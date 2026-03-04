Facebook and other Meta-owned platforms experienced widespread outages starting late March 3, 2026, and continuing into March 4, leaving thousands of users unable to log in or access their accounts, according to user reports and outage tracking sites. The disruption affected the website, mobile apps and related services like Instagram in some regions, prompting a flood of complaints on alternative social media like X.

DownDetector, a popular outage monitoring service, logged a surge in reports beginning around 3 p.m. ET on March 3, with peaks in complaints about login failures, app crashes and website inaccessibility. By early March 4, issues persisted for many, with 61% of reports citing website problems, 18% login difficulties and 11% app malfunctions in the last 24 hours. Affected locations spanned the U.S., Europe, Asia and beyond, indicating a global issue.

Meta, the parent company, has not immediately released an official statement on the cause, but sources familiar with the matter suggested a technical glitch rather than a cyberattack. Similar disruptions in the past have stemmed from internal configuration errors or server overloads. Users attempting to access Facebook often encountered error messages like "This page isn't working" or "Accounts are unavailable," fueling frustration and speculation online.

The outage comes at a sensitive time for Meta, amid ongoing scrutiny over data privacy, content moderation and platform reliability. Thousands vented on X, with hashtags like #FacebookDown trending worldwide. One user in Seoul posted early March 4: "Is your Facebook down? Reports of a worldwide outage are flooding in, leaving many accounts unavailable!" Another from Italy noted: "Facebook e Instagram down, problemi tra ieri sera e stamattina," highlighting issues extending to Instagram in Europe.

In the U.K., the Yorkshire Evening Post reported: "Many people were left unable to access Facebook last night (March 3) and the troubles are continuing on Wednesday (March 4). The desktop version is currently down with users greeted by a 'this page isn't working' message." Similar sentiments echoed in U.S. reports, where users described being logged out unexpectedly and unable to reset passwords.

This isn't Meta's first rodeo with major downtime. A similar global outage in October 2021 lasted over five hours, affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp due to a configuration change that disrupted internal communications. Another in March 2024 impacted hundreds of thousands, resolved after about two hours with Meta citing a "technical issue." These incidents have cost the company dearly in user trust and ad revenue, as Facebook relies on constant engagement for its business model.

Analysts estimate that even short outages can result in millions in lost advertising dollars. With over 3 billion monthly active users on Facebook alone, disruptions ripple through global communication, business promotions and even political discourse. During this latest event, small businesses reported halted ad campaigns, while individuals missed connections with family and friends.

User reactions varied from humor to anger. On X, one poster quipped: "Facebook went down for about three hours, interrupting your poking and Meta's ads business." Others expressed concern over dependency on the platform: "We resolved the issue as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience," mimicking past Meta apologies.

In Asia, where the outage hit during peak evening hours on March 3, reports surged. A DesignTaxi community post noted: "Facebook is reportedly down for thousands of users on March 4, 2026. Based on the graph showing on the outage tracking service DownDetector, the volume of user reports surged around 7:41 AM AEDT." This aligns with U.S. Eastern Time afternoon on March 3.

Meta's status page, metastatus.com, initially showed no major disruptions but later acknowledged issues with login services. Spokesperson Andy Stone, in past incidents, has used X to communicate updates, saying things like: "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

The company's history of outages has prompted calls for better redundancy and transparency. In 2024, a similar event led to congressional questions about platform stability. Cybersecurity experts ruled out hacks in initial assessments, but vigilance remains high amid global tensions.

As services began flickering back online sporadically by mid-March 4, users reported partial access, though full restoration lagged in some areas. Meta's engineering teams likely worked around the clock, as in previous fixes.

The incident underscores the fragility of digital infrastructure. With Meta controlling key communication channels, outages disrupt daily life, from e-commerce to emergency info sharing. Regulators may push for diversification or backups.

In the meantime, alternatives like X saw traffic spikes, with users migrating temporarily. One X post captured the mood: "Facebook hit with worldwide outage stating accounts are unavailable."

Meta faces ongoing challenges, including antitrust scrutiny and AI integration. This outage adds to the narrative of vulnerability, potentially impacting stock performance. Shares dipped slightly in after-hours trading on March 3.

As the dust settles, expect Meta to release a post-mortem report, as in past events. For now, users are advised to check official channels for updates and consider password resets once access returns.

The outage serves as a reminder: in an interconnected world, even giants like Facebook can falter, leaving billions in the lurch.