timeline of events.

Ransom notes received through third parties remain under authentication review. Authorities have not confirmed whether any payments were demanded or made. The case is being handled as a kidnapping with possible homicide elements, though no body has been found.

A brief surge of hope earlier this month when human remains were discovered near the home proved false when testing showed the bones were prehistoric. That false alarm deeply affected the family, who have described the emotional rollercoaster as nearly unbearable.

Community and national attention

The high-profile case has drawn sustained national interest, partly due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on morning television. It has also sparked broader conversations about elder safety, home security systems, and the challenges of long-term missing persons investigations involving vulnerable adults.

Local residents in the quiet Catalina Foothills neighborhood continue to hold vigils and distribute flyers. Some have installed additional security cameras and formed neighborhood watch groups in response to the crime.

Expert analysis

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente, who has consulted on the case informally, told media outlets that the presence of blood and signs of struggle suggest the abduction was not meticulously planned. "This looks more like an opportunistic or personal crime rather than a highly professional operation," he said. "That could mean mistakes were made that will eventually lead to an arrest."

Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted as a teenager and held for nine months, has publicly offered encouragement to the Guthrie family, emphasizing that hope should remain even after many days have passed.

What comes next

Authorities say they are pursuing multiple avenues, including genetic genealogy if the DNA profile yields no direct matches. The family continues working with victim advocates and private investigators to supplement official efforts. Savannah Guthrie is expected to address the case again during a "Today" segment later this week.

As the 100-day mark passes, the message from Nancy's loved ones remains clear and urgent: someone knows something. The FBI tip line (1-800-CALL-FBI) and the $1 million reward continue to be the best tools for generating new leads.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie stands as a painful reminder of how quickly life can change and how long hope must endure when answers remain elusive. For her family and the investigators committed to the case, the search continues — one day, one lead, and one prayer at a time.