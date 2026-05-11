KENNER, La. — More than 9,000 customers in Kenner lost power Sunday afternoon in one of the largest single-day outages to strike the Jefferson Parish suburb in recent years, leaving neighborhoods without electricity for several hours during warm spring weather.

Entergy Louisiana reported the outage began around midday, with the company's outage map showing a peak of 9,293 customers without power concentrated in Kenner. Crews responded quickly, and by early evening the majority of customers had power restored, though several thousand remained affected into the night.

The utility said the cause was under investigation but indicated early assessments pointed to equipment issues at a local substation. No injuries or major property damage were immediately reported, but the outage disrupted daily life for thousands of residents in the New Orleans suburb just as evening approached.

Impact on residents and businesses

Many Kenner families found themselves without lights, air conditioning or refrigeration as temperatures hovered in the 80s. Residents turned to generators, battery-powered fans and neighbors with power for relief. Local businesses, including restaurants and grocery stores, faced challenges keeping operations running smoothly.

Traffic signals in some areas went dark, prompting police to direct traffic at key intersections and increasing the risk of accidents. Emergency services remained operational on backup power, and no widespread 911 disruptions were reported. Hospitals and critical facilities in the region maintained service without interruption.

For families with young children, elderly members or those relying on medical equipment, the outage created anxiety. Several residents used social media to share photos of darkened homes and ask for updates on restoration times. Entergy's estimated restoration time initially listed 8 p.m., though some areas saw power return earlier.

Entergy's response

Crews were on scene within hours, working to identify and repair the fault. Entergy encouraged customers to report outages through its app, website or by texting OUT to 36778. The company activated its storm center protocols even though no severe weather was involved, reflecting the scale of the disruption.

By 6:14 p.m., power had been restored to the majority of affected customers, with roughly 3,000 still without service as crews continued targeted repairs. Entergy apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

Broader context in Jefferson Parish

Kenner, a city of about 66,000 residents located between New Orleans and Metairie, has experienced several notable outages in recent years, often linked to aging infrastructure, vehicle accidents or weather events. This latest incident comes amid ongoing discussions about grid reliability in the greater New Orleans area as the region faces increasing extreme weather risks.

Entergy serves more than 1.3 million customers across Louisiana. The utility has invested billions in grid modernization, but challenges persist with equipment failures and growing demand. Local leaders have called for continued upgrades to prevent similar large-scale disruptions.

Community reaction

Residents expressed frustration mixed with understanding on social media. Many praised Entergy's relatively quick response compared to past outages, while others questioned why such a large area was affected by what appeared to be a localized issue. Some used the downtime for family time or neighborhood gatherings, turning an inconvenience into a momentary community bonding experience.

Local officials urged residents to stay safe, avoid downed lines and prepare for potential after-effects such as spoiled food. The American Red Cross and local organizations stood ready to assist vulnerable populations if the outage had extended overnight.

Safety reminders during outages

Entergy and emergency officials issued standard guidance: treat all downed lines as live, use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk, and throw out perishable food that has been above 40 degrees for more than two hours. Generators should be operated outdoors with proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

For those with medical needs, backup power plans and cooling centers were available if needed. Jefferson Parish emergency management monitored the situation closely.

Looking ahead

While power has been largely restored, Entergy will continue investigating the root cause to prevent recurrence. The incident highlights the importance of infrastructure resilience in a region prone to storms and heavy usage.

As Kenner returns to normal, residents and officials alike hope for smoother days ahead. The utility has promised to provide updates and work transparently with the community on any long-term improvements needed.

For the latest outage information, customers can check Entergy's website, mobile app or call 800-9OUTAGE. Monday's events serve as a reminder of how quickly modern life can be disrupted — and how communities pull together when the lights go out.