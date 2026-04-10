Amazon.com Inc. shares surged more than 4% midday Thursday, trading near $231 as investors appeared to embrace the company's massive artificial intelligence infrastructure push, brushing aside earlier concerns about ballooning capital expenditures and focusing instead on accelerating AWS growth and long-term returns from AI investments.

At 12:53 p.m. EDT on April 9, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stood at $231.26, up $10.01 or 4.52%, according to real-time market data. The move extended gains from the previous session and helped the stock recover ground lost earlier in 2026 amid worries over spending plans. Volume was elevated as traders reacted to renewed bullish commentary on the e-commerce and cloud giant's AI strategy.

The rally follows weeks of debate on Wall Street about Amazon's projected $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026 — a roughly 50% increase from the prior year and one of the largest single-year infrastructure bets in corporate history. Much of the spending targets data centers, custom silicon such as Trainium and Inferentia chips, and other AI-related capacity for Amazon Web Services.

BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones helped fuel Thursday's optimism, arguing that investors are "overly concerned" about the capex figure and underappreciating the revenue gains it could unlock. Jones maintained a bullish stance and sees the stock climbing approximately 45% to around $320, driven by surging demand for AI computing power.

Amazon's AWS division has shown signs of reacceleration. In the most recent reported quarter, AWS revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $35.6 billion — its fastest pace in more than a year — pushing the annualized run rate above $142 billion. The AWS backlog swelled 40% to a record $244 billion, signaling strong enterprise commitments for cloud and AI services.

CEO Andy Jassy has repeatedly emphasized that every customer experience will eventually be reinvented through AI. The company is vertically integrating its stack with custom chips and expanding data center capacity at unprecedented scale to meet demand that executives say far outstrips current global supply. Amazon also continues to invest in robotics and automation for its fulfillment network, aiming to offset labor costs and improve efficiency in its core retail business.

Despite the heavy spending, Amazon generates substantial cash flow. Operating cash flow has remained robust, and the company expects strong long-term returns on invested capital once new capacity comes online. Analysts note that AWS operating margins have room to expand as fixed costs are spread over growing revenue and as higher-margin AI workloads increase their share of the mix.

Thursday's gains also benefited from a broader market relief rally tied to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which reduced concerns over energy prices and inflation. Lower oil prices help Amazon indirectly by supporting consumer spending and reducing shipping and operational costs.

The stock had lagged the broader market for much of early 2026, with shares down about 7% year-to-date at one point as investors digested the capex guidance. Some expressed fears that free cash flow could be compressed in the near term while the company builds out infrastructure. Amazon shares traded as low as the $190s in recent months before beginning to stabilize.

Wall Street's consensus remains constructive. Many analysts project 2026 revenue approaching $800 billion or more, with EPS growth in the mid-teens. Price targets cluster around $280 to $320, implying significant upside from current levels. Bullish voices highlight Amazon's leadership in cloud computing — AWS holds roughly one-third of the global market — and its ability to monetize AI through services, advertising and enterprise tools.

Retail operations, which still account for the majority of revenue, continue to benefit from efficiency gains. Automation and robotics initiatives are expected to deliver billions in annual cost savings over time. Advertising revenue, powered by AI-enhanced targeting on the marketplace and streaming platforms, has become another high-margin growth driver.

Regulatory and labor headwinds persist. A recent federal union ruling and potential tariff impacts have drawn attention ahead of earnings, but investors appeared to focus more on the AI narrative Thursday. Amazon faces ongoing scrutiny over marketplace practices and antitrust matters, though no immediate resolutions appear imminent.

Amazon's first-quarter 2026 earnings are scheduled for late April, likely around April 23 or 30. Analysts will watch closely for AWS growth rates, commentary on capex execution, and any updates on margin trends. Guidance for the quarter points to revenue between $173.5 billion and $178.5 billion.

Longer term, Amazon's bet is that heavy upfront investment in AI infrastructure will create a durable competitive moat. The company is not alone in the arms race — Microsoft, Google and others are also pouring tens of billions into data centers and chips — but Amazon's scale in both cloud and retail gives it unique advantages in data, distribution and customer relationships.

For individual investors, the stock offers a blend of growth and relative value compared with some pure-play AI names. Its forward price-to-earnings multiple sits in a reasonable range given the expected expansion in high-margin segments.

As trading continued into the afternoon, AMZN held most of its gains with solid participation across sectors. The move comes as the broader tech sector benefited from improved risk sentiment.

Whether Thursday's surge marks the start of a sustained recovery or another short-term bounce will depend heavily on execution. If AWS continues to reaccelerate and the massive capex begins translating into visible revenue and margin gains, analysts believe Amazon could deliver substantial shareholder returns in the coming years.

For now, investors seem increasingly willing to look past near-term spending pressures and focus on the transformative potential of AI across Amazon's vast ecosystem. From faster delivery drones and warehouse robots to smarter search and personalized shopping experiences, the company is positioning itself at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Amazon's story in 2026 remains one of bold investment and patient capital. Thursday's 4.5% jump suggests Wall Street is growing more comfortable with that narrative, even as the company prepares for what could be one of its most scrutinized earnings reports in recent memory.