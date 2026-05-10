SEATTLE — Amazon.com and its cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services faced significant disruptions Thursday as a lingering data center overheating problem in Northern Virginia continued to affect customers, with many users reporting difficulties accessing the retail website, placing orders and using AWS-powered applications. While core shopping functionality has largely recovered for most users, the outage — now entering its second day — has highlighted the far-reaching impact of AWS when even a single region encounters technical difficulties.

The issues originated from elevated temperatures in a key US-East-1 data center, forcing Amazon to throttle certain services and prioritize recovery efforts. As of late Thursday, the company reported that recovery was progressing but acknowledged that full restoration could take several more hours. The outage has affected a wide range of services and third-party websites that rely on AWS infrastructure, including streaming platforms, financial apps and major online retailers.

Downdetector showed sustained spikes in user reports for both Amazon.com and AWS, with many customers complaining about slow loading times, failed checkouts and error messages when trying to access their accounts or complete purchases. While the main retail website has been partially operational, some features like personalized recommendations and rapid delivery options have been inconsistent.

Widespread Impact on Businesses and Consumers

The outage has ripple effects across the internet. Popular services hosted on AWS, including parts of Coinbase, FanDuel and various analytics platforms, experienced intermittent problems. Smaller e-commerce businesses that rely on Amazon's infrastructure for hosting and payment processing reported lost sales and frustrated customers. For individual shoppers, the timing — during a busy pre-weekend period — added inconvenience as many tried to complete online orders.

Amazon has not released an official estimate of the financial impact, but analysts suggest the disruption could cost millions in lost revenue and damaged customer trust. This marks the latest in a series of high-profile cloud outages that have raised questions about over-reliance on single providers for critical internet infrastructure.

Amazon's Response and Recovery Efforts

Amazon Web Services updated its Service Health Dashboard regularly, noting that engineers were working to restore normal cooling capacity and bring affected systems back online. The company emphasized that no customer data was compromised and that the issue was isolated to environmental factors within one facility. Customers with critical workloads were advised to use multi-region architectures or activate backup systems where available.

In a statement, an AWS spokesperson said, "We are making progress toward resolving the impaired instances and degraded volumes. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate our customers' patience as we work to restore full service." Service credits for affected accounts are expected, though formal details have not yet been announced.

Broader Context for Cloud Reliability

The incident underscores ongoing debates about cloud concentration risks. US-East-1 in Northern Virginia remains one of the most heavily used AWS regions globally, powering a significant portion of the internet's infrastructure. While AWS offers multiple availability zones for redundancy, many customers still concentrate workloads in this popular region for latency and cost reasons.

Competitors Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have used the opportunity to highlight their own multi-region capabilities, though all major providers have experienced similar regional outages in the past. The event may prompt more organizations to review their disaster recovery and business continuity plans, especially those running mission-critical applications.

Advice for Affected Users

For shoppers facing issues on Amazon.com:

Try refreshing the page or using a different browser/device.

Clear cache and cookies or attempt an incognito window.

Check the Amazon app separately, as mobile and desktop experiences can vary.

Use alternative retailers temporarily if urgent purchases are needed.

Monitor the official AWS Health Dashboard for updates.

Business customers using AWS services should activate failover protocols, monitor dashboards closely and document any business impact for potential compensation claims.

Long-Term Implications

As Amazon works toward full restoration, attention will turn to any post-incident review and potential infrastructure improvements. The company has a strong track record of learning from such events to enhance overall resilience. However, repeated high-profile outages could push some enterprise customers toward multi-cloud strategies or increased investment in on-premises backups.

For individual consumers, the outage serves as a reminder of how central Amazon has become to daily life — from shopping and streaming to cloud services that power countless websites and apps. While disruptions are relatively rare given the scale of AWS operations, even brief outages can cause significant inconvenience in our increasingly digital world.

As of Thursday evening, partial functionality had returned for most users, though some lingering issues persisted in specific services. Amazon is expected to provide a more detailed update once systems fully stabilize. In the meantime, customers are advised to remain patient and use alternative options where necessary.

The Amazon outage, while disruptive, highlights both the platform's massive popularity and the challenges of maintaining perfect uptime at global scale. As demand for cloud services and online shopping continues to grow, reliability will remain a critical factor determining which providers earn long-term customer loyalty.