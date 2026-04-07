Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be flying to Singapore later this week in a bid to secure fuel supply for Australia.

The visit is scheduled to take place on April 9 to 11.

Albanese to Fly to Singapore

According to 9News, Albanese is set to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Albanese assured that his talks with Wong will focus on "securing our trade in petrol, diesel and LNG."

The two prime ministers are likewise expected to commit to "keep fuel flowing between both countries."

"Together, we share concern over the situation in the Middle East and the consequences for both our nations," Albanese said.

Mirage News notes in its report that Singapore is actually Australia's largest supplier of refined petroleum products.

In return, Australia is the Southeast Asian nation's second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

Albanese Repeats Calls for De-Escalation

In other related news, Albanese has chosen not to comment after US President Donald Trump once again took a swipe at Australia for not providing assistance in the Iran war.

Instead, Albanese reiterated his calls for de-escalation of the conflict.

"We want to see a de-escalation. We've called for that," Albanese said at a press conference, according to ABC News. "We want to see clear objectives. The objectives that President Trump outlined at the beginning of the process have largely been achieved."

"This is a conflict that is having a massive impact on the global economy, in particular, having a massive impact here, in Australia, as it is right around our region and right around the world," he added.